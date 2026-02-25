Latino Scholarship Fund

Hosted by

Latino Scholarship Fund

About this event

Pages of Our Journey Banquet

500 Easthampton Rd

Holyoke, MA 01040, USA

📖 The Next Chapter Ticket (General Admission)
$100

Join us for an inspiring evening celebrating the stories and achievements of our 2026 scholarship recipients. This ticket includes dinner and full access to the Latino Scholarship Fund Annual Banquet as we come together to honor the theme “Pages of Our Journey.” Your attendance helps support scholarships for Latinx students pursuing higher education.

💛 Community Access Ticket (Pay What You Can – Minimum $25)
Pay what you can

We believe everyone who wants to celebrate and support our scholars should be able to attend. The Community Access Ticket allows guests to contribute an amount that works for them, with a minimum of $25. If you’re able to give more, your additional support helps expand scholarship opportunities for Latinx students.

🤝 Story Circle Table (10 Guests)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Celebrate together by reserving a Story Circle Table for ten guests. Gather friends, family, or colleagues for an evening dedicated to honoring our 2026 scholarship recipients and the theme “Pages of Our Journey.” Sharing a table is a meaningful way to celebrate community while supporting scholarships for Latinx students.

Add a donation for Latino Scholarship Fund

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