Onward Industries Inc

Offered by

Onward Industries Inc

About the memberships

Onward Oceans -- Cat Harbor Club!

Believer
$50

Valid until February 25, 2027

A small membership with a big ripple. This is our intro membership and a great way to get involved with Onward. Check out the perks of membership below.

  • Onward Oceans / Cat Harbor T-shirt
  • Registration priority for Onward trips & events
  • Access to hang out at Onward Oceans whenever we’re open and not hosting a private event
  • Guest registry to leave us a message and so we know when you’re here
  • Annual waiver on file (no re-signing every visit)
Adventurer
$100

Valid until February 25, 2027

All the harbor, plus a little horizon. This is your ticket to adventure and a rad way to become part of our crew and take home a little swag.

Includes everything in Tier 1, plus:

  • Cat Harbor Sweatshirt 
  • Kayak access OR mountain bike access (member check-out system)
    Orientation + rules inside sign-up portal
  • 2 gear sessions included per year
    (each session = kayak or bike for a half-day)
Expedition Boss
$190

No expiration

The “I’m in” membership — belonging + stewardship + real perks. You’re part of the Onward crew and you’re fueling the mission. Discounts on private use of the space, first dibs on Onward trips, and excellent swag …

Includes everything in Tier 2, plus:

  • Onward hoodie + t-shirt
  • Unlimited gear sessions
  • 20% off hosted group camping (10+ ppl) for the member’s party (that’s a $200 value for a two-night stay for 15 people)
    Patron acknowledgement
Add a donation for Onward Industries Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!