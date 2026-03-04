One Aux Incorporated

Hosted by

One Aux Incorporated

About this event

ONE AUX Ffffffffffffffffffffffffffestival of Music, Sound, and Noise

Three Day General Admission
$40

Enjoy the full program all three days.

Two Day General Admission
$35

Enjoy the full program with two days of access for any two days.

Single Day General Admission
Pay what you can

Enjoy one day of the Ffffffffffffffffffffffffffestival. We're offering pay-what-you can for this type of ticket.

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