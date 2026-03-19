Orlando Budokan Judo, Inc.

Offered by

Orlando Budokan Judo, Inc.

About this shop

Orlando Budokan Judo, GI's Shop 576 Maguire Rd. Ocoee, FL

Kids White Single Weave Gi SKU: FW 3 Size 0-1 item
Kids White Single Weave Gi SKU: FW 3 Size 0-1 item
Kids White Single Weave Gi SKU: FW 3 Size 0-1
$60

*warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.

Kid Sizes 0-1. The FUJI Sports Single Weave Judo Gi is comfortable, durable, affordable, and traditional. Built to last and designed for heavy-duty daily training, simple look, and feel good on the mats. Tested, approved and the judo gi of choice for beginners at Jimmy Pedro’s Judo Center, Jason Morris Judo Center, Cohen’s Judo Center, and hundreds of others.

All sizes 0 sizes come with a size 0 white belt .

https://a.co/d/2Tile4T or https://fujisports.com/products/single-weave-judo-gi-white

0
Adult White Single Weave Gi SKU: FW 3 Size 2-8 item
Adult White Single Weave Gi SKU: FW 3 Size 2-8 item
Adult White Single Weave Gi SKU: FW 3 Size 2-8
$70

  *Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.

The FUJI Sports Single Weave Judo Gi is comfortable, durable, affordable, and traditional. Built to last and designed for heavy-duty daily training, simple look, and feel good on the mats. Tested, approved and the judo gi of choice for beginners at Jimmy Pedro’s Judo Center, Jason Morris Judo Center, Cohen’s Judo Center, and hundreds of others.

All sizes 0-0000 come with a size 0 white belt .

https://a.co/d/2Tile4T or https://fujisports.com/products/single-weave-judo-gi-white

0
Kids Blue Single Weave Gi SKU FB7 Size 0000-1 item
Kids Blue Single Weave Gi SKU FB7 Size 0000-1 item
Kids Blue Single Weave Gi SKU FB7 Size 0000-1
$68

  *Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.

Member price $68. The FUJI Sports Single Weave Judo Gi is comfortable, durable, affordable, and traditional. Built to last and designed for heavy-duty daily training, simple look, and feel good on the mats. Tested, approved and the judo gi of choice for beginners at Jimmy Pedro’s Judo Center, Jason Morris Judo Center, Cohen’s Judo Center, and hundreds of others.
All sizes 0-0000 come with a size 0 white belt

Retail

https://a.co/d/2Tile4T or https://fujisports.com/products/single-weave-judo-gi-blue

0
Adult Blue Single Weave Gi SKU FB7 Size 2-8 item
Adult Blue Single Weave Gi SKU FB7 Size 2-8 item
Adult Blue Single Weave Gi SKU FB7 Size 2-8
$75

  *Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.

Our Member price $75. The FUJI Sports Single Weave Judo Gi is comfortable, durable, affordable, and traditional. Built to last and designed for heavy-duty daily training, simple look, and feel good on the mats. Tested, approved and the judo gi of choice for beginners at Jimmy Pedro’s Judo Center, Jason Morris Judo Center, Cohen’s Judo Center, and hundreds of others.
All sizes 0-0000 come with a size 0 white belt

Retail

https://a.co/d/2Tile4T or https://fujisports.com/products/single-weave-judo-gi-blue

0
Starter Kids Judo GI Sku: 2157-FW0000 Size 0000-00 item
Starter Kids Judo GI Sku: 2157-FW0000 Size 0000-00 item
Starter Kids Judo GI Sku: 2157-FW0000 Size 0000-00
$50

*Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.

The FUJI Starter Series was designed with the beginner student in mind. Made with an ultra-soft FUJI Premium Cotton Blend this uniform is comfortable and allows for maximum movement during training without sacrificing quality.

The lapels are durable yet soft for added comfort for kids while training.

Update 4/24: All sizes 0-0000 come with a size 0 white belt 

Starter Kids Judo Gi

0
Budokan Judo Undershirt Uniform (T-Shirt Style #1,2,3) item
Budokan Judo Undershirt Uniform (T-Shirt Style #1,2,3) item
Budokan Judo Undershirt Uniform (T-Shirt Style #1,2,3)
$15

Available Colors: 1Black, 2 White, 3 Red

Size: Youth & Adult Sizes See Chart

Material: Dry Fit or Cotton

In the GI checkout box please provide Material, Size (Adult or Kids), and Color.

*Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.

0
Budokan Judo Undershirt Uniform (Long T-Shirt Style #4,5,6) item
Budokan Judo Undershirt Uniform (Long T-Shirt Style #4,5,6) item
Budokan Judo Undershirt Uniform (Long T-Shirt Style #4,5,6)
$18

Available Colors: 4 Black, 5 White, 6 Red

Size: Youth & Adult Sizes See Chart

Material: Dry Fit or Cotton

In the GI checkout box please provide Material, Size (Adult or Kids), and Color.

*Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.

0
Budokan Judo Uniform (Sweater Style No Pic) item
Budokan Judo Uniform (Sweater Style No Pic) item
Budokan Judo Uniform (Sweater Style No Pic)
$20

Available Colors: White/Red/Black

Size: Youth & Adult Sizes See Chart

Color: Black, White, Red

In the GI checkout box please provide Material, Size (Adult or Kids), and Color.

*Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.

0
USA Judo Annual Membership Under 17 years and under item
USA Judo Annual Membership Under 17 years and under
$100

Download & Fill Out USA Annual USA Judo Membership Form is required to participate for all students in adaptive Judo program. Note this option is for Step Up Scholarship Students. 1st year students get a first year special price $60. Those renewing annual membership is $100. Write "Orlando Budokan Judo" in Club/Dojo on form. https://assets.contentstack.io/v3/assets/blteb7d012fc7ebef7f/blt2c65458bf7c11c0b/696ff3a931839f43eef34875/2026_Individual_Membership_Form_Final_Fillable.pdf

*Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.

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