OverComer 366 Sign-Up

The Group is to serve your spiritual and natural production. Coaching provided with insights, illustrations, & illumination in the Word of God. A stratagem to fulfill the unique purposes for your life.

As a result you will become:

Productive

Effective Vision

Passionate with Purpose

Servant Leader

2nd & 4th Tuesdays 7 pm replay available:





Kingdom 1:26

-Breakout Sessions

-Guest Speakers

-Empowerment Tools

-Various Topics to develop ZoeLife!

-Activate Your Purpose





*There will be a zoom link. If you cannot watch live, a private YouTube link will be provided:

Email or

Facebook Group Private



