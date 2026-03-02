DISCIPLES BIBLE COLLEGE

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DISCIPLES BIBLE COLLEGE

About this event

Old Testament Survey - 2026

Online

Old Testament Survey - 2026
$50

Course: Old Testament Survey


Course Length: 2026 Self-Paced Course


Course Description:

Students will listen to messages from Pastor Chuck Smith (known as Chuck Tracts) from Genesis to Malachi and answer / submit Questionnaire sheets.  

Messages can be found at www.pastorchuck.org or the Word for Today App.

Students must listen to the C-2000 Through the Bible Series.

Questionnaires will be supplied to students upon request and graded upon submission with a $50 fee.


Required Instructional Resources

●  Pastor Chuck Website of Word for Today App for access to C-2000 Through the Bible Series 

https://www.pastorchuck.org/pastor-chucks-teachings  


● Questionnaire sheets - provided by DBC at Registration

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