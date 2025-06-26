PBCR Silent Auction

Hosted by

Riverfront Museum Wine & Cheese Under the Stars ($110 value)
Riverfront Museum Wine & Cheese Under the Stars ($110 value)
$25

Starting bid

Wine and Cheese Under the Stars
$110

Location: Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum
Unwind and indulge at Wine and Cheese Under the Stars, a one-of-a-kind evening experience at the Peoria Riverfront Museum’s Dome Planetarium. Sip fine wines, savor artisanal cheeses, and let the universe unfold above you in stunning high-definition.

Explore the night sky with a guided tour of the constellations, planets, and celestial wonders led by expert astronomers, all from the comfort of the state-of-the-art planetarium dome. Whether you're a stargazer, wine lover, or looking for a unique date night, this immersive event blends science, sophistication, and starlight.


Includes:

  • Curated wine tastings
  • A selection of fine cheeses and light bites
  • Full-dome planetarium show and live night-sky tour

21+ Event

Family Fun + Gabby's Dollhouse Package (value $618)
Family Fun + Gabby's Dollhouse Package (value $618) item
Family Fun + Gabby's Dollhouse Package (value $618) item
Family Fun + Gabby's Dollhouse Package (value $618)
$150

Starting bid

Ultimate Peoria Family Fun Package: Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! & Local Adventure Year Passes

Value: $618
Donated by: Live Nation & Various Peoria Attractions

This ultimate family experience combines the magic of Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! with a full year of fun and exploration at Peoria’s top attractions! Whether you’re a fan of the Netflix series or love local adventures, this package has something for everyone.

1. Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! – 4 Tickets
Value: $290
Bring the magic of Gabby’s Dollhouse to life for your little ones with 4 tickets to the live stage show at the Prairie Home Alliance Theater in Peoria, IL, on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at 6:00 PM. Watch Gabby and her adorable Gabby Cats embark on a colorful mission to restore a broken rainbow. This interactive performance includes engaging puppetry, catchy new songs like "Hey Gabby" and "Sprinkle Party," and plenty of sprinkle-filled fun for the whole family. A must-see for young fans of the show!

2. Peoria Family Fun Membership Package
Value: $450
Enjoy a full year of local exploration with this amazing family membership package! Access some of Peoria’s best attractions:

  • Peoria Zoo – Discover wildlife from around the world.
  • Peoria Playhouse – Interactive fun for children and families.
  • Wildlife Prairie Park – Explore nature and meet native and exotic animals.
  • Riverfront Museum – Experience science, art, and local history.

Each membership or family pass provides a year of entertainment, learning, and adventure—perfect for making lasting memories throughout the year.

Don’t miss this chance to create a year’s worth of magical moments for your family with the perfect blend of live entertainment and local adventure!

Handmade “Pink Boots & Country Roots” Quilt item
Handmade “Pink Boots & Country Roots” Quilt
$25

Starting bid

Handmade “Pink Boots & Country Roots” Quilt
Value: 100+
Donated by: Laura Otten


A One-of-a-Kind Treasure
This handmade quilt, lovingly created by Laura Otten, beautifully captures the spirit of Pink Boots & Country Roots. Featuring a unique design of pink boots stitched across the quilt, this piece is both a work of art and a cozy keepsake.

Crafted with care and attention to detail, the quilt celebrates the event’s mission while offering a meaningful reminder of community, strength, and hope. A truly special addition to any home.

Peoria Heights Day Out Package ($290 value)
Peoria Heights Day Out Package ($290 value) item
Peoria Heights Day Out Package ($290 value) item
Peoria Heights Day Out Package ($290 value)
$25

Starting bid

Peoria Heights Day Out Package

Value: $290
Donated by: Fired Up, The Nook, Perfect Pear, Love & Lavender

Unleash your creativity and enjoy some of Peoria Heights’ finest offerings with this exciting package, combining a fun pottery painting experience, a beautifully curated gift basket, and generous gift cards to local favorites. Perfect for a day of artistic expression, shopping, and indulging in local charm!

1. Pottery Painting Experience at Fired Up
Value: $40
Unleash your inner artist at Fired Up, where you’ll choose from a variety of pottery pieces and bring your creative vision to life with colorful paints. Whether you’re a first-time painter or a seasoned artist, this experience offers endless possibilities for creating your own one-of-a-kind piece. After your masterpiece is painted, it will be kiln-fired and ready to display!

  • Hands-on pottery painting experience
  • Complete artistic freedom to design your own piece
  • Kiln-firing to create a lasting work of art
  • Fun for all ages and skill levels

2. The Nook Gift Basket
Value: $75
Add a touch of charm to your home with this beautifully curated gift basket from The Nook, a Peoria Heights boutique known for its carefully selected treasures. The basket includes a range of home goods, jewelry, accessories, and art, all chosen to reflect the shop’s warm and stylish aesthetic.

  • A handpicked selection of unique items
  • Perfect for home decor, gifting, or personal use

3. $100 Gift Card to Perfect Pear
Indulge in a shopping spree at Perfect Pear, Peoria Heights’ stylish boutique offering a carefully curated selection of clothing, accessories, and gifts. Use your $100 gift card to treat yourself to something special.

4. $75 Gift Card to Love & Lavender
Find the perfect outfit for your little one at Love & Lavender, a charming children’s clothing store in Peoria Heights. With your $75 gift card, you can shop their collection of stylish, high-quality clothes and accessories for kids.

Total Package Value: $290

This package is your perfect way to express creativity, explore local shops, and indulge in a day of fun and style. Treat yourself or someone special to this unforgettable Peoria Heights experience!

Adventure & Wellness - Yoga Projekt/Bushwhacker ($475 value)
Adventure & Wellness - Yoga Projekt/Bushwhacker ($475 value) item
Adventure & Wellness - Yoga Projekt/Bushwhacker ($475 value) item
Adventure & Wellness - Yoga Projekt/Bushwhacker ($475 value)
$100

Starting bid

Outdoor Adventure & Wellness Package: Bushwhacker Gift Card + 3-Month Membership to The Yoga Projekt

Value: $475
Donated by: Bushwhacker & The Yoga Projekt

Embrace an active lifestyle with this package that blends outdoor adventure and wellness! Whether you're exploring the great outdoors, treating yourself to new gear, or nurturing your body with yoga and Pilates, this package has you covered.

