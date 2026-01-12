Paul Rosholt Memorial Reedsburg Athletic Club Golf Outing

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About this event
18 holes of golf with cart
Scramble format
Gift package
Box Lunch
Dinner buffet
2 drink tickets
Sponsorship:
Individual signage at a tee box
RAC banner spot
4-some of golfers
Each golfer receives:
18 holes of golf with cart, scramble format
Gift package
Box Lunch
Dinner buffet
3 drink tickets
5 raffles tickets
Sponsorship:
RAC Banner Slot and golf for 4 RAHS coaches
4-some of golfers
Each golfer receives:
18 holes of golf with cart, scramble format
Gift package
Box Lunch
Dinner buffet
3 drink tickets
5 raffles tickets
Donation to RAC and name on sponsorship sign at golf course
Donation to RAC with name on sponsorship sign at golf course and individual signage on a tee box.
Dinner Buffet, no golf
$
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