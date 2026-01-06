OYSF Community Sailing Fundraiser Auction

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Starting bid
Two 5lb marine grade fire extinguishers with brackets and one recreational vessel fire system inspection, including fixed system and/or portable extinguishers.
Starting bid
Very lightly used 2023 Hobie Mirage Tandem Island.
Stable and simple sailing - the Tandem Island is a great intro to the water. Relaxed seating with MirageDrive included!
https://westcoastsailing.net/hobie-mirage-tandem-island/?srsltid=AfmBOoqkcQo98BRmbLyPyEFxkI47Br63ZqI511KDoO2mJQcp2arqfqbs
In great shape and stored covered since purchase.
Bid here, or if you're interested and want to see the boat, email [email protected]
Starting bid
Ready to race, 1992 Laser with updated rigging and Nautical America trailer. Your choice of rig size(s).
Boat is in excellent shape and stored covered. Trailer is in mint condition with new lights, wiring and wheels. Trailer is worth at least $750 on its own!
Bid here, or if you're interested and want to see the boat, email [email protected]
Starting bid
2 spots in an ASA 101 Beginning Sailing Class @ Island Sailing Club
https://www.islandsailing.org/asa-101
Learn to skipper a 20' - 27' sloop-rigged keelboat by day, in light to moderate winds and sea conditions. Learn basic sailing terminology, parts and functions, helm commands, basic sail trim, points of sail, buoyage, seamanship and safety including basic navigation rules to avoid collisions and hazards.
Our beginning class provides you with a total of 24 hours of instruction spread across 4 sessions (6-hours per session each day). The standard class runs from 10AM to 4PM - giving you plenty of time to process and review the concepts between sessions.
Both spots must be used in the same class before April 2027.
Starting bid
Dermatology Solutions of West Linn Laser Treatments
http://www.mydermsolution.com/
Includes:
Hair Removal
Anti Aging
IPL for redness and hyperpigmentation
Spider Veins
Starting bid
Never been used!
The Gill Junior Pro Drysuit (Style 4802J) is a 3-layer, waterproof, and breathable drysuit designed for young sailors, featuring fully taped seams for superior protection. It includes a flexible YKK Aquaseal zipper, adjustable internal braces, and pre-marked Glideskin collar and cuffs for a custom, secure fit.
https://harbor-supply.com/products/gill-junior-pro-drysuit?currency=USD&variant=45407337447620&stkn=cbc8dedf425f&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22127472664&gbraid=0AAAAA-oRUjd_Ap464daCV51nVdDVeAtUD&gclid=Cj0KCQjws83OBhD4ARIsACblj1-cepvxNaAnkkJhPo-UPlUsVINPUOVhAZZT7AdqIiecndXxH31sf7AaAryZEALw_wcB
Key Features of the Gill 4802J Junior Pro Drysuit:
This suit is designed to keep young users dry and comfortable in challenging marine environments, often used for dinghy sailing.
Starting bid
Team Saltine are the reigning Youth World Champions in the J24 class, having competed everywhere from Portland to Seattle to Florida and the UK.
They started out as 5 sailors from the Willamette Sailing Club High School Race Team. They have been working with OYSF and earning sponsorship by training other young sailors in keelboats on the Columbia. They are sailors, racers, students, and coaches, and they want to spend the evening with you.
This can be a cruise for friends and family, or a lesson if you'd like. They'll make it work for you at your convenience. Come meet Team Saltine!
Starting bid
A 2 hour cruise or sailing lesson on the Willamette for up to 12 guests with OYSF's Executive Director Matt Berger. He is a licensed USCG captain and sailing coach of 25+ years.
Sail on a Catalina 30, or take a scenic tour on a 20 foot pontoon boat. See the bridges and city lights from the water, or explore the nature and mansions of Lake Oswego. Scheduled at your convenience!
Starting bid
https://www.secondwindcoaching.com
Executive coaching empowers business owners, executives, and managers to reach their full potential. Unlike other forms of coaching, it focuses specifically on the unique challenges and demands faced by individuals in leadership positions. It provides personalized guidance, feedback, and support to help leaders navigate complexities, improve decision-making, and drive organizational success in a confidential container.
Starting bid
Portland's Center for Small Boat Sailing Since 1961!
https://willamettesailingclub.com/learn-to-sail
The Willamette Sailing Club is located on the banks of the Willamette River, approximately 5 minutes south of downtown Portland. It is the only small boat sailing club in Portland, and is dedicated to dinghy (non-keelboats under 20 feet) sailing and racing.
The club hosts Learn-to-Sail classes taught by US Sailing certified instructors during the spring, summer and fall, with over 800+ students coming through our program annually! We offer classes for every age and level of experience.
