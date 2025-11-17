OverComer 366 Sign-Up

Renews monthly
The Group is to serve your spiritual and natural production. Coaching provided with insights, illustrations, & illumination in the Word of God. A stratagem to fulfill the unique purposes for your life.
As a result you will become:
2nd & 4th Tuesdays 7 pm replay available:
Kingdom 1:26
-Breakout Sessions
-Guest Speakers
-Empowerment Tools
-Various Topics to develop ZoeLife!
-Activate Your Purpose
*There will be a zoom link. If you cannot watch live, a private YouTube link will be provided:
Former Division I Collegiate Coach and All-American presents S.M.I.L.E. as a catalyst in the lives of this generation.
Young Adults 14-22. Mentoring to empower youth find their purpose and activate in this initial season. Our call is always the same, our purpose changes in each season.
