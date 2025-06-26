PBCR Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Location: Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum
Unwind and indulge at Wine and Cheese Under the Stars, a one-of-a-kind evening experience at the Peoria Riverfront Museum’s Dome Planetarium. Sip fine wines, savor artisanal cheeses, and let the universe unfold above you in stunning high-definition.
Explore the night sky with a guided tour of the constellations, planets, and celestial wonders led by expert astronomers, all from the comfort of the state-of-the-art planetarium dome. Whether you're a stargazer, wine lover, or looking for a unique date night, this immersive event blends science, sophistication, and starlight.
Includes:
21+ Event
Starting bid
Ultimate Peoria Family Fun Package: Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! & Local Adventure Year Passes
Value: $618
Donated by: Live Nation & Various Peoria Attractions
This ultimate family experience combines the magic of Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! with a full year of fun and exploration at Peoria’s top attractions! Whether you’re a fan of the Netflix series or love local adventures, this package has something for everyone.
1. Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! – 4 Tickets
Value: $290
Bring the magic of Gabby’s Dollhouse to life for your little ones with 4 tickets to the live stage show at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater in Peoria, IL, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 6:00 PM. Watch Gabby and her adorable Gabby Cats embark on a colorful mission to restore a broken rainbow. This interactive performance includes engaging puppetry, catchy new songs like "Hey Gabby" and "Sprinkle Party," and plenty of sprinkle-filled fun for the whole family. A must-see for young fans of the show!
2. Peoria Family Fun Membership Package
Value: $450
Enjoy a full year of local exploration with this amazing family membership package! Access some of Peoria’s best attractions:
Each membership or family pass provides a year of entertainment, learning, and adventure—perfect for making lasting memories throughout the year.
Don’t miss this chance to create a year’s worth of magical moments for your family with the perfect blend of live entertainment and local adventure!
Starting bid
Handmade “Pink Boots & Country Roots” Quilt
Value: 100+
Donated by: Laura Otten
A One-of-a-Kind Treasure
This handmade quilt, lovingly created by Laura Otten, beautifully captures the spirit of Pink Boots & Country Roots. Featuring a unique design of pink boots stitched across the quilt, this piece is both a work of art and a cozy keepsake.
Crafted with care and attention to detail, the quilt celebrates the event’s mission while offering a meaningful reminder of community, strength, and hope. A truly special addition to any home.
Starting bid
Peoria Heights Day Out Package
Value: $290
Donated by: Fired Up, The Nook, Perfect Pear, Love & Lavender
Unleash your creativity and enjoy some of Peoria Heights’ finest offerings with this exciting package, combining a fun pottery painting experience, a beautifully curated gift basket, and generous gift cards to local favorites. Perfect for a day of artistic expression, shopping, and indulging in local charm!
1. Pottery Painting Experience at Fired Up
Value: $40
Unleash your inner artist at Fired Up, where you’ll choose from a variety of pottery pieces and bring your creative vision to life with colorful paints. Whether you’re a first-time painter or a seasoned artist, this experience offers endless possibilities for creating your own one-of-a-kind piece. After your masterpiece is painted, it will be kiln-fired and ready to display!
2. The Nook Gift Basket
Value: $75
Add a touch of charm to your home with this beautifully curated gift basket from The Nook, a Peoria Heights boutique known for its carefully selected treasures. The basket includes a range of home goods, jewelry, accessories, and art, all chosen to reflect the shop’s warm and stylish aesthetic.
3. $100 Gift Card to Perfect Pear
Indulge in a shopping spree at Perfect Pear, Peoria Heights’ stylish boutique offering a carefully curated selection of clothing, accessories, and gifts. Use your $100 gift card to treat yourself to something special.
4. $75 Gift Card to Love & Lavender
Find the perfect outfit for your little one at Love & Lavender, a charming children’s clothing store in Peoria Heights. With your $75 gift card, you can shop their collection of stylish, high-quality clothes and accessories for kids.
Total Package Value: $290
This package is your perfect way to express creativity, explore local shops, and indulge in a day of fun and style. Treat yourself or someone special to this unforgettable Peoria Heights experience!
Starting bid
Outdoor Adventure & Wellness Package: Bushwhacker Gift Card + 3-Month Membership to The Yoga Projekt
Value: $475
Donated by: Bushwhacker & The Yoga Projekt
Embrace an active lifestyle with this package that blends outdoor adventure and wellness! Whether you're exploring the great outdoors, treating yourself to new gear, or nurturing your body with yoga and Pilates, this package has you covered.
