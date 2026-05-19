About this event
Our most visible sponsorship — and there’s only one.
As the Official Course Partner for Par for a Purpose, your business receives:
🌟 Name and logo on the course entrance banner
🌟 Named “Official Course Partner” across all event marketing and emails
🌟 QR code sign at the course entrance linking to your offer, website, or discount
🌟 3 dedicated social media mentions (announcement, countdown, and post-event recap)
🌟 Logo on the event registration page and all digital communications
🌟 4 complimentary event tickets
After the event, we’ll share your QR code scan count so you can measure your impact.
Only 1 available. Claim it before it’s gone.
Claim your hole and put your business in front of every guest. As a Hole Sponsor, your business receives:
⛳ A branded sign at your designated hole featuring your logo and a custom QR code
⛳ Listed on the printed hole map handed to every guest at check-in
⛳ Listed on the event registration page
⛳ Grouped social media recognition
Your QR code can link to a discount, coupon, your website, or any offer you choose. After the event, we’ll share your scan count.
18 holes available. First come, first claimed.
Name the kids’ zone your own. As the Kids’ Zone Sponsor, your business receives:
🎪 Zone renamed “[Your Business] Kids’ Zone” on all signage throughout the event
🎪 Logo on bounce house banner — the most visible spot in the family area
🎪 QR code sign at the Kids’ Zone entrance
🎪 Solo feature social media post
🎪 2 complimentary event tickets
Only 1 available.
Your logo on every bag that goes home. As the Goodie Bag Sponsor, your business receives:
🎁 Logo printed on every guest’s take-home drawstring bag 🎁 100+ bags leave the event — ongoing visibility long after event day
🎁 Option to include a branded item or offer card inside every bag
🎁 Social media recognition
🎁 Listed on the event registration page
Only 1 available.
Help make this afternoon possible for our community. As a Food Truck Sponsor, your business receives:
🌮 A branded sign with your logo and QR code displayed at the food truck area
🌮 Named in food-related social media posts alongside fellow food sponsors
🌮 Listed on the event registration page
🌮 Recognition in opening remarks Every dollar from food sponsorships goes directly toward supporting Elizabeth’s Closet’s mission.
4 spots available.
Keep the afternoon refreshed — and your name front and center. As the Official Drink Sponsor, your business receives: 🥤 Named “Official Drink Sponsor” for the event
🥤 Signage at the drink cart with your logo and QR code
🥤 Listed on the event registration page and email communications
🥤 Solo social media feature post
🥤 2 complimentary event tickets
Only 1 available.
Put your name in the spotlight at one of the most exciting moments of the afternoon. As a Raffle Sponsor, your business receives:
🎟️ Name and logo on raffle table signage and basket tags
🎟️ QR code on raffle display signage
🎟️ Verbal shoutout when raffle winners are drawn
🎟️ Social media recognition
2 spots available.
Keep the afternoon swinging — and your name right at the action.
As the Official Driving Range Sponsor, your business receives:
🏌 Named "Official Driving Range Sponsor" for the event
🏌 Individual branded sign with your logo & QR code displayed at the driving range
🏌 Listed on the event registration page & printed map given to every guest at check-in
🏌 Social media recognition
🏌 2 complimentary event tickets
Only 1 available.
Put your name at the heart of the competition.
As the Official Practice Green Sponsor, your business receives:
⛳ Named "Official Practice Green Sponsor" for the event
⛳ Branded sign with your logo & QR code at the putting green
⛳ Listed on the event registration page & printed hole map
⛳ Social media recognition
Only 1 available.
A meaningful way to show your community you give back. As a Community Partner, your business receives:
🌿 Listed on the event registration page as a Community Partner
🌿 Grouped social media shoutout
🌿 Option to include a card, coupon, or offer in every guest’s goodie bag
A great fit for local businesses who want to be part of something meaningful.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!