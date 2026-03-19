Orlando Budokan Judo, GI's Shop 576 Maguire Rd. Ocoee, FL

About this shop
*warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.
Kid Sizes 0-1. The FUJI Sports Single Weave Judo Gi is comfortable, durable, affordable, and traditional. Built to last and designed for heavy-duty daily training, simple look, and feel good on the mats. Tested, approved and the judo gi of choice for beginners at Jimmy Pedro’s Judo Center, Jason Morris Judo Center, Cohen’s Judo Center, and hundreds of others.
All sizes 0 sizes come with a size 0 white belt .
https://a.co/d/2Tile4T or https://fujisports.com/products/single-weave-judo-gi-white
*Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.
The FUJI Sports Single Weave Judo Gi is comfortable, durable, affordable, and traditional. Built to last and designed for heavy-duty daily training, simple look, and feel good on the mats. Tested, approved and the judo gi of choice for beginners at Jimmy Pedro’s Judo Center, Jason Morris Judo Center, Cohen’s Judo Center, and hundreds of others.
All sizes 0-0000 come with a size 0 white belt .
https://a.co/d/2Tile4T or https://fujisports.com/products/single-weave-judo-gi-white
*Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.
Member price $68. The FUJI Sports Single Weave Judo Gi is comfortable, durable, affordable, and traditional. Built to last and designed for heavy-duty daily training, simple look, and feel good on the mats. Tested, approved and the judo gi of choice for beginners at Jimmy Pedro’s Judo Center, Jason Morris Judo Center, Cohen’s Judo Center, and hundreds of others.
All sizes 0-0000 come with a size 0 white belt
Retail
https://a.co/d/2Tile4T or https://fujisports.com/products/single-weave-judo-gi-blue
*Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.
Our Member price $75. The FUJI Sports Single Weave Judo Gi is comfortable, durable, affordable, and traditional. Built to last and designed for heavy-duty daily training, simple look, and feel good on the mats. Tested, approved and the judo gi of choice for beginners at Jimmy Pedro’s Judo Center, Jason Morris Judo Center, Cohen’s Judo Center, and hundreds of others.
All sizes 0-0000 come with a size 0 white belt
Retail
https://a.co/d/2Tile4T or https://fujisports.com/products/single-weave-judo-gi-blue
*Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.
The FUJI Starter Series was designed with the beginner student in mind. Made with an ultra-soft FUJI Premium Cotton Blend this uniform is comfortable and allows for maximum movement during training without sacrificing quality.
The lapels are durable yet soft for added comfort for kids while training.
Update 4/24: All sizes 0-0000 come with a size 0 white belt
Available Colors: 1Black, 2 White, 3 Red
Size: Youth & Adult Sizes See Chart
Material: Dry Fit or Cotton
In the GI checkout box please provide Material, Size (Adult or Kids), and Color.
*Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.
Available Colors: 4 Black, 5 White, 6 Red
Size: Youth & Adult Sizes See Chart
Material: Dry Fit or Cotton
In the GI checkout box please provide Material, Size (Adult or Kids), and Color.
*Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.
Available Colors: White/Red/Black
Size: Youth & Adult Sizes See Chart
Color: Black, White, Red
In the GI checkout box please provide Material, Size (Adult or Kids), and Color.
*Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.
Download & Fill Out USA Annual USA Judo Membership Form is required to participate for all students in adaptive Judo program. Note this option is for Step Up Scholarship Students. 1st year students get a first year special price $60. Those renewing annual membership is $100. Write "Orlando Budokan Judo" in Club/Dojo on form. https://assets.contentstack.io/v3/assets/blteb7d012fc7ebef7f/blt2c65458bf7c11c0b/696ff3a931839f43eef34875/2026_Individual_Membership_Form_Final_Fillable.pdf
*Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to zeffy.
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