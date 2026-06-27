A police car and officers are featured in the foreground of an emergency preparedness event poster, with event details and registration information in the background.
W3 Bee-long

Hosted by

W3 Bee-long

About this event

PBTS – Police Familiarity: Touch a Police Car

2041 Silverside Dr

Baton Rouge, LA 70808, USA

9:30 AM Children & Families (Ages 6+ for Activities)
Free

Families are welcome to attend together; however, hands-on activities and guided engagement are primarily designed for participants ages 6 and up.

10:45 AM Adult & Caregivers
Free

For caregivers, and adults attending

Stage 4 - Prepare Before the Scare – Stage Four: Police Familiarity (Touch a Police Car)


This portion of the experience focuses on emergency familiarity, Police interaction, communication, emergency sounds, and ways Police help

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