1. Bushwhacker Gift Card
Value: $100
Get ready for your next adventure with a $100 Bushwhacker Gift Card, redeemable in-store at this Peoria favorite. Bushwhacker offers top-notch gear, apparel, and accessories for a variety of outdoor activities—from hiking and biking to yoga and travel. With expert staff and high-quality brands like Patagonia, Trek, Yeti, and Prana, it’s your go-to spot for all things adventure.

  • Redeemable in-store at Bushwhacker, Peoria, IL
  • Choose from gear, clothing, and accessories for outdoor activities, fitness, and travel
  • Perfect for anyone who loves the outdoors or active living

2. Three-Month Membership to The Yoga Projekt
Value: $375
Restore and rejuvenate your body with a three-month unlimited membership to The Yoga Projekt, located in Peoria Heights. This welcoming studio offers expert-led yoga and Pilates classes designed for all skill levels. Whether you’re looking to build strength, improve flexibility, or relax and unwind, The Yoga Project provides a supportive community and a range of class options to meet your wellness goals.

  • Three months of unlimited classes
  • Access to yoga and Pilates sessions for all levels
  • A supportive community and expert instructors to guide your practice

Total Package Value: $475

This package is perfect for anyone seeking to balance outdoor adventure with mindful wellness. Explore the great outdoors, try new activities, and treat your body to some well-deserved self-care with Bushwhacker and The Yoga Projekt!

Jacaranda Yoga 3 Month + Yoga Mat ($585 value)
Jacaranda Yoga 3 Month + Yoga Mat ($585 value) item
Jacaranda Yoga 3 Month + Yoga Mat ($585 value) item
Jacaranda Yoga 3 Month + Yoga Mat ($585 value)
$150

Starting bid

Jacaranda Wellness Package
Value $585

3-Month Unlimited Membership Yoga/Pilates/Barre + Liforme Yoga Mat

Find your strength, flow, and balance with the Jacaranda Wellness Package — the perfect invitation to move, breathe, and reset.

This exclusive package includes a three-month unlimited membership to Jacaranda, your sanctuary for yoga, Pilates, and barre. Whether you're deepening your practice or just beginning your journey, Jacaranda’s expert instructors, welcoming community, and serene studio space create the perfect environment for transformation.

To support your practice from day one, you’ll also receive a premium Liforme yoga mat, beloved for its superior grip, eco-friendly materials, and intelligent alignment system.


What’s Included:

  • 3 months of unlimited classes (yoga, Pilates, and barre)
  • One Liforme yoga mat

Perfect as a gift or a reset for yourself.

Ultimate Golf Package for 4 ($800 Value)
Ultimate Golf Package for 4 ($800 Value) item
Ultimate Golf Package for 4 ($800 Value)
$100

Starting bid

Exclusive Golf Experience for Four: Country Club of Peoria & Mt. Hawley Country Club

Value: $800
Donated by: Country Club of Peoria & Mt. Hawley Country Club

Enjoy two rounds of golf at two of Peoria's most prestigious private clubs with this incredible golf package. Perfect for golf lovers or anyone seeking a scenic day outdoors, this experience offers access to some of Central Illinois' finest courses, known for their challenge, charm, and breathtaking views.

1. Golf for Four at the Country Club of Peoria
Value: $400
Treat yourself and three guests to a round of golf at the renowned Country Club of Peoria, one of the area's most prestigious private courses. Established in 1897, this beautifully maintained course boasts rolling fairways, mature trees, and stunning views of the Illinois River Valley. Whether you're an experienced golfer or just looking for a relaxing day on the greens, you’ll enjoy an unforgettable day at a premier club.

  • 18 holes of golf for four players
  • Use of golf carts included
  • Access to the exclusive, private course and facilities

2. Golf for Four at Mt. Hawley Country Club
Value: $400
Experience championship-level golf at the Mt. Hawley Country Club, a hidden gem tucked into a serene, tree-lined setting in Peoria, IL. Known for its pristine fairways, challenging layout, and welcoming atmosphere, this course provides a premier golf experience. Whether you're fine-tuning your game or enjoying a leisurely round with friends, you’ll love playing on this exclusive course.

  • 18 holes of golf for four players
  • Golf cart usage included
  • Access to Mt. Hawley’s private course and facilities

Total Package Value: $800

This exclusive package offers an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy the best of Central Illinois golf with access to two of the area’s finest private courses. Perfect for a day of outdoor fun, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories!

Full Set Lash Extensions Beauty Bar on Prospect ($275 value)
Full Set Lash Extensions Beauty Bar on Prospect ($275 value) item
Full Set Lash Extensions Beauty Bar on Prospect ($275 value)
$50

Starting bid

Full Lash Set at Beauty Bar on Prospect
Value- $275

Luxury Lashes!

Enhance your natural beauty with a full set of eyelash extensions from the talented, Mish Ioerger at Beauty Bar on Prospect, one of Peoria’s premier lash destinations.

This silent auction package includes a customized lash application tailored to your desired look, from natural and wispy to bold and dramatic. Relax in the chic, welcoming atmosphere of Beauty Bar while your lash artist works their magic, leaving you with fuller, longer, and flawless lashes that make a statement without the need for mascara.


Package Includes:

  • One full set of eyelash extensions
  • Personalized consultation and styling
  • Service by a licensed lash professional at Beauty Bar on Prospect
Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science Collection (Value $868)
Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science Collection (Value $868) item
Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science Collection (Value $868)
$150

Starting bid

Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science – Complete Skincare Collection
Value: $868
Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science


Transform Your Skincare Routine
Experience the science of advanced skin health with the entire Hydrinity Accelerated Skin Science collection. This luxurious package includes every step needed for a complete routine, designed to restore, protect, and renew your skin with clinical-grade formulas.