1. Bushwhacker Gift Card
Value: $100
Get ready for your next adventure with a $100 Bushwhacker Gift Card, redeemable in-store at this Peoria favorite. Bushwhacker offers top-notch gear, apparel, and accessories for a variety of outdoor activities—from hiking and biking to yoga and travel. With expert staff and high-quality brands like Patagonia, Trek, Yeti, and Prana, it’s your go-to spot for all things adventure.
2. Three-Month Membership to The Yoga Projekt
Value: $375
Restore and rejuvenate your body with a three-month unlimited membership to The Yoga Projekt, located in Peoria Heights. This welcoming studio offers expert-led yoga and Pilates classes designed for all skill levels. Whether you’re looking to build strength, improve flexibility, or relax and unwind, The Yoga Project provides a supportive community and a range of class options to meet your wellness goals.
Total Package Value: $475
This package is perfect for anyone seeking to balance outdoor adventure with mindful wellness. Explore the great outdoors, try new activities, and treat your body to some well-deserved self-care with Bushwhacker and The Yoga Projekt!
Starting bid
3-Month Unlimited Membership Yoga/Pilates/Barre + Liforme Yoga Mat
Find your strength, flow, and balance with the Jacaranda Wellness Package — the perfect invitation to move, breathe, and reset.
This exclusive package includes a three-month unlimited membership to Jacaranda, your sanctuary for yoga, Pilates, and barre. Whether you're deepening your practice or just beginning your journey, Jacaranda’s expert instructors, welcoming community, and serene studio space create the perfect environment for transformation.
To support your practice from day one, you’ll also receive a premium Liforme yoga mat, beloved for its superior grip, eco-friendly materials, and intelligent alignment system.
What’s Included:
Perfect as a gift or a reset for yourself.
Starting bid
Exclusive Golf Experience for Four: Country Club of Peoria & Mt. Hawley Country Club
Value: $800
Donated by: Country Club of Peoria & Mt. Hawley Country Club
Enjoy two rounds of golf at two of Peoria's most prestigious private clubs with this incredible golf package. Perfect for golf lovers or anyone seeking a scenic day outdoors, this experience offers access to some of Central Illinois' finest courses, known for their challenge, charm, and breathtaking views.
1. Golf for Four at the Country Club of Peoria
Value: $400
Treat yourself and three guests to a round of golf at the renowned Country Club of Peoria, one of the area's most prestigious private courses. Established in 1897, this beautifully maintained course boasts rolling fairways, mature trees, and stunning views of the Illinois River Valley. Whether you're an experienced golfer or just looking for a relaxing day on the greens, you’ll enjoy an unforgettable day at a premier club.
2. Golf for Four at Mt. Hawley Country Club
Value: $400
Experience championship-level golf at the Mt. Hawley Country Club, a hidden gem tucked into a serene, tree-lined setting in Peoria, IL. Known for its pristine fairways, challenging layout, and welcoming atmosphere, this course provides a premier golf experience. Whether you're fine-tuning your game or enjoying a leisurely round with friends, you’ll love playing on this exclusive course.
Total Package Value: $800
This exclusive package offers an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy the best of Central Illinois golf with access to two of the area’s finest private courses. Perfect for a day of outdoor fun, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories!
Starting bid
Luxury Lashes!
Enhance your natural beauty with a full set of eyelash extensions from the talented, Mish Ioerger at Beauty Bar on Prospect, one of Peoria’s premier lash destinations.
This silent auction package includes a customized lash application tailored to your desired look, from natural and wispy to bold and dramatic. Relax in the chic, welcoming atmosphere of Beauty Bar while your lash artist works their magic, leaving you with fuller, longer, and flawless lashes that make a statement without the need for mascara.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science – Complete Skincare Collection
Value: $868
Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science
Transform Your Skincare Routine
Experience the science of advanced skin health with the entire Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science collection. This luxurious package includes every step needed for a complete routine, designed to restore, protect, and renew your skin with clinical-grade formulas.
This Package Includes:
Starting bid
by Jaime Cook, NP | Enve Aesthetics, Eureka, IL
Transform your skincare routine with this luxury package curated by Jaime Cook, NP at Enve Aesthetics in Eureka, IL!
