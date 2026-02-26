Orlando Budokan Judo Monthly Lessons @ 576 Maguire Rd. Ocoee, FL

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Single Child/Participant Judo. Parents in the 9:30/10:30 Saturday Class 4 Adaptive Kids Lessons are Free. *Warning during checkout option to donate Zeffy that is defaulted to 17%. This can be changed to 0% and this goes directly to Zeffy the website Platform. Membership will be setup on auto renewed on the same day each month of this checkout date please signup on the 1st of the Month.
Renews monthly
Adult Membership 11:30am Saturday Class Only. *Warning during checkout option to donate Zeffy that is defaulted to 17%. This can be changed to 0% and this goes directly to Zeffy the website Platform. Membership will be setup on auto renewed on the same day each month of this checkout date please signup on the 1st of the Month.
Renews monthly
Family Membership for 2 Students. Parents that are part of 9:30/10:30 Saturday Class 4 Adaptive Kids are Free. *Warning during checkout option to donate Zeffy that is defaulted to 17%. This can be changed to 0% and this goes directly to Zeffy the website Platform. Membership will be setup on auto renewed on the same day each month of this checkout date please signup on the 1st of the Month.
Renews monthly
Family Membership for 3 Students. Parents that are part of 9:30/10:30 Saturday Class 4 Adaptive Kids are Free. *Warning during checkout option to donate Zeffy that is defaulted to 17%. This can be changed to 0% and this goes directly to Zeffy the website Platform. Membership will be setup on auto renewed on the same day each month of this checkout date please signup on the 1st of the Month.
Renews monthly
Family Membership for 3 Students. Parents that are part of 9:30/10:30 Saturday Class 4 Adaptive Kids are Free. *Warning during checkout option to donate Zeffy that is defaulted to 17%. This can be changed to 0% and this goes directly to Zeffy the website Platform. Membership will be setup on auto renewed on the same day each month of this checkout date please signup on the 1st of the Month.
Renews monthly
Family Membership for 5 Students. Parents that are part of 9:30/10:30 Saturday Class 4 Adaptive Kids are Free. *Warning during checkout option to donate Zeffy that is defaulted to 17%. This can be changed to 0% and this goes directly to Zeffy the website Platform. Membership will be setup on auto renewed on the same day each month of this checkout date please signup on the 1st of the Month
Single Child/Participant Judo. Parents that are part of 9:30/10:30 Saturday Class 4 Adaptive Kids are Free. *Warning during checkout option to donate Zeffy that is defaulted to 17%. This can be changed to 0% and this goes directly to Zeffy the website Platform. This is not on Autopay so no Savings and you will need to manually Pay/Renew on your own Each Month to continue. This expires the Same month you join.
Adult Only 11:30am Saturday. No Autopay No Savings *Warning during checkout option to donate Zeffy that is defaulted to 17%. This can be changed to 0% and this goes directly to Zeffy the website Platform. This is not on Autopay so no Savings and you will need to manually Pay/Renew on your own Each Month to continue. This expires the Same month you join.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!