This Package Includes:

  • PreludeFacial Treatment Cleanser
  • Encore Body Hydrator
  • Eye Renewal Complex
  • Vivid Bright Serum
  • Restorative Hyaluronic Acid Serum
  • Hydri-C Daily Vitamin C Moisturizer
  • Hydrinity Age Renewal Kit (featuring Hyaluronic Acid Serum and Hyacin Active)
Customized ZO® Skincare Pkg. by Enve Aesthetics ($600 value)
Customized ZO® Skincare Pkg. by Enve Aesthetics ($600 value) item
Customized ZO® Skincare Pkg. by Enve Aesthetics ($600 value)
$150

Starting bid

Customized ZO® Skincare Package
Value $600

by Jaime Cook, NP | Enve Aesthetics, Eureka, IL
Transform your skincare routine with this luxury package curated by Jaime Cook, NP at Enve Aesthetics in Eureka, IL!

This exclusive silent auction item includes a customized ZO® Skin Health regimen, tailored specifically to your skin’s needs and goals. Whether you're targeting signs of aging, acne, dullness, or simply want to elevate your glow, ZO® products are trusted for their medical-grade ingredients and proven results. Let Jaime Cook, a skilled and trusted aesthetic provider, guide you toward healthier, more radiant skin with a regimen designed just for you.


Package Includes:

  • Professional skin consultation with Jaime Cook, NP
  • Customized selection of ZO® Skin Health products
Custom Western Hat from Mud Creek Mercantile ($170 value)
Custom Western Hat from Mud Creek Mercantile ($170 value) item
Custom Western Hat from Mud Creek Mercantile ($170 value)
$50

Starting bid

Custom Western Hat Experience
Value- $275

Mud Creek Mercantile | Morton, IL
One-of-a-Kind Style, Handcrafted for You!

Make a bold statement with a custom Western hat from Mud Creek Mercantile, Central Illinois' destination for authentic, handcrafted style.

This silent auction package offers you the chance to design your very own hat, from shape and color to bands, branding, and personal touches. Known for their craftsmanship and attention to detail, Mud Creek Mercantile will help you create a hat that reflects your unique personality and Western spirit.


Package Includes:

  • One fully customized Western hat
  • Personalized fitting and design session at Mud Creek Mercantile
  • Choice of colors, shapes, accessories, and custom finishes
  • A true one-of-a-kind creation
$300 Gift Card to Jones Brothers Jewelers item
$300 Gift Card to Jones Brothers Jewelers
$75

Starting bid

Sparkle & Shine – $300 Gift Card to Jones Brothers Jewelers
Value: $300
Donated by: Jones Brothers Jewelers

Add a little sparkle to your life with this $300 gift card to Jones Brothers Jewelers in Peoria, Illinois. Known for their timeless designs and exceptional craftsmanship, Jones Brothers offers a wide selection of fine jewelry, engagement rings, luxury watches, and custom pieces.

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion, shopping for the perfect gift, or treating yourself to something beautiful, this gift card gives you the opportunity to find a piece that’s as unique and lasting as your story.

Full Brow Microblading Set + Custom Products ($700 value)
Full Brow Microblading Set + Custom Products ($700 value) item
Full Brow Microblading Set + Custom Products ($700 value) item
Full Brow Microblading Set + Custom Products ($700 value)
$150

Starting bid

Premier Brow Experience with Smith & Co.
Valued at $700

Full Microblading Service + Customized Brow Products

Transform your brows with the ultimate luxury brow experience from Smith & Co., Peoria’s premier destination for expert microblading and brow artistry.

This exclusive silent auction package includes a full microblading service, tailored to your facial features and style preferences by one of Smith & Co.'s highly trained professionals. Using advanced techniques and precision artistry, you'll receive beautifully shaped, natural-looking brows designed to last.

To enhance and maintain your look, you’ll also receive a curated selection of Smith & Co.'s customized brow products, handpicked to suit your skin tone, brow shape, and lifestyle.


Package Includes:

  • Full microblading session with consultation
  • Personalized brow mapping and shaping
  • Aftercare instructions and support
  • Customized Smith & Co. brow products
1-Month Unlimited Membership to Sculpt Mode ($125 value) item
1-Month Unlimited Membership to Sculpt Mode ($125 value)
$25

Starting bid

1-Month Unlimited Membership to Sculpt Mode
Value- $125

Sculpt Mode | Peoria, IL
Experience the Burn. Feel the Change.

Jumpstart your fitness journey with a 1-month unlimited membership to Sculpt Mode, Peoria’s high-intensity, results-driven workout studio.

With a blend of strength training, cardio, and sculpting exercises, Sculpt Mode offers a dynamic workout experience that challenges your body and energizes your mind. Whether you're new to fitness or a seasoned pro, you'll find motivation, community, and serious sweat here.


Package Includes:

  • Unlimited group classes for 1 month
  • Access to all class formats and instructors
  • Supportive, high-energy studio environment
3-Month Unlimited Membership to Sculpt Mode ($375 value) item
3-Month Unlimited Membership to Sculpt Mode ($375 value)
$75

Starting bid

3-Month Unlimited Membership to Sculpt Mode
Value- $375

Sculpt Mode | Peoria, IL
Commit to Change. Sculpt Your Best Self.

Take your fitness to the next level with a 3-month unlimited membership to Sculpt Mode in Peoria — where workouts are fierce, fun, and incredibly effective.

This extended membership gives you full access to all Sculpt Mode classes, designed to build strength, improve endurance, and sculpt your entire body. With expert trainers, a motivating community, and constantly evolving workouts, you’ll stay challenged and see real results.


Package Includes:

  • Unlimited access to all classes for 3 full months
  • Variety of strength, cardio, and sculpt formats
  • Supportive coaching and energetic atmosphere
Marco Island One Week Stay (value $3850)
Marco Island One Week Stay (value $3850) item
Marco Island One Week Stay (value $3850) item
Marco Island One Week Stay (value $3850)
$500

Starting bid

Marco Island Luxury Getaway – One Week Stay

Donated by: Toni German

Dates: July 18–25, 2026

Value: $3,850


Enjoy a 7-night stay in a stunning 5-bedroom, 3-bath home on Marco Island. This retreat features a private pool, spacious master suite, multiple queen and twin bedrooms, and plenty of room for family or friends.


Relax poolside, explore the island, and make unforgettable summer memories!

