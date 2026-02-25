Pages of Our Journey Banquet

About this event
Join us for an inspiring evening celebrating the stories and achievements of our 2026 scholarship recipients. This ticket includes dinner and full access to the Latino Scholarship Fund Annual Banquet as we come together to honor the theme “Pages of Our Journey.” Your attendance helps support scholarships for Latinx students pursuing higher education.
We believe everyone who wants to celebrate and support our scholars should be able to attend. The Community Access Ticket allows guests to contribute an amount that works for them, with a minimum of $25. If you’re able to give more, your additional support helps expand scholarship opportunities for Latinx students.
Celebrate together by reserving a Story Circle Table for ten guests. Gather friends, family, or colleagues for an evening dedicated to honoring our 2026 scholarship recipients and the theme “Pages of Our Journey.” Sharing a table is a meaningful way to celebrate community while supporting scholarships for Latinx students.
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