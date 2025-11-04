One Love Compassion 366's Shop

Offered by
Dr. Ruth Grumbine experienced the revelation of Paid In Full, during her recent health journey. God can utilize one drop of blood to do great exploits, when we receive its fullness. Journey with her as she unveils God's desire for our lives in a practical way.
The revelations will enable you, the reader, to seize His absolute truth like you have never experienced before. From Genesis 1 God unveils His desire for us and reiterates it through the life of Jesus.
Dr. Grumbine shows you hidden treasures to produce victory in your life. Then shows you how to implement these keys for your life. It is impossible that trials will not occur, but we have His promises to turn the tables. Oh yes....one drop of His blood can make a difference!
You will find your gifts, purpose, and destiny as you find your identity in God. There is a four letter word we rarely comprehend, LOVE. The key to life is find in this word and unlocked by our relationship with Our Creator first.
This book will illuminate our perspective to the lenses of Heaven in every situation, we generally conclude as bad. The love of the Creator for His creation is so passionate He sent His only Son as a seed to restore His family. Our innate nature is to relate to the natural world we know, the Father desires to reveal the spiritual world that supersedes the natural.
Our life without God is nebulous, chaotic, and empty. Our lack of understanding of His unconditional love versus fallible humanistic love, leaves most of us crippled in our comprehension of an extraordinary God. It is God restoring His original intent and purpose for mankind in the earth. A legacy of family with sons and daughters that epitomize His image and likeness. In order to seize that, our mind has to be renewed, so we have GodVision through the God APP.
Dr. Grumbine desires the reader to enter the Believer's Rest, designed for us.
In life our nature places us on the hamster wheel of labor, without productivity or peace. The discovery of peace comes when we rest in God and His labor for us.
"Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to Me. Get away with me and you’ll recover your life. I’ll show you how to take a real rest. Walk with me and work with me—watch how I do it. Learn the unforced rhythms of grace. I won’t lay anything heavy or ill-fitting on you. Keep company with Me and you’ll learn to live freely and lightly." This endless journey will leave bring new discovery and hope that is absent in areas of our lives. Dive in and see for yourself!
Dr. Grumbine compels the reader to ascend to greater heights with the Lord. Are you ready for your mind to be transformed?
Have you every experience the feeling, that there is more? As you unwrap this book, you will realize we barely scratching the surface of the world around us and within us. The shift from a humanistic to the Divine way of living.
It is time to switch our focus from minors to majors and from earthly to heavenly things. God has more for you! Are you ready for lift off? In 3-2-1...
