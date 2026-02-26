Orlando Budokan Judo Monthly Lessons @ 576 Maguire Rd. Ocoee, FL

Single Child/Participant Judo. Parents that are part of 9:30/10:30 Saturday Class 4 Adaptive Kids are Free. *Warning during checkout option to donate Zeffy that is defaulted to 17%. This can be changed to 0% and this goes directly to Zeffy the website Platform. This is not on Autopay so no Savings and you will need to manually Pay/Renew on your own Each Month to continue. This expires the Same month you join.