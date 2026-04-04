Brooklyn Creative Reuse Incorporated

Hosted by

Brooklyn Creative Reuse Incorporated

About this event

Plastic Basketweaving Workshop

254 36th St Space C244

Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA

Preferred Ticket Price
$20

This event is sliding scale, with a much appreciated suggested donation of $20

$30 Ticket Option
$30

This event is sliding scale, with a much appreciated suggested donation of $20

$25 Ticket Option
$25

This event is sliding scale, with a much appreciated suggested donation of $20

$15 Ticket Option
$15

This event is sliding scale, with a much appreciated suggested donation of $20

$10 Ticket Option
$10

This event is sliding scale, with a much appreciated suggested donation of $20

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