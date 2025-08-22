Plant High Rowing Association

Offered by

Plant High Rowing Association

About this shop

Orders Plant Rowing Shop 2025-26

Parent / Volunteer Name Tag item
Parent / Volunteer Name Tag
$15

We know each other's smiling faces and we cheer for each other's kids. We know your kid's name, dog's name, food preferences, but can't remember YOUR NAME! Let's help each other out with wearing a name tag at parent meetings / socials and events. It will have your name, Athlete (s) name and graduation year (s).

Customized Crew Duffle Regatta Bag item
Customized Crew Duffle Regatta Bag
$45

We are unified as a team when we travel and at regattas with the team duffle that is customized with each athlete's name. You can customize with either first initial last name or full first and last name.

Ordering CLOSED Women's Unisuit item
Ordering CLOSED Women's Unisuit item
Ordering CLOSED Women's Unisuit item
Ordering CLOSED Women's Unisuit
$90

Unisuit Sizing:

*Unisuit sizes are denoted as TOP/BOTTOM
*Top variable length options: -1", -2", Regular, +1", +2" (this means 1 to 2 inches shorter or longer in the torso.)
*Bottom variable length options: -2", Regular (this means regular length or 2 inches shorter on the bottoms)
*The unisuits for Plant High allow for a mixed size in which the top and bottom can be one size differential. For example: S/M, XL/L (Mixed sizes can only be one size differential)


Women's Sizing Matrix: https://jlrowing.com/pages/jl-womens-sizing-matrix

Ordering CLOSED Men's Unisuit item
Ordering CLOSED Men's Unisuit item
Ordering CLOSED Men's Unisuit item
Ordering CLOSED Men's Unisuit
$90

Unisuit Sizing:

*Unisuit sizes are denoted as TOP/BOTTOM
*Top variable length options: -1", -2", Regular, +1", +2" (this means 1 to 2 inches shorter or longer in the torso.)
*Bottom variable length options: -2", Regular (this means regular length or 2 inches shorter on the bottoms)
*The unisuits for Plant High allow for a mixed size in which the top and bottom can be one size differential. For example: S/M, XL/L (Mixed sizes can only be one size differential)


Men's Sizing: https://jlrowing.com/pages/jl-mens-sizing-matrix

Middle School Regatta Golden P Tank item
Middle School Regatta Golden P Tank
$20

Middle School Regatta Racing Day Tank.

Women's Cut Rowing Team Polo - Athletic material item
Women's Cut Rowing Team Polo - Athletic material
$40

We show our 100+ Crew Unity at school on Friday's leading into our Regatta Weekends! And represent our Crew with class as we travel to out of town regattas. Great sport polo for parents and team volunteers too!

Men's Cut Rowing Team Polo - Athletic material item
Men's Cut Rowing Team Polo - Athletic material
$40

We show our 100+ Crew Unity at school on Friday's leading into our Regatta Weekends! And represent our Crew with class as we travel to out of town regattas. Great sport polo for parents and team volunteers too!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!