Whatever your sailing interest is, WSC is a welcoming club that provides a great opportunity to get out on the river and enjoy some family fun in a safe, comfortable, and scenic environment.
Starting bid
https://willamettesailingclub.com/lts---private-lessons
Private lessons are a great way to learn or advance your skills while sailing individually, with a friend, or with the whole family. Private lessons allow coaches to give personalized feedback and teach to your particular skill level.
During our lessons, the coach will be alongside you in a powerboat, or with you in the boat. Lessons last three hours and can be taught in your privately owned boat, or the club’s Columbia 21, C420s, Lasers, Lido, Day Sailer, or Optis.
Starting bid
This is the official team gear and not the fan wear! You cannot buy this online! It came from the team itself!
Hooded Windbreaker - Mens M
Shorts - Mens M
2 x T-shirts (very soft and high quality)- Mens M
Hat
Starting bid
Gift certificate for $250 in engine service, plus 3 hats, 3 shirts, and a handbag.
Scroll to see the swag photos!
Starting bid
Two 200 level tickets to a 2026-2027 TrailBlazer game and one commercial grade fire extinguisher. Specific game to be determined after 2026-2027 season schedule is released.
Compliments of Huser Fire Fighting Equipment
Starting bid
Be Well with Dr. G
You well being is our priority here at Be Well with Dr. G. Naturopathic Medicine combines natural medicine with modern science to be able to effectively treat and help manage acute and chronic conditions.
Starting bid
Tom & Casey Milne have a deep love of nature, family & creating healthy communities. They chose a houseboat to raise their blended family. This contributed to a love of the outdoors, snow & water skiing, backpacking, hiking and sailing. Sons Geoff Helzer and Scott Milne are avid sailors. Supporting Geoff and Free Bowl of Soup in the ‘Off Shore Race’ is, for us, an annual event including heading out to the starting of the race past the bar.
Casey’s love of art began as a child when she lived at the coast for 5 years. In 5th grade she was selected to be mentored by artist Maude Walker in her Delake Studio. She took classes in oil, mixed media, encaustic, and has a deep love for photography which inspires much of her art. During COVID and being retired allowed her to take on her love of art more fully. Many of her pieces address issues related to nature, climate change and issues that threaten healthy communities. She donates a percentage of each piece sold to a non-profit addressing these issues.
Tom as a young kid would draw landscapes, cartoons and in college he took classes in charcoal. Living on the houseboat he created annual cards for the holidays and special events. Tom’s specialty grew during COVID when he took more classes and began in earnest with his acrylic cartoon art and love of landscapes. He spends hours most days painting cartoon paintings, greeting card, or rocks. His art is legendary in our family (& friends) and brings smiles to those receiving or purchasing his art.
Casey & Tom are avid supporters of sailing and the Oregon Youth Sailing Foundation. It is an honor to be part of this event and matches our desire to support the matching values of the Foundation.
Starting bid
Tom & Casey Milne have a deep love of nature, family & creating healthy communities. They chose a houseboat to raise their blended family. This contributed to a love of the outdoors, snow & water skiing, backpacking, hiking and sailing. Sons Geoff Helzer and Scott Milne are avid sailors. Supporting Geoff and Free Bowl of Soup in the ‘Off Shore Race’ is, for us, an annual event including heading out to the starting of the race past the bar.
Casey’s love of art began as a child when she lived at the coast for 5 years. In 5th grade she was selected to be mentored by artist Maude Walker in her Delake Studio. She took classes in oil, mixed media, encaustic, and has a deep love for photography which inspires much of her art. During COVID and being retired allowed her to take on her love of art more fully. Many of her pieces address issues related to nature, climate change and issues that threaten healthy communities. She donates a percentage of each piece sold to a non-profit addressing these issues.
Tom as a young kid would draw landscapes, cartoons and in college he took classes in charcoal. Living on the houseboat he created annual cards for the holidays and special events. Tom’s specialty grew during COVID when he took more classes and began in earnest with his acrylic cartoon art and love of landscapes. He spends hours most days painting cartoon paintings, greeting card, or rocks. His art is legendary in our family (& friends) and brings smiles to those receiving or purchasing his art.
Casey & Tom are avid supporters of sailing and the Oregon Youth Sailing Foundation. It is an honor to be part of this event and matches our desire to support the matching values of the Foundation.
Starting bid
Tom & Casey Milne have a deep love of nature, family & creating healthy communities. They chose a houseboat to raise their blended family. This contributed to a love of the outdoors, snow & water skiing, backpacking, hiking and sailing. Sons Geoff Helzer and Scott Milne are avid sailors. Supporting Geoff and Free Bowl of Soup in the ‘Off Shore Race’ is, for us, an annual event including heading out to the starting of the race past the bar.