This exclusive silent auction item includes a customized ZO® Skin Health regimen, tailored specifically to your skin’s needs and goals. Whether you're targeting signs of aging, acne, dullness, or simply want to elevate your glow, ZO® products are trusted for their medical-grade ingredients and proven results. Let Jaime Cook, a skilled and trusted aesthetic provider, guide you toward healthier, more radiant skin with a regimen designed just for you.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Mud Creek Mercantile | Morton, IL
One-of-a-Kind Style, Handcrafted for You!
Make a bold statement with a custom Western hat from Mud Creek Mercantile, Central Illinois' destination for authentic, handcrafted style.
This silent auction package offers you the chance to design your very own hat, from shape and color to bands, branding, and personal touches. Known for their craftsmanship and attention to detail, Mud Creek Mercantile will help you create a hat that reflects your unique personality and Western spirit.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Sparkle & Shine – $300 Gift Card to Jones Brothers Jewelers
Value: $300
Donated by: Jones Brothers Jewelers
Add a little sparkle to your life with this $300 gift card to Jones Brothers Jewelers in Peoria, Illinois. Known for their timeless designs and exceptional craftsmanship, Jones Brothers offers a wide selection of fine jewelry, engagement rings, luxury watches, and custom pieces.
Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, shopping for the perfect gift, or treating yourself to something beautiful, this gift card gives you the opportunity to find a piece that’s as unique and lasting as your story.
Starting bid
Full Microblading Service + Customized Brow Products
Transform your brows with the ultimate luxury brow experience from Smith & Co., Peoria’s premier destination for expert microblading and brow artistry.
This exclusive silent auction package includes a full microblading service, tailored to your facial features and style preferences by one of Smith & Co.'s highly trained professionals. Using advanced techniques and precision artistry, you'll receive beautifully shaped, natural-looking brows designed to last.
To enhance and maintain your look, you’ll also receive a curated selection of Smith & Co.'s customized brow products, handpicked to suit your skin tone, brow shape, and lifestyle.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Sculpt Mode | Peoria, IL
Experience the Burn. Feel the Change.
Jumpstart your fitness journey with a 1-month unlimited membership to Sculpt Mode, Peoria’s high-intensity, results-driven workout studio.
With a blend of strength training, cardio, and sculpting exercises, Sculpt Mode offers a dynamic workout experience that challenges your body and energizes your mind. Whether you're new to fitness or a seasoned pro, you'll find motivation, community, and serious sweat here.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Sculpt Mode | Peoria, IL
Commit to Change. Sculpt Your Best Self.
Take your fitness to the next level with a 3-month unlimited membership to Sculpt Mode in Peoria — where workouts are fierce, fun, and incredibly effective.
This extended membership gives you full access to all Sculpt Mode classes, designed to build strength, improve endurance, and sculpt your entire body. With expert trainers, a motivating community, and constantly evolving workouts, you’ll stay challenged and see real results.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Marco Island Luxury Getaway – One Week Stay
Donated by: Toni German
Dates: July 18–25, 2026
Value: $3,850
Enjoy a 7-night stay in a stunning 5-bedroom, 3-bath home on Marco Island. This retreat features a private pool, spacious master suite, multiple queen and twin bedrooms, and plenty of room for family or friends.
Relax poolside, explore the island, and make unforgettable summer memories!
Link to rental:
https://www.airbnb.com/l/Qjma69VT
Starting bid
Kentucky Derby 2026 (Valued at $6,413)
Be first past the post with two tickets to the Kentucky Derby 2026 with VIP inclusions, and clubhouse or first-turn seats.
Experience horseracing history with an unforgettable Kentucky Derby 2026 experience featuring two clubhouse or first-turn tickets.
Indulge in premier inclusions ranging from gourmet dining and bourbon flights to live music, VIP fast passes, and more.
Terms and Conditions
Starting bid
Whitefish Montana Vacation Package for Up to 6 Guests - Valued at $4,910
Your Whitefish experience includes 4 nights for up to 6 guests in a luxury penthouse apartment in Montana.
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious night out with this $200 gift card to Weaver’s Fresh Food & Drinks, a local favorite in Peoria, IL known for its vibrant atmosphere, scratch-made meals, and creative cocktails.
