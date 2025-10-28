Colorado Mental Wellness Network

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Colorado Mental Wellness Network

About this event

Peer Support Supervisor Training

Part 1: Key Concepts - May 20th | 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM
$65

Our baseline Supervisor training. Topics include role integrity and responsibilities, research on the efficacy of the role, how to prevent role drift, and general best practices for supervisors.

Part 2: A Deeper Dive - May 27th | 8:30 AM - 1 PM
$65

Our expanded Supervisor training. Attendance at Part 1 is required to attend Part 2. Topics include creating job descriptions, how to interview peer supporters, understanding the ADA, how to create a positive culture for peer support staff, and more.

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