Oysters & Origins: Black History on the Half Shell

About this event
This program is recommended for ages 10+. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.
🦪 Talk on Black oystering history in Brooklyn and beyond
🦪 Live oystering demonstration using the historic oystering cart
🦪 Exhibition of 19th-century oystering tools and Lott family history
🦪 Hands-on oyster shucking workshop
🦪 Connections to Jamaica Bay shoreline restoration and oyster sustainability
$
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