Whether you're craving a casual lunch, a lively dinner with friends, or just a handcrafted drink at the bar, Weaver’s offers a welcoming space and a menu full of bold, flavorful options.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
Shine On with Red Carpet Car Wash – $100 Gift Card
Value: $100
Donated by: Red Carpet Car Wash
Keep your car looking spotless with this $100 gift card to Red Carpet Car Wash in Peoria, IL. Whether you’re looking for a quick wash, a detailed clean, or regular upkeep, Red Carpet Car Wash delivers top-quality service that will have your vehicle sparkling inside and out.
Perfect for anyone who takes pride in a clean ride, this gift card makes car care easy, convenient, and stress-free.
Starting bid
Costa Grande Vacation Stay for up to 10 Guests - Valued at $11,000)
Your Zihuatanejo experience includes 5 nights for 10 guests in a luxurious oceanfront villa minutes from the beach.
Starting bid
Jewel of Mexico Vacation Package for 2 Guests - Valued at $6,860
Your experience at Mayan Palace includes 7 nights for 2 guests at your choice of six breathtaking coastal resorts in Mexico.
Starting bid
Montana Ranch Retreat Vacation Package for 2 Guests - Valued at $5,600
Your Montana ranch experience includes 4 nights for up to 2 guests in one of three peaceful cabins amidst the sweeping acres of a luxury resort.
Starting bid
Picturesque Paros Vacation Villa for up to 6 Guests - Valued at $11,990
Your Paros experience includes 7 nights for up to 6 guests in a whitewashed Grecian villa by the sea.
Starting bid
Tuscan Treasures Vacation Stay for up to 4 Guests - Valued at $4,050
Your Tuscany experience includes 7 nights for 4 guests in the medieval hilltop town of Cortona, Italy.
Starting bid
Set Sail on a Royal Caribbean Adventure (valued at $1600)
Donated by: Sarah Kalina, Pineapple Escapes Travel
Package: 3 or 4-Night Royal Caribbean Cruise to the Caribbean
Accommodations: Interior Cabin for Two
Booking Deadline: Must book by December 31, 2026
Escape to the Caribbean with a 3 or 4-night cruise aboard one of Royal Caribbean’s stunning ships. Enjoy top-tier entertainment, endless dining, onboard activities, and breathtaking views — all while exploring tropical destinations.
Important Details:
Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway or a quick escape with a friend, this cruise is the perfect tropical retreat!
Starting bid
Complete Facial Rejuvenation Package at Artemis Esthetics & Wellness
Value: $6,200
Donated by: Artemis Esthetics & Wellness | Peoria Heights, IL
Refresh, renew, and revitalize your appearance with this luxurious facial rejuvenation package at Artemis Esthetics & Wellness, a trusted destination for expert skincare and aesthetic treatments in Peoria Heights.
This exclusive package combines two top-tier treatments: 100 units of Botox and a Full Facial Rejuvenation with the Juvederm Filler Collection, for a total transformation designed to leave you looking and feeling your best.
1. 100 Units of Botox
Value: $1,200
Smooth away fine lines and wrinkles with 100 units of FDA-approved Botox. Perfect for targeting forehead lines, frown lines, and crow’s feet, this treatment will leave you with a refreshed, natural look. All injections are performed by experienced advanced practice professionals in a comfortable, boutique setting.
Package Includes:
2. Full Facial Rejuvenation with the Juvederm Filler Collection
Value: $5,000
Enhance your natural beauty with a Full Facial Rejuvenation treatment using the Juvederm Filler Collection by Allergan. This advanced service targets areas such as cheeks, smile lines, jawline contouring, and more—restoring volume and creating a youthful, natural look. The treatment includes as many syringes as necessary for full correction, customized for your unique needs.
Whether you’re looking to soften lines or add volume for a more youthful appearance, this rejuvenation package offers a comprehensive, personalized approach for maximum results.
Total Package Value: $6,200
Don’t miss the chance to experience the best in skincare and aesthetic treatments with this all-inclusive package at Artemis Esthetics & Wellness!
Starting bid
100 Units of Letybo
Value: $1,100
Artemis Esthetics & Wellness | Peoria Heights, IL
Elevate your confidence with 100 units of Letybo, a next-generation neuromodulator now available at Artemis Esthetics & Wellness. Newly FDA-approved in the U.S., Letybo has been widely used internationally for years and is known for its precision, smooth finish, and refined aesthetic results.
