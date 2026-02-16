PFLAG Rome Inc.
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PFLAG Rome Inc.

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PFLAG Rome Inc.

About this event

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Online Auction benefitting PFLAG Rome

1-hour massage item
1-hour massage
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy 60 minutes of massage or cupping with Terri Barton, LMT. If you haven't seen Terri before, this is your chance to get in with her before she is inducted into the National Massage Hall of Fame in July! You know you're in good hands with Barton Heart & Hands Therapeutic Massage. Value: $70

$200 gift certificate for Taxes & Financial Services item
$200 gift certificate for Taxes & Financial Services
$50

Starting bid

Take the stress out of tax season or get a head start on your financial goals with this $200 gift certificate to Hometown Tax & Financial Services. Whether you need help filing your taxes, planning for the year ahead, or simply want expert guidance you can trust, this is a practical and valuable investment in your peace of mind.


Perfect for individuals, families, or small business owners, Hometown Tax & Financial Services offers personalized, friendly service right here in our community. Let the pros handle the details so you can focus on what matters most.


Details:

  • Value: $200
  • Can be applied toward tax preparation or financial services
  • Ideal for the upcoming tax season or year-round planning
2 hours of Professional Organizing item
2 hours of Professional Organizing
$40

Starting bid

Ready to reclaim your space (and your sanity)? This two-hour professional organizing session is your chance to bring calm to the chaos—whether it’s a cluttered kitchen, overstuffed closet, busy office, or that one room you’ve been avoiding.


Work one-on-one with Laurel Emery, who has 30 years of experience, to create practical, sustainable systems tailored to your life or business. You’ll get hands-on help decluttering, sorting, and setting up spaces that actually work for you—no judgment, just support and results you can feel immediately.


Perfect for:

  • Closets, pantries, and kitchens
  • Home offices or small business spaces
  • Paper clutter and workflow systems
  • Seasonal resets or life transitions

Details:

  • Includes 2 hours of professional organizing
  • Valid for home or business use
  • Scheduling based on mutual availability

Walk away lighter, clearer, and with a space that finally feels like it’s on your side.

Chakra Wand by Gert's Wands item
Chakra Wand by Gert's Wands item
Chakra Wand by Gert's Wands
$15

Starting bid

Bring a little magic and intention into your daily rituals with this handcrafted chakra wand from Gert’s Wand. Thoughtfully designed and full of character, this unique piece features a beautiful combination of stones aligned with the body’s energy centers, including amethyst, sodalite, green aventurine, golden quartz, peach moonstone, and red jasper.


Accented with quartz points and a charming dragonfly brooch, all set on a copper wand, this piece is as visually striking as it is meaningful. Whether you’re drawn to energy work, meditation, or simply love one-of-a-kind artisan creations, this wand makes a special addition to your collection.

Details:

  • Value: $40
  • Handcrafted copper wand with mixed stones
  • Includes quartz points and decorative dragonfly brooch
  • Ideal for meditation, energy work, or display
  • Measures approximately 12" long and hefty in weight!

A beautiful blend of artistry and intention—perfect for gifting or keeping as your own little talisman.

Beautiful handknit shawl item
Beautiful handknit shawl item
Beautiful handknit shawl item
Beautiful handknit shawl
$35

Starting bid

Pattern designed by Stephen West, this version of Fantastich is perfect for cool spring evenings as well as deep winter cold. Light-weight and airy, the eccentric collection of fibers ranges from merino wool straight from Uruguay to 100% silk to mohair blends. The touch is buttery soft (no hint of itch!) and a drape that is pleasing and flattering. Wear loose as a statement wrap or bunch up as a warm, cozy scarf. There will never be a dull moment with this in your wardrobe! Approximately 6 feet in length and 2 feet down the center. Hand wash with wool wash and lay flat to dry. In the off-season, store in a cool, dry place with an herbal sachet. 


Generously donated by Jennifer Hoyt. Value: $100

Set of two clown keychains item
Set of two clown keychains item
Set of two clown keychains
$5

Starting bid

Two small handmade clown keychains that are about 3 1/2 in. long, with a small bead charm attached to each one. The clowns both have a main colour, one being green and the other being pink, which makes up the colour of their hats, hair, and bodies. They can be used to accessorize as a pair or to discreetly match with someone in your life.


