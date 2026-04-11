The Frosty Drew Memorial Fund Inc
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The Frosty Drew Memorial Fund Inc
Our mission
The Frosty Drew Memorial Fund Inc fosters a love for astronomy through public stargazing events and educational programs, providing access to telescopes and expert guidance to inspire curiosity about the universe and promote scientific literacy.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
Summer Stargazing Nights
May 29, 6:30 - 7:30 PM EDT
62 Park Ln, Charlestown, RI 02813, USA
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Our website
https://frostydrew.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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