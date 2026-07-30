Partial Solar Eclipse 2026

EACH PERSON IN YOUR GROUP MUST HAVE THEIR OWN TICKET WITH THEIR NAME ON THEIR TICKET. Tickets must be presented in print or electronically at the Frosty Drew check-in tent before being admitted. Please arrive at the time listed on your ticket. This ticket will allow for access to the Frosty Drew Observatory and Science Center and presentation areas including courtyard telescopes, the Sky Theatre, the Science Center, presentation tent, and other activities of the day. Ticket holders can remain on the Frosty Drew campus for the entire event. We cannot guarantee acceptable weather for viewing, nor can we guarantee that you will see what you expect.





Each ticket will include one set of Eclipse Glasses that the ticket holder can keep.





EQUIPMENT USAGE TERMS OF SERVICE:

When visiting the Frosty Drew campus, visitors will be utilizing sensitive scientific equipment in a supervised fashion. All Frosty Drew equipment is managed by Frosty Drew astronomers and team members, who will clearly instruct all visitors on how to properly utilize our equipment. It is expected that all visitors understand that they are required to listen and adhere to equipment use instructions. This will reduce the potential for injuries among visitors as well as damage to our equipment.

Parents with younger aged children are expected to reinforce instructions with their child on how to properly utilize our equipment, as well as monitor / supervise their actions.

Visitors who repeatedly grab or commandeer our equipment will be required to leave the Frosty Drew campus. Additionally, any visitor who attempts to utilize, or forcefully commandeers an unattended device will be required to leave the Frosty Drew campus.