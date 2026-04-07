Operation Hallmark, Inc. - 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities
Friday Night Concert Sponsor | Williamson Branch (Exclusive)
$3,500
NEW THIS YEAR! Operation Hallmark Inc. is excited to welcome Williamson Branch to Winter Wonderland 2026. This featured concert event will take place on Friday, November 13th from 6pm-8pm. Hailing from Nashville, Williamson Branch is a high-energy bluegrass family band known for their pitch-perfect, organic harmonies and engaging stage presence. This is a standout entertainment experience you will not want to miss and a unique opportunity to position your business at the center of it all.
Exclusive opportunity to speak about your business and introduce the band on the night of the concert
Prominent event branding, including on-stage recognition as: “Williamson Branch presented by: YOUR BUSINESS”
Exclusive signage throughout the concert venue on Friday night
Top-tier logo placement across all Winter Wonderland print materials, signage, and social media promotions, including dedicated concert marketing
Featured social media post on the Operation Hallmark Facebook page
Special recognition across all Operation Hallmark events and initiatives such as Winter Wonderland, Holiday Lights, and more
NEW THIS YEAR! Operation Hallmark Inc. is excited to welcome Williamson Branch to Winter Wonderland 2026. This featured concert event will take place on Friday, November 13th from 6pm-8pm. Hailing from Nashville, Williamson Branch is a high-energy bluegrass family band known for their pitch-perfect, organic harmonies and engaging stage presence. This is a standout entertainment experience you will not want to miss and a unique opportunity to position your business at the center of it all.
Exclusive opportunity to speak about your business and introduce the band on the night of the concert
Prominent event branding, including on-stage recognition as: “Williamson Branch presented by: YOUR BUSINESS”
Exclusive signage throughout the concert venue on Friday night
Top-tier logo placement across all Winter Wonderland print materials, signage, and social media promotions, including dedicated concert marketing
Featured social media post on the Operation Hallmark Facebook page
Special recognition across all Operation Hallmark events and initiatives such as Winter Wonderland, Holiday Lights, and more
Operation Hallmark Gold Sponsor
$3,000
Naming rights to Merchant Glass House and primary logo placement on glass house
Top-Tier logo placement on all print, signage, and social media marketing for Operation Hallmark & associated events
Featured social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page
Complimentary Business Sponsored Open Skate at the Sutton Bank RInk at Oakley Park (Skate time slots are first come, first served)
Special recognition during ALL Operation Hallmark events and projects (Example: Winter Wonderland, Holiday Lights, etc.)
Naming rights to Merchant Glass House and primary logo placement on glass house
Top-Tier logo placement on all print, signage, and social media marketing for Operation Hallmark & associated events
Featured social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page
Complimentary Business Sponsored Open Skate at the Sutton Bank RInk at Oakley Park (Skate time slots are first come, first served)
Special recognition during ALL Operation Hallmark events and projects (Example: Winter Wonderland, Holiday Lights, etc.)
Operation Hallmark Silver Sponsor
$1,500
Logo placed on Merchant Glass House
Logo placement on all print, signage, and social media marketing for Operation Hallmark & associated events
Featured social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page
Special recognition during ALL Operation Hallmark events and projects (Example: Winter Wonderland, Holiday Lights, etc.)
Logo placed on Merchant Glass House
Logo placement on all print, signage, and social media marketing for Operation Hallmark & associated events
Featured social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page
Special recognition during ALL Operation Hallmark events and projects (Example: Winter Wonderland, Holiday Lights, etc.)
Operation Hallmark Bronze Sponsor
$750
Business name placement on all print, signage, and social media marketing for Operation Hallmark & associated events/projects
Social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page that includes all Bronze Sponsors
Business name placement on all print, signage, and social media marketing for Operation Hallmark & associated events/projects
Social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page that includes all Bronze Sponsors
Operation Hallmark Snowfall Supporter
$250
Business name placement on all print and signage,
Social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page that includes all Snowfall Supporters
Business name placement on all print and signage,
Social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page that includes all Snowfall Supporters
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