Formulated to relax dynamic wrinkles — such as frown lines, crow’s feet, and forehead creases — Letybo offers a gentle yet effective treatment that preserves natural facial expression without a stiff or “overdone” look.
This Package Includes:
Starting bid
Versa Lip Filler Treatment
Value: $650
Artemis Esthetics & Wellness | Peoria Heights, IL
Enhance your natural beauty with a Versa lip filler treatment from Artemis Esthetics & Wellness. Whether you’re looking for a subtle hydration boost, added volume, or enhanced definition, this treatment is fully customized to fit your aesthetic goals.
Using premium dermal fillers and advanced techniques, Artemis providers create soft, natural-looking results that complement your facial features. No stiffness, no overfilling, just beautifully balanced lips.
Perfect for:
Starting bid
Morpheus8 Face & Neck Rejuvenation Package
Value: $3,000
Artemis Esthetics & Wellness | Peoria Heights, IL
Turn back the clock with this powerful, non-surgical treatment package from Artemis Esthetics & Wellness. This item includes three full Morpheus8 treatments for the face and neck, using cutting-edge radiofrequency microneedling to stimulate collagen, tighten skin, and improve texture from deep within.
Morpheus8 is ideal for addressing:
Safe for all skin types and tones, this treatment delivers visible, long-lasting results with minimal downtime, making it a favorite among both patients and providers.
Starting bid
100 Units of Jeuveau®
Value: $1,100
Artemis Esthetics & Wellness | Peoria Heights, IL
Refresh Your Look with Jeuveau®
Experience a smoother, more youthful appearance with 100 units of Jeuveau®, the modern FDA-approved neurotoxin often called “Newtox.” Designed to soften fine lines and wrinkles, Jeuveau® delivers natural-looking results that enhance your features without changing your unique expression.
Targeting common areas like frown lines, crow’s feet, and forehead creases, this treatment is ideal for those seeking a fresh, confident look with minimal downtime. Trusted by patients nationwide, Jeuveau® combines precision and performance to help you look as vibrant as you feel.
This Package Includes:
Starting bid
Mini Photography Session with Megan Meyer
Value: $350
Donated by: Megan Meyer | Peoria, IL
Capture Life’s Special Moments
Enjoy a personalized mini-session with Megan Myers, a Peoria-based photographer known for creating timeless, heartfelt images. Whether for family portraits, professional headshots, or a creative shoot to celebrate a special occasion, Megan will ensure your photos reflect genuine emotion and authentic connection.
This package offers a unique opportunity to preserve memories you’ll cherish for years to come.
Starting bid
Bilateral Areola Tattoo Session with Jess Fuller
Value: $475
Donated by: Jess Fuller | In Bloom Tattoo Collective | Peoria, IL
A Meaningful Gift of Empowerment
In honor of Pink Boots & Country Roots, Jess Fuller has graciously donated bilateral nipple/areola tattoos—a thoughtful and empowering gift designed to help women who have faced the challenges of breast cancer feel whole and celebrate their strength. Jess, a talented tattoo artist at In Bloom Tattoo Collective in Peoria, specializes in a variety of styles, including intricate brows and aerial art tattooing, ensuring each design is personalized and meaningful.
This unique donation offers both artistry and healing, giving women a way to reclaim their bodies and express their resilience.
Starting bid
The Bohemian Salon Gift Basket
Value: $325
Donated by: Bohemian Salon | Peoria Heights, IL | Owned by Maggie Kraft
Indulge in Beauty and Relaxation
Treat yourself with this thoughtfully curated gift basket from Bohemian Salon, featuring a luxury blowout, selection of products, and Volumizing tool. Owned by Maggie Kraft and a staple in Peoria Heights, Bohemian Salon is known for exceptional service and high-quality products, making this basket a perfect way to bring the salon experience home.
Basket Includes:
1 Luxury Blowout by Maggie Craft
Multi-way sleep scarf
Hot Tools Volumizing Blowout Volumizing tool
Kevin Murphy Shampoo
Kevin Murphy Conditioner
Kevin Murphy Smoothing Spray
Starting bid
Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch Bourbon + Autographed Photo of George Strait
Value: $100+
Donated by: Friar Tuck Peoria & 97.3 River Country
Indulge in a true Kentucky classic and add a touch of country music royalty to your collection with this incredible package. Enjoy a bottle of Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch Bourbon paired with a rare autographed photo of George Strait, the "King of Country." This is the perfect pairing for any whiskey lover and country music fan!
