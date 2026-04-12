Pavilion Rentals

About this event
Friday-Sunday Full Day option, extended hours available separately
Friday-Sunday Afternoon option
Friday-Sunday Evening option, extended hours available separately
Monday/Wednesday/Thursday Full Day option, extended hours available separately
Monday/Wednesday/Thursday Afternoon option
Monday/Wednesday/Thursday Evening option, extended hours available separately
TUESDAY Full Day option, extended hours available separately
TUESDAY Afternoon option
TUESDAY Evening option, extended hours available separately
Select the Number of hours requested, max 2 (9pm-11pm)
*Note, if extra hours are requested, 8pm-9pm is automatically included at no extra charge
Select the Number of hours requested, max 3 (8pm-11pm)
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