Link to rental:
https://www.airbnb.com/l/Qjma69VT

VIP Experience Kentucky Derby 2026 (value $6,413)
VIP Experience Kentucky Derby 2026 (value $6,413) item
VIP Experience Kentucky Derby 2026 (value $6,413) item
VIP Experience Kentucky Derby 2026 (value $6,413)
$5,500

Starting bid

Kentucky Derby 2026 (Valued at $6,413)

Be first past the post with two tickets to the Kentucky Derby 2026 with VIP inclusions, and clubhouse or first-turn seats.

Experience horseracing history with an unforgettable Kentucky Derby 2026 experience featuring two clubhouse or first-turn tickets.

Indulge in premier inclusions ranging from gourmet dining and bourbon flights to live music, VIP fast passes, and more.

Terms and Conditions

  • Valid for the Kentucky Derby 2026 from May 1st - May 2nd 2026 only. Subject to availability.
  • Two tickets for the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby May 1st-2nd 2026. Please note, inclusions are subject to availability and vary by package booked.
  • This experience can only be placed in fundraising events before December 1st 2025.
  • Overnight accommodations are not included, but may be added to your Kentucky Derby experience subject to availability and upgrade fees.
  • Redemption inquiries must be submitted a minimum of 30 days from the expected event date. In order to have the best chance of securing availability, we recommend trip winners contact LuxGive immediately after their fundraising event to book.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.


Whitefish Wanderlust - Montana Vacation Pkg (value $4,910)
Whitefish Wanderlust - Montana Vacation Pkg (value $4,910) item
Whitefish Wanderlust - Montana Vacation Pkg (value $4,910) item
Whitefish Wanderlust - Montana Vacation Pkg (value $4,910)
$4,200

Starting bid

Whitefish Montana Vacation Package for Up to 6 Guests - Valued at $4,910

Your Whitefish experience includes 4 nights for up to 6 guests in a luxury penthouse apartment in Montana.

  • Relax on your private terrace with alpine views of the Flathead Valley
  • Unwind at home with private fireplace and outdoor hot tub
  • Enjoy 20-minute access to the ski runs of Whitefish Resort
  • Explore trendy après-ski spots with the town nearby
  • Discover dramatic Glacier National Park 30 minutes away
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Need to Know
  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of President's Week, June 1st to August 31st, and Christmas and New Year's weeks. Please inquire for details.
  • Please note, availability is typically released 10-12 months prior to travel.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.
Weaver's Gift Card ($200 value) item
Weaver's Gift Card ($200 value)
$25

Starting bid

Gift Card to Weaver’s Fresh Food & Drinks
Value- $200

Enjoy a delicious night out with this $200 gift card to Weaver’s Fresh Food & Drinks, a local favorite in Peoria, IL known for its vibrant atmosphere, scratch-made meals, and creative cocktails.

Whether you're craving a casual lunch, a lively dinner with friends, or just a handcrafted drink at the bar, Weaver’s offers a welcoming space and a menu full of bold, flavorful options.


Package Includes:

  • $200 gift card to Weaver’s Fresh Food & Drinks
  • Valid for food, beverages, and dine-in experiences


Red Carpet Car Wash ($100 value) item
Red Carpet Car Wash ($100 value)
$20

Starting bid

Shine On with Red Carpet Car Wash – $100 Gift Card
Value: $100
Donated by: Red Carpet Car Wash

Keep your car looking spotless with this $100 gift card to Red Carpet Car Wash in Peoria, IL. Whether you’re looking for a quick wash, a detailed clean, or regular upkeep, Red Carpet Car Wash delivers top-quality service that will have your vehicle sparkling inside and out.

Perfect for anyone who takes pride in a clean ride, this gift card makes car care easy, convenient, and stress-free.

Costa Grande Paradise (value $11,000)
Costa Grande Paradise (value $11,000) item
Costa Grande Paradise (value $11,000) item
Costa Grande Paradise (value $11,000)
$9,500

Starting bid

Costa Grande Vacation Stay for up to 10 Guests - Valued at $11,000)

Your Zihuatanejo experience includes 5 nights for 10 guests in a luxurious oceanfront villa minutes from the beach.

  • Immerse yourself in panoramic ocean views across four levels of indoor/outdoor living space
  • Unwind in the magnificent cliffside infinity pool perched over the Pacific
  • Savor gourmet meals with daily chef services included
  • Relax on the stunning sands of Las Gatas Beach with private beach access
  • Enjoy complimentary membership to Punta Garrobo Beach Club and residents' tennis courts
  • Indulge with daily housekeeping and concierge services.
  • Upgrade your stay with bartending and airport transfers available to add-on
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Need to Know
  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel between May 1st and October 31st. Please inquire for details.
  • Groceries, gratuities, bartending services, and airport transfers are not included.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.


Jewel of Mexico Vacation Package (value $6,860)
Jewel of Mexico Vacation Package (value $6,860) item
Jewel of Mexico Vacation Package (value $6,860) item
Jewel of Mexico Vacation Package (value $6,860)
$1,450

Starting bid

Jewel of Mexico Vacation Package for 2 Guests - Valued at $6,860

Your experience at Mayan Palace includes 7 nights for 2 guests at your choice of six breathtaking coastal resorts in Mexico.

  • Unwind in an elegant master room in the Mayan Riviera, Acapulco, Puerto Vallarta, Nuevo Nayarit-Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, or Mazatlán
  • Indulge in upscale resort amenities and world-class on-site entertainment
  • Take advantage of sprawling resort swimming pools, wellness center access, and preferred rates on golf
  • Savor the flavors of the region with elevated on-site dining and bars
  • Enjoy sweeping views from your private terrace or balcony
Need to Know
  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 18 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of Semana Santa, Christmas, and New Year's weeks.
  • Maximum occupancy of two adults and two children under 12 years old.
  • Please note, a $249 resort fee is payable upon redemption. Hotel taxes are required additionally, payable at check-out.
  • Limit of one certificate per household in a 12-month period. Lead guest must be at least 25 years of age.
  • ﻿﻿This experience is non-transferable. Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Experiences may not be transferred or resold.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.


Montana Ranch Retreat Vacation Package (value $5,600)
Montana Ranch Retreat Vacation Package (value $5,600) item
Montana Ranch Retreat Vacation Package (value $5,600) item
Montana Ranch Retreat Vacation Package (value $5,600)
$4,700

Starting bid

Montana Ranch Retreat Vacation Package for 2 Guests - Valued at $5,600

Your Montana ranch experience includes 4 nights for up to 2 guests in one of three peaceful cabins amidst the sweeping acres of a luxury resort.

