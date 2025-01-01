Latino Scholarship Fund
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Latino Scholarship Fund

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Latino Scholarship Fund

Our mission

The Latino Scholarship Fund empowers Latino students by providing scholarships and resources to help them achieve their educational dreams, fostering a vibrant and equitable future through community support and engagement.
Events
Events
Pages of Our Journey: LSF Member Ticketing
Event
Pages of Our Journey: LSF Member Ticketing
Jun 12, 6:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
500 Easthampton Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040, USA
Get your tickets
Pages of Our Journey Banquet
Event
Pages of Our Journey Banquet
Jun 12, 6:00 - 11:00 PM EDT
500 Easthampton Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Pages of Our Journey: The LSF Membership Campaign
Membership
Pages of Our Journey: The LSF Membership Campaign
Write the Story With UsEvery scholar carries a story shaped by family, resilience, culture, and ambition. Through your membership, you help ensure those stories continue — page after page. LSF Membership is more than a donation. It is an annual commitment to expanding opportunity and empowering Latinx students as they write the next chapters of their lives. As a valued member of the Latino Scholarship Fund community, you play a direct role in uplifting Latino/a/x students across Western, Massachusetts through scholarships, mentorship, and leadership programming.Every $1,500 turns a page in a student’s journey.Choose your chapter. Help shape the future.
View membership
Become a Sponsor — Pages of Our Journey. Your Support Funds Scholars and Writes Futures
Donation
Become a Sponsor — Pages of Our Journey. Your Support Funds Scholars and Writes Futures
$6,500 of $13,000 goal
Donate today
Turn the Page. Transform a Future. Support the Pages of Our Journey Fund
Donation
Turn the Page. Transform a Future. Support the Pages of Our Journey Fund
$2,712 of $10,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.latinoscholarshipwesternmass.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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