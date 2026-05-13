Pan Asian Lawyers of San Diego
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Pan Asian Lawyers of San Diego
Our mission
The Pan Asian Lawyers of San Diego unites the Asian Pacific American legal community, focusing on leadership development, community education, and empowerment of APA legal professionals to foster diversity and inclusion in the legal field.
Past events
Past events
Event
PALSD 48th Annual Dinner
May 12, 5:00 - 9:00 PM PDT
4609 Convoy St Ste. A 1/2, San Diego, CA 92111
Our website
https://www.palsd.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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