OYSF Community Sailing Fundraiser Auction

Tom & Casey Milne have a deep love of nature, family & creating healthy communities. They chose a houseboat to raise their blended family. This contributed to a love of the outdoors, snow & water skiing, backpacking, hiking and sailing. Sons Geoff Helzer and Scott Milne are avid sailors. Supporting Geoff and Free Bowl of Soup in the ‘Off Shore Race’ is, for us, an annual event including heading out to the starting of the race past the bar.



Casey’s love of art began as a child when she lived at the coast for 5 years. In 5th grade she was selected to be mentored by artist Maude Walker in her Delake Studio. She took classes in oil, mixed media, encaustic, and has a deep love for photography which inspires much of her art. During COVID and being retired allowed her to take on her love of art more fully. Many of her pieces address issues related to nature, climate change and issues that threaten healthy communities. She donates a percentage of each piece sold to a non-profit addressing these issues.



Tom as a young kid would draw landscapes, cartoons and in college he took classes in charcoal. Living on the houseboat he created annual cards for the holidays and special events. Tom’s specialty grew during COVID when he took more classes and began in earnest with his acrylic cartoon art and love of landscapes. He spends hours most days painting cartoon paintings, greeting card, or rocks. His art is legendary in our family (& friends) and brings smiles to those receiving or purchasing his art.



Casey & Tom are avid supporters of sailing and the Oregon Youth Sailing Foundation. It is an honor to be part of this event and matches our desire to support the matching values of the Foundation.

