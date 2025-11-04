One Love Compassion 366's Shop

Dr. Grumbine desires the reader to enter the Believer's Rest, designed for us.





In life our nature places us on the hamster wheel of labor, without productivity or peace. The discovery of peace comes when we rest in God and His labor for us.





"Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to Me. Get away with me and you’ll recover your life. I’ll show you how to take a real rest. Walk with me and work with me—watch how I do it. Learn the unforced rhythms of grace. I won’t lay anything heavy or ill-fitting on you. Keep company with Me and you’ll learn to live freely and lightly." This endless journey will leave bring new discovery and hope that is absent in areas of our lives. Dive in and see for yourself!