Package Includes:
1. Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch Bourbon
Savor a bottle of Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey, a spirit crafted in tribute to one of bourbon’s founding fathers. Made at Buffalo Trace Distillery, this small-batch release is known for its rich character, warm complexity, and smooth finish. With notes of caramel, butterscotch, and subtle spice, it's a favorite among collectors and connoisseurs alike.
2. Autographed Photo of George Strait
Take home a rare autographed photo of George Strait, the legendary country music artist often referred to as the "King of Country." Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just starting to appreciate his music, this signed photo is a unique addition to any collection.
Starting bid
Black Band Distillery Experience Package
Value- $152
Donated by Black Band Distillery
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience at Black Band Distillery in Peoria, IL. This exclusive package includes a bottle of their signature bourbon, a private distillery tour for two, a custom Black Band glass, and a $25 gift card to use toward your next visit. Whether you’re a bourbon enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable outing, this package offers the perfect blend of craftsmanship, flavor, and fun.
Starting bid
Custom Backsplash Package (valued at $2000) Donated by Hayman Flooring & Knapp Tile/River Valley Stone
Transform your space with this stunning backsplash package valued at $2,000!
This auction item includes:
Professional backsplash installation with labor and setting materials provided by Hayman Flooring (valued at $1,500).
A $500 credit toward tile from Knapp Tile & Flooring / River Valley Stone Company in Eureka, IL — giving you the freedom to choose the perfect tile to match your style.
Whether you’re looking to refresh your kitchen, bathroom, or another space, this package brings craftsmanship, quality, and timeless design together.
Starting bid
Best Friends Party Pack
Value: $285
Donated by: Best Friends Distillery – Peoria, Illinois
Description: Round up your favorites — this basket brings the party! Includes 3 bottles of vodka and 10 shirts so your whole crew can toast in style.
Starting bid
8 Hours of Professional Painting Services
Value: $800
Donated by: Dirk Trotter, Owner of Divine Design
Transform Your Space
Enjoy 8 hours of professional interior painting by Divine Design, owned and operated by Dirk Trotter. Whether you’re refreshing a single room or tackling a new project, this package provides expert craftsmanship and attention to detail.
With a value of $800, this service is the perfect way to elevate your home with a polished, professional finish.
*Materials not included*
Starting bid
20-Yard Roll-Off Dumpster Rental
Value: $475
Donated by: Andrew Vice | Dragon Dumps
Convenient & Reliable Disposal
This package includes a 20-yard roll-off dumpster rental with 3 tons of disposal and a seven-day rental period—perfect for home projects, renovations, cleanouts, or construction needs.
Note: Additional rates may apply for extended area distances or excessive amounts beyond the included weight.
Starting bid
Restoration Studios on Sheridan Gift Basket
Donated by: Restoration Studios on Sheridan
Value: $300
Bring home a curated collection of rustic charm and modern style from Restoration Studios in Peoria. This thoughtfully designed basket includes unique home décor, greenery, ceramics, textiles, and accent pieces to elevate any space. Perfect for those who love warm, inviting touches with a dash of western flair.
Support local craftsmanship and treat yourself—or gift it to someone special!
Starting bid
¼ Beef Package from Leveldale Farms
Value: $1,000+
Donated by: Leveldale Farms | Mason City, IL
Premium, Pasture-Raised Beef — Dry Aged for Flavor
Bring home the best with a quarter beef package from Leveldale Farms, a trusted name in Illinois agriculture since 1852. This beef is raised with care — no hormones, no antibiotics, just clean, natural nutrition from pasture to plate.
What You Get:
Leveldale Beef is known for its superior quality, rooted in generations of responsible farming. Whether you’re stocking your freezer or feeding a crowd, this is beef you can feel great about serving.
Healthy. Local. Award-Winning Taste.
Learn more at: Leveldale.com
Starting bid
A Taste of Kentucky & Beyond + Autographed Photo of Dierks Bentley + $100 Gift Card to The Rambler
Value: $320+
Donated by: Jameson Sale, 97.3 River Country & The Rambler
Indulge in a delightful selection of bourbons, enjoy a night out in Peoria, and add a unique touch of country music memorabilia to your collection with this exclusive package. From a private bourbon collection to a signed photo from country music star Dierks Bentley—and now a $100 gift card to The Rambler—this experience is perfect for those who appreciate fine spirits, live music, and a little bit of star power.
