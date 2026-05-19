Elizabeth's Closet

Hosted by

Elizabeth's Closet

About this event

Par for a Purpose

79363 Van Dyke Rd

Bruce Township, MI 48065, USA

Course Sponsor — Official Course Partner
$1,000

Our most visible sponsorship — and there’s only one. 


As the Official Course Partner for Par for a Purpose, your business receives:

🌟 Name and logo on the course entrance banner

🌟 Named “Official Course Partner” across all event marketing and emails

🌟 QR code sign at the course entrance linking to your offer, website, or discount

🌟 3 dedicated social media mentions (announcement, countdown, and post-event recap)

🌟 Logo on the event registration page and all digital communications

🌟 4 complimentary event tickets


After the event, we’ll share your QR code scan count so you can measure your impact. 


Only 1 available. Claim it before it’s gone.

Hole Sponsor — Claim Your Hole
$200

Claim your hole and put your business in front of every guest.  As a Hole Sponsor, your business receives:

⛳ A branded sign at your designated hole featuring your logo and a custom QR code

⛳ Listed on the printed hole map handed to every guest at check-in

⛳ Listed on the event registration page

⛳ Grouped social media recognition 


Your QR code can link to a discount, coupon, your website, or any offer you choose. After the event, we’ll share your scan count. 


18 holes available. First come, first claimed.

Kids' Zone Sponsor
$500

Name the kids’ zone your own.  As the Kids’ Zone Sponsor, your business receives:

🎪 Zone renamed “[Your Business] Kids’ Zone” on all signage throughout the event

🎪 Logo on bounce house banner — the most visible spot in the family area

🎪 QR code sign at the Kids’ Zone entrance

🎪 Solo feature social media post

🎪 2 complimentary event tickets 


Only 1 available.

Goodie Bag Sponsor
$500

Your logo on every bag that goes home.  As the Goodie Bag Sponsor, your business receives:

🎁 Logo printed on every guest’s take-home drawstring bag 🎁 100+ bags leave the event — ongoing visibility long after event day

🎁 Option to include a branded item or offer card inside every bag

🎁 Social media recognition

🎁 Listed on the event registration page 


Only 1 available.

Food Truck Sponsor
$300

Help make this afternoon possible for our community.  As a Food Truck Sponsor, your business receives:

🌮 A branded sign with your logo and QR code displayed at the food truck area

🌮 Named in food-related social media posts alongside fellow food sponsors

🌮 Listed on the event registration page

🌮 Recognition in opening remarks  Every dollar from food sponsorships goes directly toward supporting Elizabeth’s Closet’s mission. 


4 spots available.

Drink Cart Sponsor
$350

Keep the afternoon refreshed — and your name front and center.  As the Official Drink Sponsor, your business receives: 🥤 Named “Official Drink Sponsor” for the event

🥤 Signage at the drink cart with your logo and QR code

🥤 Listed on the event registration page and email communications

🥤 Solo social media feature post

🥤 2 complimentary event tickets 


Only 1 available.

Raffle Sponsor
$250

Put your name in the spotlight at one of the most exciting moments of the afternoon.  As a Raffle Sponsor, your business receives:

🎟️ Name and logo on raffle table signage and basket tags

🎟️ QR code on raffle display signage

🎟️ Verbal shoutout when raffle winners are drawn

🎟️ Social media recognition 


2 spots available.

Official Driving Range Sponsor
$350

Keep the afternoon swinging — and your name right at the action.

As the Official Driving Range Sponsor, your business receives:

🏌 Named "Official Driving Range Sponsor" for the event

🏌 Individual branded sign with your logo & QR code displayed at the driving range

🏌 Listed on the event registration page & printed map given to every guest at check-in

🏌 Social media recognition

🏌 2 complimentary event tickets


Only 1 available.

Practice Green Sponsor
$250

Put your name at the heart of the competition.

As the Official Practice Green Sponsor, your business receives:

⛳ Named "Official Practice Green Sponsor" for the event

⛳ Branded sign with your logo & QR code at the putting green

⛳ Listed on the event registration page & printed hole map

⛳ Social media recognition


Only 1 available.

Community Partner
$100

A meaningful way to show your community you give back.  As a Community Partner, your business receives:

🌿 Listed on the event registration page as a Community Partner

🌿 Grouped social media shoutout

🌿 Option to include a card, coupon, or offer in every guest’s goodie bag 


A great fit for local businesses who want to be part of something meaningful.

Add a donation for Elizabeth's Closet

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!