Latino Scholarship Fund

Hosted by

Latino Scholarship Fund

About this event

Pages of Our Journey: LSF Member Ticketing

500 Easthampton Rd

Holyoke, MA 01040, USA

General Admission
$100

Join us for an inspiring evening celebrating the achievements and future of Latinx students. Your General Admission ticket includes dinner and full access to the Latino Scholarship Fund Annual Banquet, where we will honor our 2026 scholarship recipients and community awardees.



By attending, you help support scholarships that open doors to higher education and empower the next generation of leaders.



Each ticket includes dinner and admission for one guest.

Payment Plan
Pay what you can

We believe everyone who wants to celebrate and support our scholars should be able to attend. Our Pay-What-You-Can option allows guests to contribute an amount that works for them, with a minimum of $25.



This ticket includes the same banquet experience—dinner, program, and celebration—while helping make the event more accessible to students, families, and community members.



If you’re able to contribute more, your additional support directly helps fund scholarships for Latinx students.

Add a donation for Latino Scholarship Fund

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