Orlando Budokan Judo, GI's Shop 576 Maguire Rd. Ocoee, FL

*warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.

Kid Sizes 0-1. The FUJI Sports Single Weave Judo Gi is comfortable, durable, affordable, and traditional. Built to last and designed for heavy-duty daily training, simple look, and feel good on the mats. Tested, approved and the judo gi of choice for beginners at Jimmy Pedro’s Judo Center, Jason Morris Judo Center, Cohen’s Judo Center, and hundreds of others.

All sizes 0 sizes come with a size 0 white belt .

https://a.co/d/2Tile4T or https://fujisports.com/products/single-weave-judo-gi-white