Pioneer Wildcats 2026 Promotion Auction!

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About this event
Starting bid
Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
Starting bid
Secure third-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony! This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students. Winners will be notified by email.
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