  • Make yourself at home with fireplace and cozy, alpine interiors
  • Relax on your private deck with sweeping ranch views
  • Savor award-winning dining with all meals included
  • Enjoy premium resort amenities including clubhouse and resort hot tub
  • Appreciate nature with 7,000 acres of private land to roam
  • Embrace complimentary daily adventures, from ATV tours to horseback riding
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Need to Know
  • Winners have up to 15 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round with the exception of June to August, Christmas, and New Year. Please inquire for details.
  • Please note that a $200 resort and cleaning fee is required and payable at check-out.
  • Please note, your cabin may differ from the images displayed.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.


Picturesque Paros Vacation Package - (value $11,990)
Picturesque Paros Vacation Package - (value $11,990) item
Picturesque Paros Vacation Package - (value $11,990) item
Picturesque Paros Vacation Package - (value $11,990)
$8,500

Starting bid

Picturesque Paros Vacation Villa for up to 6 Guests - Valued at $11,990

Your Paros experience includes 7 nights for up to 6 guests in a whitewashed Grecian villa by the sea.

  • Enjoy breathtaking sea views from your stone terrace
  • Unwind in your private swimming pool surrounded by lush gardens
  • Soak up the golden sun on some of Greece's best beaches
  • Discover the charming villages of Ampelas and Naousa minutes away
  • Explore the tantalizing waters with an optional scuba tour
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Need to Know
  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel between May and September. Please inquire for details.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.


Tuscan Treasures Vacation Package (value $4,050)
Tuscan Treasures Vacation Package (value $4,050) item
Tuscan Treasures Vacation Package (value $4,050) item
Tuscan Treasures Vacation Package (value $4,050)
$3,200

Starting bid

Tuscan Treasures Vacation Stay for up to 4 Guests - Valued at $4,050

Your Tuscany experience includes 7 nights for 4 guests in the medieval hilltop town of Cortona, Italy.

  • Stay in a carefully curated historic apartment in the heart of Cortona's walled city
  • Indulge in 21st-century amenities amongst stunning period features
  • Immerse yourself in the region’s rich history with a guided walking tour included
  • Sample world-renowned varietal with a complimentary wine tasting
  • Immerse yourself in this famed region with optional day trips to Montepulciano, Arezzo, or Pienza
  • Benefit from Premium Guest Services for trip planning
Need to Know
  • Winners have 12 months from the purchase date to confirm their reservation and up to 24 months from the purchase date to travel.
  • Subject to availability and travel year-round, with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year weeks.
  • Please note, images displayed depict multiple apartments. Apartments are allocated according to availability. No specific apartment is guaranteed.
  • Please see your winner certificate for full terms and conditions.


Royal Caribbean Cruise ($1600 value) item
Royal Caribbean Cruise ($1600 value)
$250

Starting bid

Set Sail on a Royal Caribbean Adventure (valued at $1600)

Donated by: Sarah Kalina, Pineapple Escapes Travel

Package: 3 or 4-Night Royal Caribbean Cruise to the Caribbean
Accommodations: Interior Cabin for Two
Booking Deadline: Must book by December 31, 2026

Escape to the Caribbean with a 3 or 4-night cruise aboard one of Royal Caribbean’s stunning ships. Enjoy top-tier entertainment, endless dining, onboard activities, and breathtaking views — all while exploring tropical destinations.

Important Details:

  • Must be booked through Sarah Kalina, Pineapple Escapes Travel
  • Valid for an Interior Cabin
  • Taxes and gratuities not included
  • Must be booked before December 31, 2026
  • Non-transferable / Valid ID required
  • Not redeemable for cash

Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway or a quick escape with a friend, this cruise is the perfect tropical retreat!

Artemis Full Facial Rejuvenation with Juverderm+Botox
Artemis Full Facial Rejuvenation with Juverderm+Botox item
Artemis Full Facial Rejuvenation with Juverderm+Botox
$250

Starting bid

Complete Facial Rejuvenation Package at Artemis Esthetics & Wellness

Value: $6,200
Donated by: Artemis Esthetics & Wellness | Peoria Heights, IL

Refresh, renew, and revitalize your appearance with this luxurious facial rejuvenation package at Artemis Esthetics & Wellness, a trusted destination for expert skincare and aesthetic treatments in Peoria Heights.

This exclusive package combines two top-tier treatments: 100 units of Botox and a Full Facial Rejuvenation with the Juvederm Filler Collection, for a total transformation designed to leave you looking and feeling your best.

1. 100 Units of Botox
Value: $1,200
Smooth away fine lines and wrinkles with 100 units of FDA-approved Botox. Perfect for targeting forehead lines, frown lines, and crow’s feet, this treatment will leave you with a refreshed, natural look. All injections are performed by experienced advanced practice professionals in a comfortable, boutique setting.

Package Includes:

  • 100 units of Botox
  • Personalized consultation and treatment
  • Follow-up appointment included

2. Full Facial Rejuvenation with the Juvederm Filler Collection
Value: $5,000
Enhance your natural beauty with a Full Facial Rejuvenation treatment using the Juvederm Filler Collection by Allergan. This advanced service targets areas such as cheeks, smile lines, jawline contouring, and more—restoring volume and creating a youthful, natural look. The treatment includes as many syringes as necessary for full correction, customized for your unique needs.

Whether you’re looking to soften lines or add volume for a more youthful appearance, this rejuvenation package offers a comprehensive, personalized approach for maximum results.

Total Package Value: $6,200

Don’t miss the chance to experience the best in skincare and aesthetic treatments with this all-inclusive package at Artemis Esthetics & Wellness!

100 units of Letybo Neurotoxin at Artemis ($1100 value)
100 units of Letybo Neurotoxin at Artemis ($1100 value) item
100 units of Letybo Neurotoxin at Artemis ($1100 value)
$150

Starting bid

100 Units of Letybo
Value: $1,100
Artemis Esthetics & Wellness | Peoria Heights, IL


Elevate your confidence with 100 units of Letybo, a next-generation neuromodulator now available at Artemis Esthetics & Wellness. Newly FDA-approved in the U.S., Letybo has been widely used internationally for years and is known for its precision, smooth finish, and refined aesthetic results.

