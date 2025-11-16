Patron of The Arts

Hosted by
Platinum Patron receives recognition in each of the eight show playbills:
• Four Gold Passes ($400 Value)
• $600 tax deduction
Gold Patron receives recognition in each of the eight show playbills:
• Two Gold Passes ($200 Value)
• $300 tax deduction
Silver Patron receives recognition in each of the eight show playbills:
• Two Season Passes ($160 Value)
• $90 tax deduction
Bronze Patron receives recognition in each of the eight show playbills:
• One Season Pass ($80 Value)
• $45 tax deduction
