ONE AUX Ffffffffffffffffffffffffffestival of Music, Sound, and Noise
Three Day General Admission
$40
Enjoy the full program all three days.
Enjoy the full program all three days.
Two Day General Admission
$35
Enjoy the full program with two days of access for any two days.
Enjoy the full program with two days of access for any two days.
Single Day General Admission
Enjoy one day of the Ffffffffffffffffffffffffffestival. We're offering pay-what-you can for this type of ticket.
Enjoy one day of the Ffffffffffffffffffffffffffestival. We're offering pay-what-you can for this type of ticket.
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