Membership

Pages of Our Journey: The LSF Membership Campaign

Write the Story With UsEvery scholar carries a story shaped by family, resilience, culture, and ambition. Through your membership, you help ensure those stories continue — page after page. LSF Membership is more than a donation. It is an annual commitment to expanding opportunity and empowering Latinx students as they write the next chapters of their lives. As a valued member of the Latino Scholarship Fund community, you play a direct role in uplifting Latino/a/x students across Western, Massachusetts through scholarships, mentorship, and leadership programming.Every $1,500 turns a page in a student’s journey.Choose your chapter. Help shape the future.