PBTS – Police Familiarity: Touch a Police Car

About this event
Families are welcome to attend together; however, hands-on activities and guided engagement are primarily designed for participants ages 6 and up.
For caregivers, and adults attending
Stage 4 - Prepare Before the Scare – Stage Four: Police Familiarity (Touch a Police Car)
This portion of the experience focuses on emergency familiarity, Police interaction, communication, emergency sounds, and ways Police help
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