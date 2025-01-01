Orlando Budokan Judo, Inc.
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Orlando Budokan Judo, Inc.

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Orlando Budokan Judo, Inc.

Our mission

Orlando Budokan Judo fosters discipline, fitness, and respect through judo training. Our mission is to provide a safe and structured environment for practitioners of all ages to develop their skills and character while honoring judo's moral codes.
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Orlando Budokan Judo Monthly Lessons @ 576 Maguire Rd. Ocoee, FL
Membership
Orlando Budokan Judo Monthly Lessons @ 576 Maguire Rd. Ocoee, FL
Orlando Budokan Judo is a nonprofit organization with a mission to serve Students of all abilities including neurodivergent. We promote the Moral Code of Judo. Note our nonprofit has members of all abilities welcomed including neurotypical and we have family memberships. The Parents and Volunteers teach students adaptive Judo techniques. Our nonprofit monthly membership lessons will help cover administrative operation (website, legal) costs such as training gear, contributing towards Gym sponsor's facility maintenance, and reinvesting into our students and training needs including belt promotions, and award ceremonies.Program ScheduleWe offer 3 programs on Saturdays *9:30 Beginners Kids (Bears), *10:30am Mid Beginners (Tigers), 11:30am Advance Kids (Lions) & Adults (Fundamentals).Tuesdays at 5pm are for Adaptive Kids only. Tuesdays require Weekly RSVP in our WhatsApp.*Parents that are part of 9:30 or 10:30 Adaptive Kids are Free. *Gracie Students are Free Since they have membership already with our Facility Gym Sponsor. PricingJudo Lessons start at $30/Month 1st Participant/Child and $10 addition per month for Additional Child/Participant.Adults only are $40/Month and this is for the Advance 11:30am Saturday only class.Parents attending 11:30am should select multiple family membership.Save $5/Month for Selecting Autopay Membership Options.Fees *Warning during checkout option to donate Zeffy that is defaulted to 17%. This contribution can be changed to 0% and this goes directly to Zeffy the website Platform. If you like donate to Budokan please see our Donation Page Link. AutoPayMembership will be setup on auto renewed on the same day each month of this checkout date. Please Signup on the 1st of Month so your Auto-Renewal is not late. You can click your account to cancel auto renewal anytime as we offer no contracts.
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Orlando Budokan Judo, GI's Shop 576 Maguire Rd. Ocoee, FL
Shop
Orlando Budokan Judo, GI's Shop 576 Maguire Rd. Ocoee, FL
*Warning during checkout question for donation to Zeffy can be changed to 0 as it defaults to a 17 percentage to Zeffy.We offer Members only the option to purchase Judo GI's at Wholesale pricing from Professional name brand FUJI. This saves you average 25-50 percent from retail. See Sensei Mike for our instock inventory.Our Member Wholesale price includes Tax/Shipping. Note orders may be grouped with other student orders to save on shipping if received during months we ordered. Any shipping savings will be reinvested in our nonprofit's mission. Orders can be picked up at class, and we do not offer any home Delivery. Group orders will be placed the 1st week of the following months or at discretion of Coordinator. Delivery may take up to 10 business days. Members will be texted once orders are ready for in class pickup.*Note this store is for Members only and we will not accept orders for those outside our organization.If wanting a custom ordered item not listed on our shop, then you can submit Donation in the exact amount to Pay for item to get Wholesale Pricing please give Sensi Mike or Coordinator Juni All the Ordering info (Sku #, Color, Size) prior to making payment to ensure taxes and shipping charges included if applicable. The Donation Tab is located at the very end of Ordering Page.Orlando Budokan Judo, Inc.
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Our website

https://orlandobudokanjudo.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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