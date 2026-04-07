Operation Hallmark Inc

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Operation Hallmark Inc

About this event

Operation Hallmark, Inc. - 2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

Friday Night Concert Sponsor | Williamson Branch (Exclusive)
$3,500
  • NEW THIS YEAR! Operation Hallmark Inc. is excited to welcome Williamson Branch to Winter Wonderland 2026. This featured concert event will take place on Friday, November 13th from 6pm-8pm. Hailing from Nashville, Williamson Branch is a high-energy bluegrass family band known for their pitch-perfect, organic harmonies and engaging stage presence. This is a standout entertainment experience you will not want to miss and a unique opportunity to position your business at the center of it all.
  • Exclusive opportunity to speak about your business and introduce the band on the night of the concert
  • Prominent event branding, including on-stage recognition as: “Williamson Branch presented by: YOUR BUSINESS”
  • Exclusive signage throughout the concert venue on Friday night
  • Top-tier logo placement across all Winter Wonderland print materials, signage, and social media promotions, including dedicated concert marketing
  • Featured social media post on the Operation Hallmark Facebook page
  • Special recognition across all Operation Hallmark events and initiatives such as Winter Wonderland, Holiday Lights, and more
Operation Hallmark Gold Sponsor
$3,000
  • Naming rights to Merchant Glass House and primary logo placement on glass house
  • Top-Tier logo placement on all print, signage, and social media marketing for Operation Hallmark & associated events
  • Featured social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page
  • Complimentary Business Sponsored Open Skate at the Sutton Bank RInk at Oakley Park (Skate time slots are first come, first served)
  • Special recognition during ALL Operation Hallmark events and projects (Example: Winter Wonderland, Holiday Lights, etc.)
Operation Hallmark Silver Sponsor
$1,500
  • Logo placed on Merchant Glass House
  • Logo placement on all print, signage, and social media marketing for Operation Hallmark & associated events
  • Featured social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page
  • Special recognition during ALL Operation Hallmark events and projects (Example: Winter Wonderland, Holiday Lights, etc.)
Operation Hallmark Bronze Sponsor
$750
  • Business name placement on all print, signage, and social media marketing for Operation Hallmark & associated events/projects
  • Social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page that includes all Bronze Sponsors
Operation Hallmark Snowfall Supporter
$250
  • Business name placement on all print and signage,
  • Social media post from Operation Hallmark Facebook page that includes all Snowfall Supporters

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!