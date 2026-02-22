Hālau O 'Aulani

Hosted by

Hālau O 'Aulani

About this event

‘Ori Tahiti Workshop with Ra‘atira Catherine Teriipaia

3308 S Stafford St

Arlington, VA 22206, USA

Early Bird-Admission (Vahine)
$75
Available until Apr 23

Vahine (Woman) Purchase your tickets today - Limited space available! After April 23, 12pm tickets will be $80.00 (pending space availability).

(Fa‘aore mai, no refunds)

Early Bird-Admission (Tāne or Tamaiti) Tahitian Fundamentals
$35
Available until Apr 23

Tāne (man) or Tamaiti (child) Purchase your tickets today - Limited space available! After April 23, 12pm tickets will be $40.00 (pending space availability).

(Fa‘aore mai, no refunds)

Admission - Vahine
$80

Vahine (woman) IMPORTANT: After April 23, 12pm please email [email protected] or call (301) 919-7905 to confirm space availability before purchase. Tickets will be $80.00.

(Fa‘aore mai, no refunds)

Admission - (Tāne or Tamaiti) Tahitian Fundamentals
$40

Tāne (man) or Tamaiti (child) IMPORTANT: After April 23, 12pm please email [email protected] or call (301) 919-7905 to confirm space availability before purchase. Tickets will be $40.00.

(Fa‘aore mai, no refunds)

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