‘Ori Tahiti Workshop with Ra‘atira Catherine Teriipaia

About this event
Vahine (Woman) Purchase your tickets today - Limited space available! After April 23, 12pm tickets will be $80.00 (pending space availability).
(Fa‘aore mai, no refunds)
Tāne (man) or Tamaiti (child) Purchase your tickets today - Limited space available! After April 23, 12pm tickets will be $40.00 (pending space availability).
(Fa‘aore mai, no refunds)
Vahine (woman) IMPORTANT: After April 23, 12pm please email [email protected] or call (301) 919-7905 to confirm space availability before purchase. Tickets will be $80.00.
(Fa‘aore mai, no refunds)
Tāne (man) or Tamaiti (child) IMPORTANT: After April 23, 12pm please email [email protected] or call (301) 919-7905 to confirm space availability before purchase. Tickets will be $40.00.
(Fa‘aore mai, no refunds)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!