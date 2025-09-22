Tidewater African Cultural Alliance

Hosted by

Tidewater African Cultural Alliance

About this event

Online Auction

Pick-up location

235 E Plume St, Norfolk, VA 23510, USA

Dance & Drum Ensemble Interactive Performance at Your Event item
Dance & Drum Ensemble Interactive Performance at Your Event
$350

Starting bid

The TACA Dance & Drumming Ensemble has been adding authentic African Dance to events all over the Hampton Roads/Tidewater region. Known for its versatility in offering both cultural (traditional) and contemporary (Afrobeats) dance styles, they are in demand for their unique performance, full of energetic moves and vibrant costumes, that will make your heart and soul smile. Enjoy the performance, and learn some moves!

Dance & Drum Ensemble Performance at Your event item
Dance & Drum Ensemble Performance at Your event
$250

Starting bid

The TACA Dance & Drumming Ensemble has been adding authentic African Dance to events all over the Hampton Roads/Tidewater region. Known for its versatility in offering both cultural (traditional) and contemporary (Afrobeats) dance styles, they are in demand for their unique performance, full of energetic moves and vibrant costumes, that will make your heart and soul smile.

Private Dinner (4) Gift Certificate item
Private Dinner (4) Gift Certificate
$250

Starting bid

Private Dinner for Four (4) from Haitian Chef Ariette Jeanisca: The bearer of this gift certificate is entitled to a private dinner for four (4). Enjoy a special dinner created just for you and three of your family members/friends!

1 Hour West African Drumming Lesson item
1 Hour West African Drumming Lesson
$100

Starting bid

You know you've always wanted to play the djembe. Here's your chance to do so with up to 3 of your friends, with one of our amazing drummers!

Dancing Daughters of the Diaspora item
Dancing Daughters of the Diaspora item
Dancing Daughters of the Diaspora
$100

Starting bid

One of our multi-talented dancers, Mrs. Sam (Lewis), created this original piece, using the djembe with a symbolic flag of the American Diaspora on it (photo #2) as their roots, with the footprints of our 6-10 year old dancers - the Dancing Daughters - as the fruit of the Diaspora. Comes framed.

Private Dinner (2) Gift Certificate item
Private Dinner (2) Gift Certificate
$125

Starting bid

Private Dinner for Two (2) from Haitian Chef Ariette Jeanisca: The bearer of this gift certificate is entitled to a private dinner for two (2). Enjoy a special dinner created just for you and a loved one/friend!

Gabonese Mbô Mô Mvet Sculpture item
Gabonese Mbô Mô Mvet Sculpture
$35

Starting bid

A sculpture of the Mbô Mô Mvet," or master performer of the Fang people of Gabon, recounts the stories in a dramatic, sung fashion while playing the instrument. The performance is usually a communal event intended for social interaction and the transmission of knowledge.

Raffia Rowers item
Raffia Rowers
$35

Starting bid

An enchanting scene of two wooden sculptures of raffia men in a raffia boat rowing. From Gabon.

DanzStar Basket item
DanzStar Basket
$75

Starting bid

Personalized gift box with items for your 2-17 year old dancer! Includes: a certificate for 2 FREE dance classes; DanzStar Bear; DanzStar socks; small makeup bag; and a DanzStar keychain

Raffia Water Carrier item
Raffia Water Carrier
$35

Starting bid

Beautifully wrapped in raffia, this wooden sculpture is of a Gabonese woman fetching water.

Fabric of Africa on Canvas item
Fabric of Africa on Canvas
$60

Starting bid

The continent of Africa is captured by colorful Ankara (African fabric) prints that will wake up any room. Canvas measures 19.75 inches wide by 26.25 inches tall.

TACA Lover Beaded Bracelet item
TACA Lover Beaded Bracelet item
TACA Lover Beaded Bracelet
$15

Starting bid

It takes a few hours to make one bracelet with tiny beads that have the colors of the flags of Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Gabon, and USA, with TACA. Show your TACA pride when you wear your bracelet!

TACA Lover Beaded Bracelet item
TACA Lover Beaded Bracelet item
TACA Lover Beaded Bracelet
$15

Starting bid

It takes a few hours to make one bracelet with tiny beads that have the colors of the flags of Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon, and USA, with TACA. Show your TACA pride when you wear your bracelet!

Adinkra Symbols + Kente item
Adinkra Symbols + Kente
$50

Starting bid

6 Adinkra symbols with their meanings on the reverse are surrounded by colorful Kente in this 25.5 inch high by 6.25" wide art piece.

Three Ankara Fabric Women on Canvas item
Three Ankara Fabric Women on Canvas item
Three Ankara Fabric Women on Canvas
$60

Starting bid

They may be going to market or selling at the market, but they are adorned in beautiful colorful African textiles. The canvas is 28.5 inches tall and 20 inches wide.

Greetings from Africa Wood Carving item
Greetings from Africa Wood Carving
$50

Starting bid

This lovely 1 inch tall by 10 inches wide mother asks that you not wake up her sleeping child, wrapped in a colorful fabric.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!