Package Includes:
A perfect addition for any bourbon enthusiast looking to keep a few solid bottles on hand!
Starting bid
Portrait Photography Experience with Jill Wakefield Portraits
Value: $850
Create a lasting keepsake with this elegant photography package from Jill Wakefield Portraits. Your experience includes a professional studio photo session and a $600 credit toward a custom wall portrait. With Jill’s artistic eye and attention to detail, this package ensures not only beautiful images but also a finished portrait designed to be cherished for years to come.
Starting bid
Riley Green Concert – 4 Tickets
Value: $287
Donated by: Live Nation
Don’t miss your chance to see country music star Riley Green live in concert at the Peoria Civic Center on Friday, November 15, 2025. With 4 tickets to this high-energy performance, you and your guests will enjoy a night filled with chart-topping hits like “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.”
Whether you're a longtime fan or just love live music, this concert promises an unforgettable night of entertainment in the heart of Peoria. Grab your boots and get ready for a great time!
Starting bid
Set of 2 Cowhide Pillows from AH Ranch Designs
Value: $90
Donated by: AH Ranch Designs
Authentic Cowhide • Western Elegance • Handcrafted Quality
Add a touch of rustic luxury to your home with this beautiful set of 2 genuine cowhide pillows from AH Ranch Designs. Each pillow is handcrafted and selected for its natural pattern, texture, and durability — no two are exactly alike.
Whether you’re decorating a modern farmhouse, cozy cabin, or chic urban loft, these pillows bring warmth, texture, and timeless Western character to your décor. Made with care and designed to last, this set is the perfect blend of form and function.
Starting bid
4 Tickets to Lindsey Stirling in Peoria - December 23, 2025
Value: $514
Donated by: Live Nation
Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, dance, and stunning violin performances with 4 tickets to see Lindsey Stirling live in Peoria on December 23, 2025, at the Peoria Civic Center. Known for her unique blend of violin, electronic music, and captivating choreography, Lindsey Stirling’s performances are nothing short of magical.
Whether you're a long-time fan or new to her music, this show promises to be a mesmerizing experience with Lindsey’s signature high-energy stage presence, breathtaking visuals, and original compositions. Perfect for music lovers and families alike, this is your chance to enjoy one of the most dynamic artists on tour.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
4 Tickets to Postmodern Jukebox in Peoria - November 1, 2025
Value: $278
Donated by: Live Nation
Step into a musical time machine with 4 tickets to see Postmodern Jukebox live at the Peoria Civic Center on Saturday, November 1, 2025! Known for their unique twist on modern hits, Postmodern Jukebox transforms popular songs into vintage jazz, swing, and doo-wop classics. Each performance is a dazzling spectacle of talent, creativity, and nostalgia, with stunning vocalists and musicians bringing new life to today's chart-toppers.
Perfect for music lovers and anyone who enjoys a good throwback, this concert promises to deliver an unforgettable night of entertainment with a fun and unique flair.
Package Includes:
Starting bid
$1,000 Gift Card to Rammos Medspa
Value: $1,000
Donated by: Rammos Medspa
Indulge in luxurious wellness and rejuvenation with a $1,000 Gift Card to Rammos Medspa. This gift card can be used toward a wide range of services designed to enhance your natural beauty and promote relaxation. Whether you're interested in facials, Botox, laser treatments, or body contouring, Rammos Medspa offers expert care in a serene, spa-like setting.
Package Includes:
Treat yourself to the rejuvenating services at Rammos Medspa and experience professional care that helps you look and feel your best. Perfect for anyone wanting to refresh their appearance or simply unwind with luxurious spa treatments.
Starting bid
$75 Gift Card to Daisy King's Tallow
Value: $75
Donated by: Daisy King's Tallow
Pamper yourself with a $75 gift card to Daisy King's Tallow, your go-to destination for high-quality, handcrafted skincare products. Specializing in luxurious tallow-based creams, balms, and soaps, Daisy King's Tallow is committed to providing natural, nourishing ingredients that are kind to your skin and the environment. Their products are made from ethically sourced tallow, infused with essential oils and plant-based ingredients to help rejuvenate and hydrate your skin.