Formulated to relax dynamic wrinkles — such as frown lines, crow’s feet, and forehead creases — Letybo offers a gentle yet effective treatment that preserves natural facial expression without a stiff or “overdone” look.


This Package Includes:

  • 100 units of FDA-approved Letybo
  • Personalized aesthetic consultation
  • Complete treatment with follow-up appointment
Versa Lip Filler ($650 value)
Versa Lip Filler ($650 value) item
Versa Lip Filler ($650 value)
$100

Starting bid

Versa Lip Filler Treatment
Value: $650
Artemis Esthetics & Wellness | Peoria Heights, IL


Enhance your natural beauty with a Versa lip filler treatment from Artemis Esthetics & Wellness. Whether you’re looking for a subtle hydration boost, added volume, or enhanced definition, this treatment is fully customized to fit your aesthetic goals.

Using premium dermal fillers and advanced techniques, Artemis providers create soft, natural-looking results that complement your facial features. No stiffness, no overfilling, just beautifully balanced lips.

Perfect for:

  • First-time lip enhancement
  • Restoring volume lost with age
  • Refining shape or symmetry
Morpheus8 Radiofrequency Microneedling pkg
Morpheus8 Radiofrequency Microneedling pkg item
Morpheus8 Radiofrequency Microneedling pkg
$250

Starting bid

Morpheus8 Face & Neck Rejuvenation Package
Value: $3,000
Artemis Esthetics & Wellness | Peoria Heights, IL


Turn back the clock with this powerful, non-surgical treatment package from Artemis Esthetics & Wellness. This item includes three full Morpheus8 treatments for the face and neck, using cutting-edge radiofrequency microneedling to stimulate collagen, tighten skin, and improve texture from deep within.

Morpheus8 is ideal for addressing:

  • Sagging or loose skin
  • Fine lines and wrinkles
  • Uneven texture and tone
  • Early signs of aging on the face and neck

Safe for all skin types and tones, this treatment delivers visible, long-lasting results with minimal downtime, making it a favorite among both patients and providers.

100 Units Jeuveau Neurotoxin
100 Units Jeuveau Neurotoxin item
100 Units Jeuveau Neurotoxin
$150

Starting bid

100 Units of Jeuveau®
Value: $1,100
Artemis Esthetics & Wellness | Peoria Heights, IL


Refresh Your Look with Jeuveau®
Experience a smoother, more youthful appearance with 100 units of Jeuveau®, the modern FDA-approved neurotoxin often called “Newtox.” Designed to soften fine lines and wrinkles, Jeuveau® delivers natural-looking results that enhance your features without changing your unique expression.

Targeting common areas like frown lines, crow’s feet, and forehead creases, this treatment is ideal for those seeking a fresh, confident look with minimal downtime. Trusted by patients nationwide, Jeuveau® combines precision and performance to help you look as vibrant as you feel.

This Package Includes:

  • 100 units of FDA-approved Jeuveau®
  • Personalized aesthetic consultation
  • Complete treatment with follow-up appointment
Mini Photography Session with Megan Meyer (Value $350) item
Mini Photography Session with Megan Meyer (Value $350)
$50

Starting bid

Mini Photography Session with Megan Meyer
Value: $350
Donated by: Megan Meyer | Peoria, IL


Capture Life’s Special Moments
Enjoy a personalized mini-session with Megan Myers, a Peoria-based photographer known for creating timeless, heartfelt images. Whether for family portraits, professional headshots, or a creative shoot to celebrate a special occasion, Megan will ensure your photos reflect genuine emotion and authentic connection.

This package offers a unique opportunity to preserve memories you’ll cherish for years to come.

Bilateral Areolar Tattoo Session with Jess Fuller Value: item
Bilateral Areolar Tattoo Session with Jess Fuller Value:
$50

Starting bid

Bilateral Areola Tattoo Session with Jess Fuller
Value: $475
Donated by: Jess Fuller | In Bloom Tattoo Collective | Peoria, IL


A Meaningful Gift of Empowerment
In honor of Pink Boots & Country Roots, Jess Fuller has graciously donated bilateral nipple/areola tattoos—a thoughtful and empowering gift designed to help women who have faced the challenges of breast cancer feel whole and celebrate their strength. Jess, a talented tattoo artist at In Bloom Tattoo Collective in Peoria, specializes in a variety of styles, including intricate brows and aerial art tattooing, ensuring each design is personalized and meaningful.

This unique donation offers both artistry and healing, giving women a way to reclaim their bodies and express their resilience.

The Bohemian Salon Gift Basket ($325 value) item
The Bohemian Salon Gift Basket ($325 value)
$25

Starting bid

The Bohemian Salon Gift Basket
Value: $325
Donated by: Bohemian Salon | Peoria Heights, IL | Owned by Maggie Kraft


Indulge in Beauty and Relaxation
Treat yourself with this thoughtfully curated gift basket from Bohemian Salon, featuring a luxury blowout, selection of products, and Volumizing tool. Owned by Maggie Kraft and a staple in Peoria Heights, Bohemian Salon is known for exceptional service and high-quality products, making this basket a perfect way to bring the salon experience home.


Basket Includes:

1 Luxury Blowout by Maggie Craft

Multi-way sleep scarf

Hot Tools Volumizing Blowout Volumizing tool

Kevin Murphy Shampoo

Kevin Murphy Conditioner

Kevin Murphy Smoothing Spray


Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch Bourbon ($100+ value)
Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch Bourbon ($100+ value) item
Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch Bourbon ($100+ value) item
Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch Bourbon ($100+ value)
$25

Starting bid

Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch Bourbon + Autographed Photo of George Strait

Value: $100+
Donated by: Friar Tuck Peoria & 97.3 River Country

Indulge in a true Kentucky classic and add a touch of country music royalty to your collection with this incredible package. Enjoy a bottle of Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch Bourbon paired with a rare autographed photo of George Strait, the "King of Country." This is the perfect pairing for any whiskey lover and country music fan!

