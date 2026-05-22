Orkest at Aeronaut Brewery

About this event
All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running.
All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running.
All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running.
All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running.
If free is what you wish, just put 0 :) All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!