PASSIONATE FOR PLANTS: PROPAGATION DUOS (ages 16+)-Winter 2025-26

Just in time for Valentine's Day! Show some love to a friend, family member or yourself by creating an unusual wire wrapped double propagation station. Add a dash of chemistry or spice by using a choice of test tubes, small bottles, or spice jars for your plant holder. Learn tips and tricks for wire wrapping. Keep your design simple or include some fun embellishments. During this workshop, Teacher Naturalist Robin Sperry will also share information about using water only propagation for easy to grow houseplants. Cost: $28/per person (includes propagation containers, plant cuttings, and all supplies and materials needed to make one station--supplies may be available for purchase that day for additional projects).