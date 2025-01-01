OverComer 366 Sign-Up
Join us in fostering love and resilience in the Body of Christ. By becoming a member of Ruth Grumbine Ministries OverComer 366 program, you'll support One Love Compassion 366's commitment to nurturing mental, physical, and spiritual well-being.Your membership helps fund efforts like:Seminars for women's & men's empowermentFamily seminarsEducational workshops for youthTogether, we get to uplift families and individuals, echoing our belief in love's transformative power. Be part of our journey! Let's embrace, educate, and empower one another.