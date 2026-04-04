Plastic Basketweaving Workshop

About this event
This event is sliding scale, with a much appreciated suggested donation of $20
This event is sliding scale, with a much appreciated suggested donation of $20
This event is sliding scale, with a much appreciated suggested donation of $20
This event is sliding scale, with a much appreciated suggested donation of $20
This event is sliding scale, with a much appreciated suggested donation of $20
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!