Reedsburg Athletic Club Inc

Hosted by

Reedsburg Athletic Club Inc

About this event

Paul Rosholt Memorial Reedsburg Athletic Club Golf Outing

3003 E Main St

Reedsburg, WI 53959, USA

Individual Golfer
$150

18 holes of golf with cart

Scramble format

Gift package

Box Lunch

Dinner buffet

2 drink tickets

Driver sponsorship with 4 golfers
$850
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship:

Individual signage at a tee box

RAC banner spot


4-some of golfers

Each golfer receives:

18 holes of golf with cart, scramble format

Gift package

Box Lunch

Dinner buffet

3 drink tickets

5 raffles tickets

Coach sponsorship for 4 golfers
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Sponsorship:

RAC Banner Slot and golf for 4 RAHS coaches


4-some of golfers

Each golfer receives:

18 holes of golf with cart, scramble format

Gift package

Box Lunch

Dinner buffet

3 drink tickets

5 raffles tickets

Birdie sponsor
$200

Donation to RAC and name on sponsorship sign at golf course

Ace sponsor
$300

Donation to RAC with name on sponsorship sign at golf course and individual signage on a tee box.

Dinner
$40

Dinner Buffet, no golf

Add a donation for Reedsburg Athletic Club Inc

$

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