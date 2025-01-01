Wyngate Swim Club

Wyngate Swim Club

Subscribe

Our mission

Wyngate Swim Club fosters a vibrant community through swimming, offering a safe and enjoyable environment for families to connect, learn, and thrive. Our mission is to promote health, wellness, and camaraderie among members of all ages.
More ways to support us
Wyngate Swim Club 2026 Memberships
Membership
Wyngate Swim Club 2026 Memberships
Below are our available membership options and pricing. Please read descriptions carefully to ensure you are in compliance. All submissions will be reviewed by our Membership Director.All member dues go directly to the club to pay for staff, supplies, facility maintenance/upgrades, and events.
View membership
Wyngate Swim Club 2026 Memberships-NEW MEMBERS
Membership
Wyngate Swim Club 2026 Memberships-NEW MEMBERS
Below are our available membership options and pricing. There is a one-time $250 initiation fee for all new members. All member dues go directly to the club to pay for staff, supplies, facility maintenance/upgrades, and events.Below are our available membership options and pricing. There is a one-time $250 initiation fee for all new members. Please read descriptions carefully to ensure you are in compliance. All submissions will be reviewed by our Membership Director.All member dues go directly to the club to pay for staff, supplies, facility maintenance/upgrades, and events.
View membership
Pavilion Rentals
Event
Pavilion Rentals
Reserve the Wyngate pavilion for your next gathering 🏊‍♀️🎉—birthday parties, team celebrations, or relaxed family get‑togethers by the pool.Your rental helps us keep Wyngate safe, fun, and family‑friendly for swimmers of all ages.
Get your tickets

Our website

https://www.wyngateswimclub.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by