The Frosty Drew Memorial Fund Inc
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The Frosty Drew Memorial Fund Inc

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The Frosty Drew Memorial Fund Inc

Our mission

The Frosty Drew Memorial Fund Inc fosters a love for astronomy through public stargazing events and educational programs, providing access to telescopes and expert guidance to inspire curiosity about the universe and promote scientific literacy.
Events
Events
Summer Stargazing Nights
Event
Summer Stargazing Nights
May 29, 6:30 - 7:30 PM EDT
62 Park Ln, Charlestown, RI 02813, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://frostydrew.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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