Casey’s love of art began as a child when she lived at the coast for 5 years. In 5th grade she was selected to be mentored by artist Maude Walker in her Delake Studio. She took classes in oil, mixed media, encaustic, and has a deep love for photography which inspires much of her art. During COVID and being retired allowed her to take on her love of art more fully. Many of her pieces address issues related to nature, climate change and issues that threaten healthy communities. She donates a percentage of each piece sold to a non-profit addressing these issues.
Tom as a young kid would draw landscapes, cartoons and in college he took classes in charcoal. Living on the houseboat he created annual cards for the holidays and special events. Tom’s specialty grew during COVID when he took more classes and began in earnest with his acrylic cartoon art and love of landscapes. He spends hours most days painting cartoon paintings, greeting card, or rocks. His art is legendary in our family (& friends) and brings smiles to those receiving or purchasing his art.
Casey & Tom are avid supporters of sailing and the Oregon Youth Sailing Foundation. It is an honor to be part of this event and matches our desire to support the matching values of the Foundation.
Starting bid
https://www.instagram.com/shortcakephoto/
Capturing your personality is Jeanette Schenk’s superpower.
Jeanette Schenk is a professional photographer and owner of Shortcake Photo and Hammie The Photo Booth in Portland, Oregon. She's always looking for creative ways to explore the fun in photography and photo booths!
Starting bid
Our best-selling, unassumingly spacious tent with enhanced stabilization, storage, and symmetrical layout.
https://www.mountainhardwear.com/p/mineral-king-3-person-tent-2102591.html
Starting bid
A mid-sized alpine climbing pack featuring a highly durable exterior with a sustainable edge.
https://www.mountainhardwear.com/p/alpine-light-35-backpack-2094661.html?dwvar_2094661_color=107&searchmethod=visualSearch&vpos=0&searchterm=alpine%20light%2035
Starting bid
A tough, supportive, and versatile load hauler that excels on big, rugged backcountry treks
https://www.mountainhardwear.com/p/womens-pct-65l-backpack-1938301.html?dwvar_1938301_color=445&searchmethod=visualSearch&vpos=0&searchterm=pct%206
Starting bid
Hauling with purpose for long expeditions where home is what's in your bag.
https://www.mountainhardwear.com/p/expedition-duffel-100-2109961.html?dwvar_2109961_size=L&dwvar_2109961_color=010&dwvar_2109961_sizeType=L&dwvar_2109961_dimension=L
Starting bid
Hauling with purpose for long expeditions where home is what's in your bag.
https://www.mountainhardwear.com/p/expedition-duffel-100-2109961.html?dwvar_2109961_size=L&dwvar_2109961_color=010&dwvar_2109961_sizeType=L&dwvar_2109961_dimension=L
Starting bid
High quality, sturdy and attractive duffel from Sea Bags in Maine.
Very cool and fashionable!
Starting bid
High quality, sturdy and attractive tote from Sea Bags in Maine.
Very cool and fashionable!
Starting bid
High quality, sturdy and attractive tote from Sea Bags in Maine.
Very cool and fashionable!
Starting bid
High quality, sturdy and attractive wine bucket from Sea Bags in Maine.
Very cool and fashionable!
Starting bid
Beautiful quilt handmade by Allison Blakemore, wife of long time OYSF Board Member Mike Rees.
Comes with hanging rod and ready for display.
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate, plus Ronstan 30L Dry Bag Backpack, a Zhik hat and swag.
Scroll to see photos!
https://westcoastsailing.net/ronstan-30l-dry-roll-top-backpack-rf4013/?srsltid=AfmBOopaRD8F12qEjXZdTtD0PU6ZLd1ZJd3EdJ0gTKJMofRbhtpi38JE
Starting bid
Symphony vouchers can be used for any classical or pop concert in April, May or June 2026. Any seats!
Garnier Vineyards is a family-owned winery located five miles east of Hood River, Oregon. The winery reflects our enduring commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Our prime location features rich soils, natural microclimates, and gorge winds: the foundation for crafting red and white wines with complex flavors.
Starting bid
https://sternwheeler.com/cruises/bonneville-dam/
Starting bid
A Treasure Trove of Gear
From brand-new marine essentials to quality used and consignment finds, Sexton's offers everything you need to outfit your boat - at prices that fit every budget.
Starting bid
Seafoam & Ivory Cotton Duck Canvas (2 @ 17" X 17") Indoor / Outdoor
Handmade by Ankor
Portland, OR
Custom Upholstery & Canvas Services serving marine, commercial and residential clients since 2015.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!