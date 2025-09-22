Online Auction

Hosted by
The TACA Dance & Drumming Ensemble has been adding authentic African Dance to events all over the Hampton Roads/Tidewater region. Known for its versatility in offering both cultural (traditional) and contemporary (Afrobeats) dance styles, they are in demand for their unique performance, full of energetic moves and vibrant costumes, that will make your heart and soul smile. Enjoy the performance, and learn some moves!
Private Dinner for Four (4) from Haitian Chef Ariette Jeanisca: The bearer of this gift certificate is entitled to a private dinner for four (4). Enjoy a special dinner created just for you and three of your family members/friends!
You know you've always wanted to play the djembe. Here's your chance to do so with up to 3 of your friends, with one of our amazing drummers!
One of our multi-talented dancers, Mrs. Sam (Lewis), created this original piece, using the djembe with a symbolic flag of the American Diaspora on it (photo #2) as their roots, with the footprints of our 6-10 year old dancers - the Dancing Daughters - as the fruit of the Diaspora. Comes framed.
Private Dinner for Two (2) from Haitian Chef Ariette Jeanisca: The bearer of this gift certificate is entitled to a private dinner for two (2). Enjoy a special dinner created just for you and a loved one/friend!
A sculpture of the Mbô Mô Mvet," or master performer of the Fang people of Gabon, recounts the stories in a dramatic, sung fashion while playing the instrument. The performance is usually a communal event intended for social interaction and the transmission of knowledge.
An enchanting scene of two wooden sculptures of raffia men in a raffia boat rowing. From Gabon.
Personalized gift box with items for your 2-17 year old dancer! Includes: a certificate for 2 FREE dance classes; DanzStar Bear; DanzStar socks; small makeup bag; and a DanzStar keychain
Beautifully wrapped in raffia, this wooden sculpture is of a Gabonese woman fetching water.
The continent of Africa is captured by colorful Ankara (African fabric) prints that will wake up any room. Canvas measures 19.75 inches wide by 26.25 inches tall.
It takes a few hours to make one bracelet with tiny beads that have the colors of the flags of Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Gabon, and USA, with TACA. Show your TACA pride when you wear your bracelet!
It takes a few hours to make one bracelet with tiny beads that have the colors of the flags of Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, and USA, with TACA. Show your TACA pride when you wear your bracelet!
6 Adinkra symbols with their meanings on the reverse are surrounded by colorful Kente in this 25.5 inch high by 6.25" wide art piece.
They may be going to market or selling at the market, but they are adorned in beautiful colorful African textiles. The canvas is 28.5 inches tall and 20 inches wide.
This lovely 1 inch tall by 10 inches wide mother asks that you not wake up her sleeping child, wrapped in a colorful fabric.
