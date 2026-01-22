Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts Spring into Action Benefit

Registration for sixteen (16) attendees.

Name included in the event press release.

Verbally acknowledged as a sponsor from the podium.

Logo on event emails (approx. 8,000 recipients).

Message in E-Tribute presentation played on screen during part of the event.

Message in electronic program booklet emailed to all attendees as a PDF after the event.

Social media post individually recognizing you/your organization.

Sponsorship recognition in event marketing, including website and social media.

Logo displayed prominently on event signage.



***IMPORTANT INFORMATION***

Please send your attendees’ names and email addresses to [email protected] by April 24, 2026 to ensure that you are included on the registration list.

Champion sponsorships pledged prior to April 10, 2026 will appear in the press release.

Event emails are sent out regularly leading up to the date of the benefit. Your name or your organization’s name/logo will appear on all emails after your sponsorship is pledged. Therefore, sponsors who make pledges earlier will appear in more emails.

Please submit E-tribute and program booklet messages to [email protected] by April 24, 2026.



$14,440 is tax-deductible