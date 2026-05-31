ONLINE-Post Event Every Cut Matters Silent Auction

This auction item features two special wines from Frenchtown Farms. Quail Run is a light bodied grenache with smooth tannins and notes of dried cranberry. The Pearl Thief is a white blend of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon with crisp refreshing acidity, notes of lemon custard, and a long finish. Grapes are grown right next door to the ranch!





At Frenchtown Farms, we grow and produce wines from the steep, rocky slopes of North Yuba in the Sierra Foothills of California. The farming is passionate and the winemaking is simple, favoring the expression of our terroir. We farm without the use of pesticides, herbicides, or systemic fungicides, spraying only organic elemental sulfur at key times during the growing season, always looking to replace machines with people and efficiency with attention.





To support this fundraiser, we are offering a quarter case of four (4) full bottles–2 of each–of our wines for three lucky bidders so you, too, can enjoy the Sierra Nevada terroir at home!