Package Includes:

1. Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch Bourbon

Savor a bottle of Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey, a spirit crafted in tribute to one of bourbon’s founding fathers. Made at Buffalo Trace Distillery, this small-batch release is known for its rich character, warm complexity, and smooth finish. With notes of caramel, butterscotch, and subtle spice, it's a favorite among collectors and connoisseurs alike.

  • Rich character, warm complexity, and smooth finish
  • Notes of caramel, butterscotch, and subtle spice
  • Ideal for enjoying neat, on the rocks, or saving for a special occasion

2. Autographed Photo of George Strait
Take home a rare autographed photo of George Strait, the legendary country music artist often referred to as the "King of Country." Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just starting to appreciate his music, this signed photo is a unique addition to any collection.

Black Band Distillery Experience Package ($152 value)
Black Band Distillery Experience Package ($152 value) item
Black Band Distillery Experience Package ($152 value) item
Black Band Distillery Experience Package ($152 value)
$25

Starting bid

Black Band Distillery Experience Package

Value- $152

Donated by Black Band Distillery
Enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience at Black Band Distillery in Peoria, IL. This exclusive package includes a bottle of their signature bourbon, a private distillery tour for two, a custom Black Band glass, and a $25 gift card to use toward your next visit. Whether you’re a bourbon enthusiast or simply looking for a memorable outing, this package offers the perfect blend of craftsmanship, flavor, and fun.


Custom Backsplash Package ($2000 value)
Custom Backsplash Package ($2000 value) item
Custom Backsplash Package ($2000 value)
$250

Starting bid

Custom Backsplash Package (valued at $2000) Donated by Hayman Flooring & Knapp Tile/River Valley Stone

Transform your space with this stunning backsplash package valued at $2,000!

This auction item includes:
Professional backsplash installation with labor and setting materials provided by Hayman Flooring (valued at $1,500).
A $500 credit toward tile from Knapp Tile & Flooring / River Valley Stone Company in Eureka, IL — giving you the freedom to choose the perfect tile to match your style.

Whether you’re looking to refresh your kitchen, bathroom, or another space, this package brings craftsmanship, quality, and timeless design together.

Best Friends Distillery Gift Basket item
Best Friends Distillery Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Best Friends Party Pack
Value: $285

Donated by: Best Friends Distillery – Peoria, Illinois


Description: Round up your favorites — this basket brings the party! Includes 3 bottles of vodka and 10 shirts so your whole crew can toast in style.





8 Hours of Professional Painting Services (value $800) item
8 Hours of Professional Painting Services (value $800)
$150

Starting bid

8 Hours of Professional Painting Services
Value: $800
Donated by: Dirk Trotter, Owner of Divine Design


Transform Your Space
Enjoy 8 hours of professional interior painting by Divine Design, owned and operated by Dirk Trotter. Whether you’re refreshing a single room or tackling a new project, this package provides expert craftsmanship and attention to detail.

With a value of $800, this service is the perfect way to elevate your home with a polished, professional finish.

*Materials not included*

Dragon Dumps | 20-Yard Roll-Off Dumpster Rental (value $475)
Dragon Dumps | 20-Yard Roll-Off Dumpster Rental (value $475) item
Dragon Dumps | 20-Yard Roll-Off Dumpster Rental (value $475)
$100

Starting bid

20-Yard Roll-Off Dumpster Rental
Value: $475
Donated by: Andrew Vice | Dragon Dumps


Convenient & Reliable Disposal
This package includes a 20-yard roll-off dumpster rental with 3 tons of disposal and a seven-day rental period—perfect for home projects, renovations, cleanouts, or construction needs.

Note: Additional rates may apply for extended area distances or excessive amounts beyond the included weight.


Restoration Studios on Sheridan Gift Basket (value $300) item
Restoration Studios on Sheridan Gift Basket (value $300)
$50

Starting bid

Restoration Studios on Sheridan Gift Basket

Donated by: Restoration Studios on Sheridan

Value: $300


Bring home a curated collection of rustic charm and modern style from Restoration Studios in Peoria. This thoughtfully designed basket includes unique home décor, greenery, ceramics, textiles, and accent pieces to elevate any space. Perfect for those who love warm, inviting touches with a dash of western flair.


Support local craftsmanship and treat yourself—or gift it to someone special!

¼ Beef Package from Leveldale Farms ($1000+ value)
¼ Beef Package from Leveldale Farms ($1000+ value) item
¼ Beef Package from Leveldale Farms ($1000+ value)
$150

Starting bid

¼ Beef Package from Leveldale Farms
Value: $1,000+
Donated by: Leveldale Farms | Mason City, IL

Premium, Pasture-Raised Beef — Dry Aged for Flavor

Bring home the best with a quarter beef package from Leveldale Farms, a trusted name in Illinois agriculture since 1852. This beef is raised with care — no hormones, no antibiotics, just clean, natural nutrition from pasture to plate.


What You Get:

  • Approximately ¼ beef
  • Expertly cut and packaged
  • Dry aged for 21 days to enhance tenderness and flavor

Leveldale Beef is known for its superior quality, rooted in generations of responsible farming. Whether you’re stocking your freezer or feeding a crowd, this is beef you can feel great about serving.

Healthy. Local. Award-Winning Taste.
Learn more at: Leveldale.com

The Ultimate Guys Guy Bundle ($220 + value)
The Ultimate Guys Guy Bundle ($220 + value) item
The Ultimate Guys Guy Bundle ($220 + value) item
The Ultimate Guys Guy Bundle ($220 + value)
$25

Starting bid

A Taste of Kentucky & Beyond + Autographed Photo of Dierks Bentley + $100 Gift Card to The Rambler
Value: $320+
Donated by: Jameson Sale, 97.3 River Country & The Rambler

Indulge in a delightful selection of bourbons, enjoy a night out in Peoria, and add a unique touch of country music memorabilia to your collection with this exclusive package. From a private bourbon collection to a signed photo from country music star Dierks Bentley—and now a $100 gift card to The Rambler—this experience is perfect for those who appreciate fine spirits, live music, and a little bit of star power.

