Orkest at Tavern of Tales

About this event
All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running. Trivia is $15 on-site or $15 minimum spend on food & beverage.
All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running. Trivia is $15 on-site or $15 minimum spend on food & beverage.
All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running. Trivia is $15 on-site or $15 minimum spend on food & beverage.
All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running. Trivia is $15 on-site or $15 minimum spend on food & beverage.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!