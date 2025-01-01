Membership

Wyngate Swim Club 2026 Memberships-NEW MEMBERS

Below are our available membership options and pricing. There is a one-time $250 initiation fee for all new members. All member dues go directly to the club to pay for staff, supplies, facility maintenance/upgrades, and events.Below are our available membership options and pricing. There is a one-time $250 initiation fee for all new members. Please read descriptions carefully to ensure you are in compliance. All submissions will be reviewed by our Membership Director.All member dues go directly to the club to pay for staff, supplies, facility maintenance/upgrades, and events.