Untold Stories Maryland

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Untold Stories Maryland

About this event

Pay the Day in May in Honor of Connor!

May 1
$1
May 2
$2

Courtney Dickant

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Laine Jenkins and Lennon Dickant

May 3
$3

Rachel Whiston

May 4
$4

Leanne Estabrook

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Conner and Oliver

May 5
$5

Lindsey Culli

May 6
$6

Maria Talerico

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Everett White

May 7
$7

Courtney Dickant

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Laine Jenkins and Lennon Dickant

May 8
$8
May 9
$9

Jennifer Stevens

May 10
$10

Amy Zawodny

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : The baby we lost in Oct 2022

May 11
$11

Jillian Stinson

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Date we found out about our first loss; my birthday

May 12
$12
May 13
$13

Jillian Stinson

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Date we found out about our first loss; my birthday

May 14
$14
May 15
$15

Marcy Kanenson

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Connor

May 16
$16
May 17
$17
May 18
$18

Andrea Gottlieb

May 19
$19
May 20
$20

Jill Lundeen

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Skylar and August Glemza

May 21
$21

Mike & Pat Nee

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Connor

May 22
$22

Rachel Carey

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Connor

May 23
$23
May 24
$24
May 25
$25
May 26
$26
May 27
$27
May 28
$28

Mark and Cindy Lagana

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Connor

May 29
$29

Emily Price

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : In memory of Connor Michael and Connor Gabriel, in honor of Ava and Tara (born on the 29th!)

May 30
$30
May 31
$31

Maureen Lagana

Who are you donating in honor or memory of ? : Connor

Add a donation for Untold Stories Maryland

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