Package Includes:

  1. A Taste of Kentucky & Beyond – Bourbon Bundle
    Value: $120+
    This set offers a fun mix of flavors and styles—great for sharing with friends, expanding your home bar, or enjoying a casual sip. The bundle includes:
  • Jim Beam Single Barrel
  • Old Grand-Dad 7 Year Bottled in Bond
  • Stellum Bourbon
  • Old Forester 86 Proof

A perfect addition for any bourbon enthusiast looking to keep a few solid bottles on hand!

  1. Autographed Photo of Dierks Bentley
    Take home a rare autographed photo of Dierks Bentley, a country music icon! Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to his music, this signed photo is a one-of-a-kind collectible to add to your memorabilia collection.
  2. $100 Gift Card to The Rambler
    Discover premium men’s apparel and rugged, outdoors-inspired gear at The Rambler in downtown Peoria. With $100 to spend, you’ll find quality clothing, accessories, and unique lifestyle goods perfect for everyday wear or your next adventure.
Jill Wakefield Portraits Studio Package (value $850) item
Jill Wakefield Portraits Studio Package (value $850)
$100

Starting bid

Portrait Photography Experience with Jill Wakefield Portraits
Value: $850
Create a lasting keepsake with this elegant photography package from Jill Wakefield Portraits. Your experience includes a professional studio photo session and a $600 credit toward a custom wall portrait. With Jill’s artistic eye and attention to detail, this package ensures not only beautiful images but also a finished portrait designed to be cherished for years to come.

4 Tickets - Riley Green 11/15 item
4 Tickets - Riley Green 11/15
$50

Starting bid

Riley Green Concert – 4 Tickets
Value: $287
Donated by: Live Nation


Don’t miss your chance to see country music star Riley Green live in concert at the Peoria Civic Center on Friday, November 15, 2025. With 4 tickets to this high-energy performance, you and your guests will enjoy a night filled with chart-topping hits like “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.”

Whether you're a longtime fan or just love live music, this concert promises an unforgettable night of entertainment in the heart of Peoria. Grab your boots and get ready for a great time!

Set of 2 Cowhide Pillows from AH Ranch Designs item
Set of 2 Cowhide Pillows from AH Ranch Designs item
Set of 2 Cowhide Pillows from AH Ranch Designs
$20

Starting bid

Set of 2 Cowhide Pillows from AH Ranch Designs
Value: $90
Donated by: AH Ranch Designs
Authentic Cowhide • Western Elegance • Handcrafted Quality

Add a touch of rustic luxury to your home with this beautiful set of 2 genuine cowhide pillows from AH Ranch Designs. Each pillow is handcrafted and selected for its natural pattern, texture, and durability — no two are exactly alike.

Whether you’re decorating a modern farmhouse, cozy cabin, or chic urban loft, these pillows bring warmth, texture, and timeless Western character to your décor. Made with care and designed to last, this set is the perfect blend of form and function.

4 Tickets - Lindsey Stirling 12/23 ($514 value) item
4 Tickets - Lindsey Stirling 12/23 ($514 value)
$50

Starting bid

4 Tickets to Lindsey Stirling in Peoria - December 23, 2025

Value: $514
Donated by: Live Nation

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, dance, and stunning violin performances with 4 tickets to see Lindsey Stirling live in Peoria on December 23, 2025, at the Peoria Civic Center. Known for her unique blend of violin, electronic music, and captivating choreography, Lindsey Stirling’s performances are nothing short of magical.

Whether you're a long-time fan or new to her music, this show promises to be a mesmerizing experience with Lindsey’s signature high-energy stage presence, breathtaking visuals, and original compositions. Perfect for music lovers and families alike, this is your chance to enjoy one of the most dynamic artists on tour.

Package Includes:

  • 4 tickets to see Lindsey Stirling live at the Peoria Civic Center on December 23, 2025
4 Tickets to Postmodern Jukebox in Peoria ($278 value) item
4 Tickets to Postmodern Jukebox in Peoria ($278 value)
$50

Starting bid

4 Tickets to Postmodern Jukebox in Peoria - November 1, 2025

Value: $278
Donated by: Live Nation

Step into a musical time machine with 4 tickets to see Postmodern Jukebox live at the Peoria Civic Center on Saturday, November 1, 2025! Known for their unique twist on modern hits, Postmodern Jukebox transforms popular songs into vintage jazz, swing, and doo-wop classics. Each performance is a dazzling spectacle of talent, creativity, and nostalgia, with stunning vocalists and musicians bringing new life to today's chart-toppers.

Perfect for music lovers and anyone who enjoys a good throwback, this concert promises to deliver an unforgettable night of entertainment with a fun and unique flair.

Package Includes:

  • 4 tickets to see Postmodern Jukebox live at the Peoria Civic Center on November 1, 2025
Rammos Medspa $1000 Gift Card item
Rammos Medspa $1000 Gift Card
$200

Starting bid

$1,000 Gift Card to Rammos Medspa

Value: $1,000
Donated by: Rammos Medspa

Indulge in luxurious wellness and rejuvenation with a $1,000 Gift Card to Rammos Medspa. This gift card can be used toward a wide range of services designed to enhance your natural beauty and promote relaxation. Whether you're interested in facials, Botox, laser treatments, or body contouring, Rammos Medspa offers expert care in a serene, spa-like setting.

Package Includes:

  • $1,000 gift card to Rammos Medspa
  • Good toward any non-surgical services, including Botox, facials, laser treatments, and more
  • Not applicable toward surgical services

Treat yourself to the rejuvenating services at Rammos Medspa and experience professional care that helps you look and feel your best. Perfect for anyone wanting to refresh their appearance or simply unwind with luxurious spa treatments.


$75 Gift Card to Daisy King's Tallow item
$75 Gift Card to Daisy King's Tallow
$20

Starting bid

$75 Gift Card to Daisy King's Tallow

Value: $75
Donated by: Daisy King's Tallow

Pamper yourself with a $75 gift card to Daisy King's Tallow, your go-to destination for high-quality, handcrafted skincare products. Specializing in luxurious tallow-based creams, balms, and soaps, Daisy King's Tallow is committed to providing natural, nourishing ingredients that are kind to your skin and the environment. Their products are made from ethically sourced tallow, infused with essential oils and plant-based ingredients to help rejuvenate and hydrate your skin.


www.daisykings.com

