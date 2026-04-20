Pioneer Middle School Parent Teacher Organization
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Pioneer Middle School Parent Teacher Organization

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Pioneer Wildcats 2026 Promotion Auction!

1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats!
$150

Starting bid

Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats!
$150

Starting bid

Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats!
$150

Starting bid

Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats!
$150

Starting bid

Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats!
$150

Starting bid

Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats!
$150

Starting bid

Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats!
$150

Starting bid

Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats!
$150

Starting bid

Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Front Row Seats!
$150

Starting bid

Secure front-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats!
$125

Starting bid

Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats!
$125

Starting bid

Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats!
$125

Starting bid

Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats!
$125

Starting bid

Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats!
$125

Starting bid

Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats!
$125

Starting bid

Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats!
$125

Starting bid

Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats!
$125

Starting bid

Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats!
$125

Starting bid

Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Second Row Seats!
$125

Starting bid

Secure second-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

1 Family Reservation for Third Row Seats! item
1 Family Reservation for Third Row Seats!
$100

Starting bid

Secure third-row seating for your family at the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony!  This reservation is valid for up to 4 tickets, allowing your group to sit together in the audience section directly behind the graduating students.  Winners will be notified by email.

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