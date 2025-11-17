OverComer 366 Sign-Up

OverComer 366 (Monthly)
$40

Renews monthly

The Group is to serve your spiritual and natural production. Coaching provided with insights, illustrations, & illumination in the Word of God.  A stratagem to fulfill the unique purposes for your life.  

As a result you will become:

  • Productive 
  • Effective Vision
  • Passionate with Purpose
  • Servant Leader

2nd & 4th Tuesdays 7 pm replay available:


Kingdom 1:26

-Breakout Sessions

-Guest Speakers

-Empowerment Tools

-Various Topics to develop ZoeLife!

-Activate Your Purpose 


*There will be a zoom link.  If you cannot watch live, a private YouTube link will be provided:

  • Email or
  • Facebook Group Private


OverComer 366 (Annual)
$400

Valid for one year

The Group is to serve your spiritual and natural production. Coaching provided with insights, illustrations, & illumination in the Word of God.  A stratagem to fulfill the unique purposes for your life.  

As a result you will become:

  • Productive 
  • Effective Vision
  • Passionate with Purpose
  • Servant Leader

2nd & 4th Tuesdays 7 pm replay available:


Kingdom 1:26

-Breakout Sessions

-Guest Speakers

-Empowerment Tools

-Various Topics to develop ZoeLife!

-Activate Your Purpose 


*There will be a zoom link.  If you cannot watch live, a private YouTube link will be provided:

  • Email or
  • Facebook Group Private
Kingdom 1:26 Mentoring (Monthly)
$40

Renews monthly

Former Division I Collegiate Coach and All-American presents S.M.I.L.E. as a catalyst in the lives of this generation.

Young Adults 14-22. Mentoring to empower youth find their purpose and activate in this initial season. Our call is always the same, our purpose changes in each season.

Kingdom 1:26 Mentoring (Annual)
$400

Valid for one year

Former Division I Collegiate Coach and All-American presents S.M.I.L.E. as a catalyst in the lives of this generation.

Young Adults 14-22. Mentoring to empower youth find their purpose and activate in this initial season. Our call is always the same, our purpose changes in each season.

Add a donation for One Love Compassion 366

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!