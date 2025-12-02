Progressive Center For Independent Living Inc

Offered by

Progressive Center For Independent Living Inc

About the memberships

PCIL Memberships

Individual Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: January 1

This membership is for ONE individual per household.


Memberships expire 12/31 and will need to be renewed every year.

Couple Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: January 1

This membership is for TWO individuals per household OR an individual and their aide.


Memberships expire 12/31 and will need to be renewed every year.

Family Membership
$60

Renews yearly on: January 1

This membership is for up to five individuals living in the same household.


Memberships expire 12/31 and will need to be renewed every year.

Add a donation for Progressive Center For Independent Living Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!