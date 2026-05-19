Our most visible sponsorship — and there’s only one.





As the Official Course Partner for Par for a Purpose, your business receives:

🌟 Name and logo on the course entrance banner

🌟 Named “Official Course Partner” across all event marketing and emails

🌟 QR code sign at the course entrance linking to your offer, website, or discount

🌟 3 dedicated social media mentions (announcement, countdown, and post-event recap)

🌟 Logo on the event registration page and all digital communications

🌟 4 complimentary event tickets





After the event, we’ll share your QR code scan count so you can measure your impact.





Only 1 available. Claim it before it’s gone.