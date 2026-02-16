Online Auction benefitting PFLAG Rome

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Enjoy 60 minutes of massage or cupping with Terri Barton, LMT. If you haven't seen Terri before, this is your chance to get in with her before she is inducted into the National Massage Hall of Fame in July! You know you're in good hands with Barton Heart & Hands Therapeutic Massage. Value: $70
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Take the stress out of tax season or get a head start on your financial goals with this $200 gift certificate to Hometown Tax & Financial Services. Whether you need help filing your taxes, planning for the year ahead, or simply want expert guidance you can trust, this is a practical and valuable investment in your peace of mind.
Perfect for individuals, families, or small business owners, Hometown Tax & Financial Services offers personalized, friendly service right here in our community. Let the pros handle the details so you can focus on what matters most.
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Ready to reclaim your space (and your sanity)? This two-hour professional organizing session is your chance to bring calm to the chaos—whether it’s a cluttered kitchen, overstuffed closet, busy office, or that one room you’ve been avoiding.
Work one-on-one with Laurel Emery, who has 30 years of experience, to create practical, sustainable systems tailored to your life or business. You’ll get hands-on help decluttering, sorting, and setting up spaces that actually work for you—no judgment, just support and results you can feel immediately.
Perfect for:
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Walk away lighter, clearer, and with a space that finally feels like it’s on your side.
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Bring a little magic and intention into your daily rituals with this handcrafted chakra wand from Gert’s Wand. Thoughtfully designed and full of character, this unique piece features a beautiful combination of stones aligned with the body’s energy centers, including amethyst, sodalite, green aventurine, golden quartz, peach moonstone, and red jasper.
Accented with quartz points and a charming dragonfly brooch, all set on a copper wand, this piece is as visually striking as it is meaningful. Whether you’re drawn to energy work, meditation, or simply love one-of-a-kind artisan creations, this wand makes a special addition to your collection.
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A beautiful blend of artistry and intention—perfect for gifting or keeping as your own little talisman.
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Pattern designed by Stephen West, this version of Fantastich is perfect for cool spring evenings as well as deep winter cold. Light-weight and airy, the eccentric collection of fibers ranges from merino wool straight from Uruguay to 100% silk to mohair blends. The touch is buttery soft (no hint of itch!) and a drape that is pleasing and flattering. Wear loose as a statement wrap or bunch up as a warm, cozy scarf. There will never be a dull moment with this in your wardrobe! Approximately 6 feet in length and 2 feet down the center. Hand wash with wool wash and lay flat to dry. In the off-season, store in a cool, dry place with an herbal sachet.
Generously donated by Jennifer Hoyt. Value: $100
Starting bid
Two small handmade clown keychains that are about 3 1/2 in. long, with a small bead charm attached to each one. The clowns both have a main colour, one being green and the other being pink, which makes up the colour of their hats, hair, and bodies. They can be used to accessorize as a pair or to discreetly match with someone in your life.
Generously donated by Clementine Ross; Value $15
Starting bid
Add a bold pop of color and pride to your space with this handcrafted rainbow macramé flag. Featuring rich, textured stripes in the full spectrum of rainbow hues, this piece is both a celebration and a statement.
Carefully crafted and mounted on a handmade, custom copper powder-coated metal frame, it’s perfect for brightening up a wall, office, or cozy nook. Whether you’re showing your pride or gifting it to someone special, this one-of-a-kind piece brings warmth, joy, and personality to any room.
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Value: $35
Crafted locally by Magic Hands Macrame
Starting bid
Soft, soothing, and full of meaning, this handcrafted macramé flag features the gentle colors of the trans pride flag. With its beautiful texture and calming palette, it’s a subtle yet powerful way to show support and celebrate identity.
Mounted on a handmade, custom copper powder-coated metal frame, this piece blends artistry with intention—perfect for a bedroom, office, or any space that could use a little extra affirmation and love.
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Value: $35
Crafted locally by Magic Hands Macrame
Starting bid
A playful twist on a classic, this handcrafted rainbow progress pride macramé flag features beautiful dimension and flair.
Mounted on a handmade, custom copper powder-coated metal frame, this unique design brings texture and personality together, making it a standout piece for any wall. Bright, joyful, and full of character, it’s perfect for anyone who loves bold, handmade décor with a creative edge.
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Value: $35
Crafted locally by Magic Hands Macrame
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable night of powerhouse vocals, dazzling production, and all your favorite hits! This package includes two tickets to see Ariana Grande live on July 8 in Atlanta—a must-see concert experience for any fan.
Seats are located in Section 209, Rows A & B, positioned one directly in front of the other—perfect for attending together while still enjoying a great view of the stage.
Sing along, dance it out, and experience the magic of one of pop’s biggest stars live in concert.
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Starting bid
This gorgeous basket is perfect as a treat for yourself, or an amazing gift for someone you love!
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Value: $85
Graciously donated by Lulie's Riverside Gourmet
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This fun vintage lunchbox from Cecil T's Mercantile is perfect for yourself or as a unique gift for a friend!
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Value: $100
Graciously donated by Cecil T's Mercantile
Starting bid
Stoneware mug crafted locally by Kim Vasil and etched slate coaster
Perfect for the coffee or tea lover in your life!
Value: $30
Starting bid
Elevate your bar cart with this sleek, customizable whiskey set—perfect for sipping in style or gifting to someone who appreciates the finer things. This package includes a 750 mL whiskey decanter and two classic rocks glasses, ready to be personalized just for you.
The winning bidder will have the opportunity to customize the design—add a name, initials, date, or meaningful graphic to create a one-of-a-kind set that’s uniquely yours.
Generously donated by Green House Customs, this set blends craftsmanship with a personal touch—ideal for celebrations, milestones, or everyday enjoyment.
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Cheers to a piece that’s as personal as it is practical! 🥃
Starting bid
Treat yourself (and a friend!) to a deeply calming wellness experience at Traveling Gypsies and Kava Den. This gift certificate includes a session for two in the salt cabin, known for its soothing, spa-like atmosphere, plus one session on the amethyst biomat, designed to help you unwind and recharge.
Whether you’re looking to de-stress, reset, or simply enjoy a peaceful escape, this package offers the perfect blend of relaxation and restoration.
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Breathe deep, relax fully, and leave feeling refreshed and renewed. ✨
Starting bid
This Persian weave chainmail jewelry set is handmade by local artisan Hoot Owl Creations. It includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings made of anodized aluminum rings. Earrings have stainless steel earwires. The bracelet is sized for a wrist with a circumference of roughly 8 inches, but adjustments are available for the winner if needed.
Value: $96
Starting bid
This beautiful beaded cross-stitch progress pride flag is handmade by local artisan Hoot Owl Creations. Made of glass beads on plastic canvas and displayed in a wooden frame, this piece definitely needs to be seen to appreciate its beauty! Measures approximately 5" square.
Value: $50
Starting bid
The perfect accessory to scale up your outfit! This vintage belt buckle features turquoise, abalone, and a beautiful rainbow. Measures 3" wide.
Value $45
Starting bid
4 all-inclusive tickets that include a Family Series Show, Museum, & Create-A-Puppet Workshop where visitors can build their own puppet to take home.
*Excludes performances of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & select Signature Performances.
Value: $100
Expires May 31, 2027
Starting bid
A special gift just for you! Enjoy the ultimate in hair, skin, and body services from the top salon in Cedartown!
Value: $80
Generously donated by FHF Design
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!