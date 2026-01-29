Pay the Day in May in Honor of Connor!

About this event
Courtney Dickant
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Laine Jenkins and Lennon Dickant
Rachel Whiston
Leanne Estabrook
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Conner and Oliver
Lindsey Culli
Maria Talerico
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Everett White
Courtney Dickant
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Laine Jenkins and Lennon Dickant
Jennifer Stevens
Amy Zawodny
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : The baby we lost in Oct 2022
Jillian Stinson
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Date we found out about our first loss; my birthday
Jillian Stinson
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Date we found out about our first loss; my birthday
Marcy Kanenson
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Connor
Andrea Gottlieb
Jill Lundeen
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Skylar and August Glemza
Mike & Pat Nee
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Connor
Rachel Carey
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Connor
Mark and Cindy Lagana
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Connor
Emily Price
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : In memory of Connor Michael and Connor Gabriel, in honor of Ava and Tara (born on the 29th!)
Maureen Lagana
Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Connor
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!