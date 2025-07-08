Join us for an exciting afternoon of paintballing at Badlandz Paintball Park! This event is open to participants who are fully committed to attending. Please only register if you are certain you can participate.

Transportation details, including bus pick-up locations and times, will be sent via email and text to all confirmed attendees.

Important Note:

Standard paintball equipment and initial ammo will be provided. If you would like to purchase additional ammo during the event, please bring your own money.

We look forward to an action-packed day of fun and team building!