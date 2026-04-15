Oysters & Origins: Black History on the Half Shell

This program is recommended for ages 10+. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.



🦪 Talk on Black oystering history in Brooklyn and beyond

🦪 Live oystering demonstration using the historic oystering cart

🦪 Exhibition of 19th-century oystering tools and Lott family history

🦪 Hands-on oyster shucking workshop

🦪 Connections to Jamaica Bay shoreline restoration and oyster sustainability



