Orders Plant Rowing Shop 2025-26

We know each other's smiling faces and we cheer for each other's kids. We know your kid's name, dog's name, food preferences, but can't remember YOUR NAME! Let's help each other out with wearing a name tag at parent meetings / socials and events. It will have your name, Athlete (s) name and graduation year (s).
We are unified as a team when we travel and at regattas with the team duffle that is customized with each athlete's name. You can customize with either first initial last name or full first and last name.
Unisuit Sizing:
*Unisuit sizes are denoted as TOP/BOTTOM
*Top variable length options: -1", -2", Regular, +1", +2" (this means 1 to 2 inches shorter or longer in the torso.)
*Bottom variable length options: -2", Regular (this means regular length or 2 inches shorter on the bottoms)
*The unisuits for Plant High allow for a mixed size in which the top and bottom can be one size differential. For example: S/M, XL/L (Mixed sizes can only be one size differential)
Women's Sizing Matrix: https://jlrowing.com/pages/jl-womens-sizing-matrix
Men's Sizing: https://jlrowing.com/pages/jl-mens-sizing-matrix
Middle School Regatta Racing Day Tank.
We show our 100+ Crew Unity at school on Friday's leading into our Regatta Weekends! And represent our Crew with class as we travel to out of town regattas. Great sport polo for parents and team volunteers too!
