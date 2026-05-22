Orkest

Hosted by

Orkest

About this event

Orkest at Tavern of Tales

1478 Tremont St

Boston, MA 02120, USA

General Admission
$5

All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running. Trivia is $15 on-site or $15 minimum spend on food & beverage.

General Admission
$10

All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running. Trivia is $15 on-site or $15 minimum spend on food & beverage.

General Admission
$15

All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running. Trivia is $15 on-site or $15 minimum spend on food & beverage.

General Admission
$20

All of our tickets are general admission! We offer tiered ticket pricing to be as accessible as possible, while still allowing us to earn money to keep the organization running. Trivia is $15 on-site or $15 minimum spend on food & beverage.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!