Orlando Budokan Judo, Inc.

Membership

Orlando Budokan Judo Monthly Lessons @ 576 Maguire Rd. Ocoee, FL

Orlando Budokan Judo is a nonprofit organization with a mission to serve Students of all abilities including neurodivergent. We promote the Moral Code of Judo. Note our nonprofit has members of all abilities welcomed including neurotypical and we have family memberships. The Parents and Volunteers teach students adaptive Judo techniques. Our nonprofit monthly membership lessons will help cover administrative operation (website, legal) costs such as training gear, contributing towards Gym sponsor's facility maintenance, and reinvesting into our students and training needs including belt promotions, and award ceremonies.Program ScheduleWe offer 3 programs on Saturdays *9:30 Beginners Kids (Bears), *10:30am Mid Beginners (Tigers), 11:30am Advance Kids (Lions) & Adults (Fundamentals).Tuesdays at 5pm are for Adaptive Kids only. Tuesdays require Weekly RSVP in our WhatsApp.*Parents that are part of 9:30 or 10:30 Adaptive Kids are Free. *Gracie Students are Free Since they have membership already with our Facility Gym Sponsor. PricingJudo Lessons start at $30/Month 1st Participant/Child and $10 addition per month for Additional Child/Participant.Adults only are $40/Month and this is for the Advance 11:30am Saturday only class.Parents attending 11:30am should select multiple family membership.Save $5/Month for Selecting Autopay Membership Options.Fees *Warning during checkout option to donate Zeffy that is defaulted to 17%. This contribution can be changed to 0% and this goes directly to Zeffy the website Platform. If you like donate to Budokan please see our Donation Page Link. AutoPayMembership will be setup on auto renewed on the same day each month of this checkout date. Please Signup on the 1st of Month so your Auto-Renewal is not late. You can click your account to cancel auto renewal anytime as we offer no contracts.