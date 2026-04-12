Wyngate Swim Club

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Wyngate Swim Club

About this event

Pavilion Rentals

Weekend - Full Day (12:30pm - 8:00pm)
$200

Friday-Sunday Full Day option, extended hours available separately

Weekend - Afternoon (12:30pm - 4:00pm)
$110

Friday-Sunday Afternoon option

Weekend - Evening (4:30pm - 8:00pm)
$110

Friday-Sunday Evening option, extended hours available separately

Mon/Wed/Thur - Full Day (12:30pm - 8:00pm)
$145

Monday/Wednesday/Thursday Full Day option, extended hours available separately

Mon/Wed/Thu - Afternoon (12:30pm - 4:00pm)
$80

Monday/Wednesday/Thursday Afternoon option

Mon/Wed/Thu - Evening (4:30pm - 8:00pm)
$80

Monday/Wednesday/Thursday Evening option, extended hours available separately

Super Saver TUESDAY - Full Day (12:30pm-8:00pm)
$100

TUESDAY Full Day option, extended hours available separately

Super Saver TUESDAY - Afternoon (12:30pm-4:00pm)
$50

TUESDAY Afternoon option

Super Saver TUESDAY - Evening (4:30pm-8:00pm)
$50

TUESDAY Evening option, extended hours available separately

Weekend (Fri/Sat/Sun) Extended Hours, Per Hour
$100

Select the Number of hours requested, max 2 (9pm-11pm)

*Note, if extra hours are requested, 8pm-9pm is automatically included at no extra charge

Weekday (Mon/Tue/Wed/Thu) Extended Hours, Per Hour
$75

Select the Number of hours requested, max 3 (8pm-11pm)

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