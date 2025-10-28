Peer Support Supervisor Training

About this event
Our baseline Supervisor training. Topics include role integrity and responsibilities, research on the efficacy of the role, how to prevent role drift, and general best practices for supervisors.
Our expanded Supervisor training. Attendance at Part 1 is required to attend Part 2. Topics include creating job descriptions, how to interview peer supporters, understanding the ADA, how to create a positive culture for peer support staff, and more.
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