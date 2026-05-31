ONLINE-Post Event Every Cut Matters Silent Auction

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Bring the ranch home with a 1/2 hog from Richards Regenerative — approximately 75 lbs of beautifully cut, frozen pork ready to fill your freezer and your dinner table. This package includes smoked bacon, hams, pork chops, shoulder roasts, spare ribs, sausage, and more… all from pasture-raised pigs raised with care right here on our ranch. Expertly processed by our friends at The Country Butcher in Linda, CA, one of our favorite local butcher shops. Trust us… this is the kind of pork that ruins grocery store pork forever.
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The historic Paicines Ranch invites you for an overnight stay for two in a cozy room plus a $50 credit for lunch or take home some Audubon-certified beef! You'll have access to miles of wide open hiking trails, breath taking views, and star-filled skies!
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This auction item features two special wines from Frenchtown Farms. Quail Run is a light bodied grenache with smooth tannins and notes of dried cranberry. The Pearl Thief is a white blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon with crisp refreshing acidity, notes of lemon custard, and a long finish. Grapes are grown right next door to the ranch!
At Frenchtown Farms, we grow and produce wines from the steep, rocky slopes of North Yuba in the Sierra Foothills of California. The farming is passionate and the winemaking is simple, favoring the expression of our terroir. We farm without the use of pesticides, herbicides, or systemic fungicides, spraying only organic elemental sulfur at key times during the growing season, always looking to replace machines with people and efficiency with attention.
To support this fundraiser, we are offering a quarter case of four (4) full bottles–2 of each–of our wines for three lucky bidders so you, too, can enjoy the Sierra Nevada terroir at home!
Starting bid
Starting bid
Old Salt Festival is more than a Festival. It's an invitation to belong. This isn't just a weekend of music, food, and conversations. It's an invitation to be a part of a community that's learning what is means to be worth its salt, together. You'll experience the land where you food comes from, meet the people who care for it, and take part in conversations that connection culture, storytelling, craft, and community. Whether you're returning or arriving for the first time, you've invited to be a part of this Old Salt Community. The Weekend Pass gives you access to Friday, Saturday, and Sunday -- the complete rhythm of the event. From the first connection with a pasture walk on Friday morning, to the final conversation on Sunday, this pass if your all-access invitation to settle in and connect. Enjoy: - All three days of programming, including exclusive Sunday access for weekend ticket holders. - Small bites of meat from Old Salt Partner Ranches offered throughout the weekend. - Talks in the Land Talk Lounge featuring voices from across land, ranching, conservation, and regenerative community building spaces. Live music all weekend from intimate sets by day and main stage performances Friday and Saturday night. - Access to high-quality intentional makers, artisans and producers. - Demos and experiences - past highlights include kite-making for kids, equine therapy demo, low-stress cattle management demo, blacksmithing, whole-animal butchery demos. - *NEW in 2026* Interactive nonprofits and partner organization activations that connect you to the people doing work on the ground. Come for the weekend, stay for the stories, songs, and shared meals that make this festival unlike any other.
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The Center for the Arts The Center for the Arts has truly become the hub of arts for Nevada County. We are committed to bringing a diverse array of programming to western Nevada County, including music, dance, theater, film, visual art, comedy, youth arts education and literature. We manage and maintain a multi-use 21,000-square-foot facility in downtown Grass Valley which includes a 507 seat theater, visual arts galleries, and classroom space. We provide marketing and production services to support local artists and arts organizations and collaborate with area nonprofits to provide event services and fundraising support.
The Center is the only cultural organization in Nevada County that offers such a variety of events to such a large demographic. In more than 150 performances a year, we serve audiences from 2- to 90-years-old and attract patrons from our area as well as Placer County, Sacramento, Tahoe, Reno and the Bay Area.
Starting bid
Adam Danforth is the James Beard award-winning author of two books, published by Storey Publishing, about slaughtering and butchering livestock.
These comprehensive and award-winning books provide step-by-step instructions on how to humanely slaughter and expertly butcher locally raised animals for the highest quality meat.
Providing detailed photography of every step of the process, Adam Danforth shows you everything you need to know to butcher poultry, rabbit, lamb, goat, and pork. Learn how to create the proper slaughtering conditions, break the meat down, and produce flavorful cuts of meat. Stressing proper food safety at all times, Danforth provides expert advice on necessary tools and helpful tips on freezing and packaging.
Winner of the IACP and James Beard Awards. Adam is the American ambassador for the Butchers Manifesto and a board member of the Chefs Collaborative and the Good Meat Project.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!