Hendrick I Lott House Preservation Association

Hosted by

Hendrick I Lott House Preservation Association

About this event

Oysters & Origins: Black History on the Half Shell

1940 E 36th St

Brooklyn, NY 11234, USA

General Admission
$15

This program is recommended for ages 10+. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

🦪 Talk on Black oystering history in Brooklyn and beyond

🦪 Live oystering demonstration using the historic oystering cart

🦪 Exhibition of 19th-century oystering tools and Lott family history

🦪 Hands-on oyster shucking workshop

🦪 Connections to Jamaica Bay shoreline restoration and oyster sustainability


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