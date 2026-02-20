PALSD 48th Annual Dinner

About this event
San Diego, CA 92111
General admission ticket to dinner.
After 4/10, ticket price will be $190.
After 5/1, ticket price will be $210.
Includes access to VIP reception.
After 4/10, ticket price will be $225.
After 5/1, ticket price will be $250.
After 4/10, ticket price will be $225.
After 5/1, ticket price will be $250.
Includes access to VIP reception.
After 4/10, ticket price will be $250.
After 5/1, ticket price will be $275.
Includes VIP reception.
After 4/10, ticket price will be $190.
After 5/1, ticket price will be $210.
After 4/10, ticket price will be $200.
After 5/1, ticket price will be $210.
Includes VIP reception.
After 4/10, ticket price will be $235.
After 5/1, ticket price will be $260.
General admission ticket.
After 4/10, ticket price will be $80.
After 5/1, ticket price will be $100.
General admission ticket.
After 4/10, ticket price will be $100.
After 5/1, ticket price will be $120.
General admission tickets.
After 4/10, table of 10 will be $2,000.
After 5/1, table of 10 will be $2,200.
General admission tickets.
After 4/10, half table of 5 will be $1,000.
After 5/1, half table of 5 will be $1,100.
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