Generously donated by Clementine Ross; Value $15

Macrame Pride Flag item
Macrame Pride Flag
$15

Starting bid

Add a bold pop of color and pride to your space with this handcrafted rainbow macramé flag. Featuring rich, textured stripes in the full spectrum of rainbow hues, this piece is both a celebration and a statement.


Carefully crafted and mounted on a handmade, custom copper powder-coated metal frame, it’s perfect for brightening up a wall, office, or cozy nook. Whether you’re showing your pride or gifting it to someone special, this one-of-a-kind piece brings warmth, joy, and personality to any room.


Details:

  • Handmade fiber art wall hanging
  • Classic rainbow color design
  • Mounted on a handmade, custom copper powder-coated metal frame
  • Perfect for home, office, or gifting

Value: $35

Crafted locally by Magic Hands Macrame

Macrame Trans Flag item
Macrame Trans Flag
$15

Starting bid

Soft, soothing, and full of meaning, this handcrafted macramé flag features the gentle colors of the trans pride flag. With its beautiful texture and calming palette, it’s a subtle yet powerful way to show support and celebrate identity.


Mounted on a handmade, custom copper powder-coated metal frame, this piece blends artistry with intention—perfect for a bedroom, office, or any space that could use a little extra affirmation and love.


Details:

  • Handmade fiber art wall hanging
  • Trans pride color palette
  • Mounted on a handmade, custom copper powder-coated metal frame
  • A thoughtful gift or meaningful addition to your space

Value: $35

Crafted locally by Magic Hands Macrame


Macrame Progress Pride Flag item
Macrame Progress Pride Flag
$15

Starting bid

A playful twist on a classic, this handcrafted rainbow progress pride macramé flag features beautiful dimension and flair.


Mounted on a handmade, custom copper powder-coated metal frame, this unique design brings texture and personality together, making it a standout piece for any wall. Bright, joyful, and full of character, it’s perfect for anyone who loves bold, handmade décor with a creative edge.


Details:

  • Handmade fiber art wall hanging
  • Rainbow stripe design with mini bunting accent
  • Mounted on a handmade, custom copper powder-coated metal frame
  • One-of-a-kind statement piece

Value: $35

Crafted locally by Magic Hands Macrame

2 tickets - Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine Tour item
2 tickets - Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine Tour item
2 tickets - Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine Tour item
2 tickets - Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine Tour
$250

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable night of powerhouse vocals, dazzling production, and all your favorite hits! This package includes two tickets to see Ariana Grande live on July 8 in Atlanta—a must-see concert experience for any fan.


Seats are located in Section 209, Rows A & B, positioned one directly in front of the other—perfect for attending together while still enjoying a great view of the stage.


Sing along, dance it out, and experience the magic of one of pop’s biggest stars live in concert.


Details:

  • 2 tickets to Ariana Grande – July 8 in Atlanta
  • Section 209, Rows A & B (seats are one in front of the other)
  • Tickets will be transferred to the winning bidder within 2 days of the close of the auction.
  • Don’t miss your chance to be part of an electrifying night of music and unforgettable moments! 🎤✨
  • Face Value: $456 (online resale value: $800-1,800/ticket!)
Lulie's Riverside Gourmet Basket item
Lulie's Riverside Gourmet Basket
$40

Starting bid

This gorgeous basket is perfect as a treat for yourself, or an amazing gift for someone you love!


Details:

  • Beautiful set of paper napkins
  • 2 packages of Firesticks Cayenne Pretzels
  • One package Susansnaps Ultimate Gourmet Gingersnap Cookies
  • Maggie's Chocolate Covered OREOs
  • 2 packages Piedmont Pennies baked cheddar biscuit bites

Value: $85

Graciously donated by Lulie's Riverside Gourmet

Cecil T's "Entertainment Lunch Box" item
Cecil T's "Entertainment Lunch Box" item
Cecil T's "Entertainment Lunch Box"
$40

Starting bid

This fun vintage lunchbox from Cecil T's Mercantile is perfect for yourself or as a unique gift for a friend!


