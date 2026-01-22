Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts Spring into Action Benefit

Hosted by
About this event
Registration for sixteen (16) attendees.
Name included in the event press release.
Verbally acknowledged as a sponsor from the podium.
Logo on event emails (approx. 8,000 recipients).
Message in E-Tribute presentation played on screen during part of the event.
Message in electronic program booklet emailed to all attendees as a PDF after the event.
Social media post individually recognizing you/your organization.
Sponsorship recognition in event marketing, including website and social media.
Logo displayed prominently on event signage.
***IMPORTANT INFORMATION***
Please send your attendees’ names and email addresses to [email protected] by April 24, 2026 to ensure that you are included on the registration list.
Champion sponsorships pledged prior to April 10, 2026 will appear in the press release.
Event emails are sent out regularly leading up to the date of the benefit. Your name or your organization’s name/logo will appear on all emails after your sponsorship is pledged. Therefore, sponsors who make pledges earlier will appear in more emails.
Please submit E-tribute and program booklet messages to [email protected] by April 24, 2026.
$14,440 is tax-deductible
Registration for twelve (12) attendees.
Name included in the event press release.
Verbally acknowledged as a sponsor from the podium.
Logo on event emails (approx. 8,000 recipients).
Message in E-Tribute presentation played on screen during part of the event.
Message in electronic program booklet emailed to all attendees as a PDF after the event.
Social media post individually recognizing you/your organization.
Sponsorship recognition in event marketing, including website and social media.
Logo displayed prominently on event signage.
***IMPORTANT INFORMATION***
Please send your attendees’ names and email addresses to [email protected] by April 24, 2026 to ensure that you are included on the registration list.
Champion sponsorships pledged prior to April 10, 2026 will appear in the press release.
Event emails are sent out regularly leading up to the date of the benefit. Your name or your organization’s name/logo will appear on all emails after your sponsorship is pledged. Therefore, sponsors who make pledges earlier will appear in more emails.
Please submit E-tribute and program booklet messages to [email protected] by April 24, 2026.
$9,580 is tax-deductible
Registration for ten (10) attendees.
Verbally acknowledged as a sponsor from the podium.
Logo on event emails (approx. 8,000 recipients).
Message in E-Tribute presentation played on screen during part of the event.
Message in electronic program booklet emailed to all attendees as a PDF after the event.
Sponsorship recognition in event marketing, including website and social media.
Logo displayed prominently on event signage.
***IMPORTANT INFORMATION***
Please send your attendees’ names and email addresses to [email protected] by April 24, 2026 to ensure that you are included on the registration list.
Champion sponsorships pledged prior to April 10, 2026 will appear in the press release.
Event emails are sent out regularly leading up to the date of the benefit. Your name or your organization’s name/logo will appear on all emails after your sponsorship is pledged. Therefore, sponsors who make pledges earlier will appear in more emails.
Please submit E-tribute and program booklet messages to [email protected] by April 24, 2026.
$7,150 is tax-deductible
Registration for eight (8) attendees.
Logo on event emails (approx. 8,000 recipients).
Message in E-Tribute presentation played on screen during part of the event.
Message in electronic program booklet emailed to all attendees as a PDF after the event
Sponsorship recognition in event marketing, including website and social media.
Logo displayed prominently on event signage.
***IMPORTANT INFORMATION***
Please send your attendees’ names and email addresses to [email protected] by April 24, 2026 to ensure that you are included on the registration list.
Champion sponsorships pledged prior to April 10, 2026 will appear in the press release.
Event emails are sent out regularly leading up to the date of the benefit. Your name or your organization’s name/logo will appear on all emails after your sponsorship is pledged. Therefore, sponsors who make pledges earlier will appear in more emails.
Please submit E-tribute and program booklet messages to [email protected] by April 24, 2026.
$4,720 is tax-deductible
Registration for six (6) attendees.
Listed on event emails (approx. 8,000 recipients).
Message in E-Tribute presentation played on screen during part of the event.
Message in electronic program booklet emailed to all attendees as a PDF after the event.
Recognition in event signage.
***IMPORTANT INFORMATION***
Please send your attendees’ names and email addresses to [email protected] by April 24, 2026 to ensure that you are included on the registration list.
Champion sponsorships pledged prior to April 10, 2026 will appear in the press release.
Event emails are sent out regularly leading up to the date of the benefit. Your name or your organization’s name/logo will appear on all emails after your sponsorship is pledged. Therefore, sponsors who make pledges earlier will appear in more emails.
Please submit E-tribute and program booklet messages to [email protected] by April 24, 2026.
$2,290 is tax-deductible
Registration for four (4) attendees.
Message in E-Tribute presentation played on screen during part of the event.
Message in electronic program booklet emailed to all attendees as a PDF after the event.
***IMPORTANT INFORMATION***
Please send your attendees’ names and email addresses to [email protected] by April 24, 2026 to ensure that you are included on the registration list.
Champion sponsorships pledged prior to April 10, 2026 will appear in the press release.
Please submit E-tribute and program booklet messages to [email protected] by April 24, 2026.
$860 is tax-deductible
Registration for two (2) attendees.
Message in E-Tribute presentation played on screen during part of the event.
Message in electronic program booklet emailed to all attendees as a PDF after the event.
***IMPORTANT INFORMATION***
Please send your attendees’ names and email addresses to [email protected] by April 24, 2026 to ensure that you are included on the registration list.
Champion sponsorships pledged prior to April 10, 2026 will appear in the press release.
Please submit E-tribute and program booklet messages to [email protected] by April 24, 2026.
$430 is tax deductible
This is a ticket for the in-person event.
$115 is tax deductible.
This is a ticket for the virtual event.
Recently-admitted attorneys pertains to lawyers who have been practicing 5 years or less.
This is a ticket to the in-person event.
$65 is tax-deductible.
Recently-admitted attorneys pertains to lawyers who have been practicing 5 years or less.
This is a ticket to the virtual event.
This is a ticket to the in-person event.
$25 is tax-deductible.
This is a ticket to the virtual event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!