One Love Compassion 366

One Love Compassion 366

Subscribe
Donate

Our mission

OLC366 inspires women, girls, & marriages through faith-based initiatives, fostering community, support, & personal growth. Our mission is to: educate, equip, and empower by providing events that promote spiritual & emotional well-being. WeGet2Love!
Events
Events
2026 PTWC Prophetic Seminar
Event
2026 PTWC Prophetic Seminar
Jun 13, 9:00 - 3:30 PM EDT
730 Kings Run Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45232, USA
Get your tickets
2026 PTWC Immersion Dreamers' Conference
Event
2026 PTWC Immersion Dreamers' Conference
Sep 19, 9:00 - 3:30 PM EDT
730 Kings Run Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45232, USA
Get your tickets
2026 Immersion Women's Conference
Event
2026 Immersion Women's Conference
Oct 15, 7:00 PM - Oct 17, 3:30 PM EDT
960 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown, PA 17777, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
One Love Compassion 366's Shop
Shop
One Love Compassion 366's Shop
Welcome to the One Love Compassion 366's Shop. Thank you for choosing our ministry items; in doing so, you help us share the gospel near and far. We touch our world by nurturing communities through education and support one family at a time.Explore our selection and join us in spreading love and support.We love you!
View shop
OverComer 366 Sign-Up
Membership
OverComer 366 Sign-Up
Join us in fostering love and resilience in the Body of Christ. By becoming a member of Ruth Grumbine Ministries OverComer 366 program, you'll support One Love Compassion 366's commitment to nurturing mental, physical, and spiritual well-being.Your membership helps fund efforts like:Seminars for women's & men's empowermentFamily seminarsEducational workshops for youthTogether, we get to uplift families and individuals, echoing our belief in love's transformative power. Be part of our journey! Let's embrace, educate, and empower one another.
View membership
Prayer Requests
Event
Prayer Requests
Share your prayer request here. Our team at One Love Compassion 366 counts it a privilege to stand with you in prayer for your mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. 🙏Please tell us what’s on your heart, whether it’s for you, your family, or your community. We’ll pray over every request and lift it up as part of our ongoing care for those facing hardship, knowing God has called us to be Overcomers in His kingdom!
Get your tickets

Our website

https://naomibronson.blogspot.com/p/ministry.html

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by