Details:

  • Vintage "Happy Days" lunchbox
  • 2 Big Dipper Wax Works 100% beeswax candles
  • Reycycled tin butterfly ornament
  • 2 hilarious sets of post-it notes
  • 4 lollipops
  • Desktop Drum Kit
  • A sampling of candy from your childhood
  • 1package of Memaw's Blueberry Shortbread Cookies
  • A hilarious sock puppet
  • 1 greeting card
  • 2 tickets for any upcoming performance at the Screen Door Room!
  • All perfectly packaged and ready to gift!

Value: $100

Graciously donated by Cecil T's Mercantile

PFLAG Rome mug and slate coaster item
PFLAG Rome mug and slate coaster
$15

Starting bid

Stoneware mug crafted locally by Kim Vasil and etched slate coaster


Perfect for the coffee or tea lover in your life!


Value: $30

Customizable whiskey decanter and two rocks glasses item
Customizable whiskey decanter and two rocks glasses
$35

Starting bid

Elevate your bar cart with this sleek, customizable whiskey set—perfect for sipping in style or gifting to someone who appreciates the finer things. This package includes a 750 mL whiskey decanter and two classic rocks glasses, ready to be personalized just for you.


The winning bidder will have the opportunity to customize the design—add a name, initials, date, or meaningful graphic to create a one-of-a-kind set that’s uniquely yours.


Generously donated by Green House Customs, this set blends craftsmanship with a personal touch—ideal for celebrations, milestones, or everyday enjoyment.


Details:

  • Value: $80
  • Includes 750 mL decanter + 2 rocks glasses
  • Fully customizable design for the winner
  • Donated by Green House Customs

Cheers to a piece that’s as personal as it is practical! 🥃

Salt Sauna for 2 & Amethyst BioMat Gift Certificate item
Salt Sauna for 2 & Amethyst BioMat Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Treat yourself (and a friend!) to a deeply calming wellness experience at Traveling Gypsies and Kava Den. This gift certificate includes a session for two in the salt cabin, known for its soothing, spa-like atmosphere, plus one session on the amethyst biomat, designed to help you unwind and recharge.

Whether you’re looking to de-stress, reset, or simply enjoy a peaceful escape, this package offers the perfect blend of relaxation and restoration.


Details:

  • Value: $90
  • Salt cabin session for two
  • One amethyst biomat session
  • Donated by Traveling Gypsies and Kava Den

Breathe deep, relax fully, and leave feeling refreshed and renewed. ✨

Pride jewelry set item
Pride jewelry set item
Pride jewelry set item
Pride jewelry set
$40

Starting bid

This Persian weave chainmail jewelry set is handmade by local artisan Hoot Owl Creations. It includes a necklace, bracelet, and earrings made of anodized aluminum rings. Earrings have stainless steel earwires. The bracelet is sized for a wrist with a circumference of roughly 8 inches, but adjustments are available for the winner if needed.


Value: $96

Framed beaded cross-stitch progress pride flag item
Framed beaded cross-stitch progress pride flag
$25

Starting bid

This beautiful beaded cross-stitch progress pride flag is handmade by local artisan Hoot Owl Creations. Made of glass beads on plastic canvas and displayed in a wooden frame, this piece definitely needs to be seen to appreciate its beauty! Measures approximately 5" square.


Value: $50

Vintage turquoise and abalone belt buckle item
Vintage turquoise and abalone belt buckle item
Vintage turquoise and abalone belt buckle
$20

Starting bid

The perfect accessory to scale up your outfit! This vintage belt buckle features turquoise, abalone, and a beautiful rainbow. Measures 3" wide.


Value $45

4 tickets - Atlanta Center for Puppetry Arts item
4 tickets - Atlanta Center for Puppetry Arts
$35

Starting bid

4 all-inclusive tickets that include a Family Series Show, Museum, & Create-A-Puppet Workshop where visitors can build their own puppet to take home.


*Excludes performances of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer & select Signature Performances.


Value: $100

Expires May 31, 2027

$80 Gift Certificate to FHF Hair Design item
$80 Gift Certificate to FHF Hair Design
$40

Starting bid

A special gift just for you! Enjoy the ultimate in hair, skin, and body services from the top salon in Cedartown!


Value: $80

Generously donated by FHF Design

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!