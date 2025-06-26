PBCR Silent Auction

Ultimate Peoria Family Fun Package: Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! & Local Adventure Year Passes

Value: $618

Donated by: Live Nation & Various Peoria Attractions

This ultimate family experience combines the magic of Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! with a full year of fun and exploration at Peoria’s top attractions! Whether you’re a fan of the Netflix series or love local adventures, this package has something for everyone.

1. Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! – 4 Tickets

Value: $290

Bring the magic of Gabby’s Dollhouse to life for your little ones with 4 tickets to the live stage show at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater in Peoria, IL, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 6:00 PM. Watch Gabby and her adorable Gabby Cats embark on a colorful mission to restore a broken rainbow. This interactive performance includes engaging puppetry, catchy new songs like "Hey Gabby" and "Sprinkle Party," and plenty of sprinkle-filled fun for the whole family. A must-see for young fans of the show!

2. Peoria Family Fun Membership Package

Value: $450

Enjoy a full year of local exploration with this amazing family membership package! Access some of Peoria’s best attractions:

Peoria Zoo – Discover wildlife from around the world.

Peoria Playhouse – Interactive fun for children and families.

Wildlife Prairie Park – Explore nature and meet native and exotic animals.

Riverfront Museum – Experience science, art, and local history.

Each membership or family pass provides a year of entertainment, learning, and adventure—perfect for making lasting memories throughout the year.

Don’t miss this chance to create a year’s worth of magical moments for your family with the perfect blend of live entertainment and local adventure!