Orkest

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Orkest

About this event

Orkest at Aeronaut Brewery

14 Tyler St

Somerville, MA 02143, USA

General Admission
$5

All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running.

General Admission
$10

All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running.

General Admission
$15

All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running.

General Admission
$20

All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running.

Pay What You Wish
Pay what you can

If free is what you wish, just put 0 :) All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!