Pan Asian Lawyers of San Diego

Hosted by

Pan Asian Lawyers of San Diego

About this event

PALSD 48th Annual Dinner

4609 Convoy St Ste. A 1/2

San Diego, CA 92111

PALSD Member Ticket (Early Bird Until 4/10)
$175

General admission ticket to dinner.


After 4/10, ticket price will be $190.

After 5/1, ticket price will be $210.

PALSD VIP Ticket (Early Bird Until 4/10)
$200

Includes access to VIP reception.


After 4/10, ticket price will be $225.

After 5/1, ticket price will be $250.

Non-Member General Ticket (Early Bird Until 4/10)
$200

After 4/10, ticket price will be $225.

After 5/1, ticket price will be $250.

Non-Member VIP Ticket (Early Bird Until 4/10)
$225

Includes access to VIP reception.


After 4/10, ticket price will be $250.

After 5/1, ticket price will be $275.

Judicial Officers (Early Bird Until 4/10)
$175

Includes VIP reception.


After 4/10, ticket price will be $190.

After 5/1, ticket price will be $210.

Gov't/Solo/Non-Profit (Non-Members Early Bird Until 4/10)
$185

After 4/10, ticket price will be $200.

After 5/1, ticket price will be $210.

Gov't/Solo/Non-Profit VIP -Non-Members Early Bird Until 4/10
$210

Includes VIP reception.


After 4/10, ticket price will be $235.

After 5/1, ticket price will be $260.

PALSD Student Member (Early Bird Until 4/10)
$70

General admission ticket.


After 4/10, ticket price will be $80.

After 5/1, ticket price will be $100.

PALSD Student Non-Member (Early Bird Until 4/10)
$90

General admission ticket.


After 4/10, ticket price will be $100.

After 5/1, ticket price will be $120.

Table of 10 (Early Bird Until 4/10)
$1,750

General admission tickets.


After 4/10, table of 10 will be $2,000.

After 5/1, table of 10 will be $2,200.

Half Table of 5 (Early Bird Until 4/10)
$875

General admission tickets.


After 4/10, half table of 5 will be $1,000.

After 5/1, half table of 5 will be $1,100.

Add a donation for Pan Asian Lawyers of San Diego

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!