Old Testament Survey - 2026

Course: Old Testament Survey





Course Length: 2026 Self-Paced Course





Course Description:

Students will listen to messages from Pastor Chuck Smith (known as Chuck Tracts) from Genesis to Malachi and answer / submit Questionnaire sheets.

Messages can be found at www.pastorchuck.org or the Word for Today App.

Students must listen to the C-2000 Through the Bible Series.

Questionnaires will be supplied to students upon request and graded upon submission with a $50 fee.





Required Instructional Resources

● Pastor Chuck Website of Word for Today App for access to C-2000 Through the Bible Series

https://www.pastorchuck.org/pastor-chucks-teachings





● Questionnaire sheets - provided by DBC at Registration