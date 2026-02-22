The People for Jason Fowler

Hosted by

The People for Jason Fowler

About this event

Passing Laws Cracking Claws: Fowler for Senate Crab Feast

3748 Harbor Rd

Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732, USA

General Admission
$65
Available until Apr 1

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission - Individual
$75
Available until May 23

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission - Couple's Ticket
$135
Available until May 23

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. This Ticket is for 2 persons.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

This Ticket (2 included) also includes Sponsorship Advertisement to be placed on our Board of Sponsors for the event.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

This Ticket (4 included) also includes Sponsorship Advertisement to be placed on our Board of Sponsors for the event.

Gold Sponsor
$2,700

This Ticket (10 included) also includes Sponsorship Advertisement to be placed on our Board of Sponsors for the event.

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