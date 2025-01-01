Event

Prayer Requests

Share your prayer request here. Our team at One Love Compassion 366 counts it a privilege to stand with you in prayer for your mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. 🙏Please tell us what’s on your heart, whether it’s for you, your family, or your community. We’ll pray over every request and lift it up as part of our ongoing care for those facing hardship, knowing God has called us to be Overcomers in His kingdom!