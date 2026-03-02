Old Testament Survey - 2026

About this event
Course: Old Testament Survey
Course Length: 2026 Self-Paced Course
Course Description:
Students will listen to messages from Pastor Chuck Smith (known as Chuck Tracts) from Genesis to Malachi and answer / submit Questionnaire sheets.
Messages can be found at www.pastorchuck.org or the Word for Today App.
Students must listen to the C-2000 Through the Bible Series.
Questionnaires will be supplied to students upon request and graded upon submission with a $50 fee.
Required Instructional Resources
● Pastor Chuck Website of Word for Today App for access to C-2000 Through the Bible Series
https://www.pastorchuck.org/pastor-chucks-teachings
● Questionnaire sheets - provided by DBC at Registration
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