830 E High St

Jefferson City, MO 65101, USA

Platinum Patron of The Arts
$1,000

Platinum Patron receives recognition in each of the eight show playbills:
• Four Gold Passes ($400 Value)
• $600 tax deduction

Gold Patron of The Arts
$500

Gold Patron receives recognition in each of the eight show playbills:
• Two Gold Passes ($200 Value)
• $300 tax deduction

Silver Patron of The Arts
$250

Silver Patron receives recognition in each of the eight show playbills:
• Two Season Passes ($160 Value)
• $90 tax deduction

Bronze Patron of The Arts
$125

Bronze Patron receives recognition in each of the eight show playbills:
• One Season Pass ($80 Value)
• $45 tax deduction

