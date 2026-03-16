Play is Powerful Silent Auction

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Enjoy the thrill of driving a luxury Lexus for an entire weekend—perfect for a getaway, date night, or simply treating yourself. This elevated experience is paired with a curated wine basket to complete your escape in style.
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2 Night Stay in a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Living Room Suite (includes 6 unlimited waterpark access passes for your entire stay) at Kalahari Waterpark Resort in Round Rock.
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2 Night Stay in a Double Queen and Sofa Room Suite (includes unlimited waterpark access for 4) at Kalahari Waterpark Resort in Round Rock.
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Host the ultimate night in with a beautiful Mahjong set, paired with a bottle of curated wine and a wine guide from Copper Rose Wine to elevate your entertaining. Enjoy a $250 dining certificate to Spice of Life for a future culinary experience, plus a house cleaning certificate to make hosting effortless. The perfect blend of style, relaxation, and unforgettable gatherings.
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A premium bourbon collection featuring Blanton’s, Eagle Rare, and Buffalo Trace, paired with everything needed to craft the perfect Old Fashioned—all presented in a custom wooden crate. A true collector’s set designed for both sipping and entertaining.
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Enjoy a day on the coast with 18 holes of golf for up to four players at Palmilla Beach. Includes cart fees, driving range access, and use of the scenic Par 3 course—perfect for both seasoned golfers and relaxed players.
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Experience the magic of live theatre from premium box seats at the historic Majestic Theatre for The Cat in the Hat Live. Complete your evening with a $50 Paesanos gift card for a truly memorable night downtown.
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Start with a guided wine tasting for four at Total Wine, then enjoy an unforgettable evening at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood with a $200 dining credit. The perfect blend of fun and fine dining.
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Indulge in the best of Texas wine culture with this exclusive dual-winery experience. This package includes a private tasting for six guests at the renowned Messina Hof Winery, paired with a select tasting for four guests at Lost Draw Winery.
At Messina Hof, enjoy a guided tasting of their award-winning wines in a welcoming, elevated setting—perfect for gathering with friends or celebrating a special occasion. Then, experience the distinctive character of Texas-grown wines at Lost Draw Winery with a curated tasting led by their expert team.
Whether enjoyed as two separate outings or shared among friends, this package offers a unique opportunity to explore and savor two standout Fredericksburg wineries.
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Cheer on your hometown teams with 4 Missions baseball tickets and 4 UTSA football tickets—fun for friends, family, or clients.
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Create lasting memories with a Botanical Garden membership and 4 SeaWorld tickets—perfect for a full year of family fun and exploration.
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Bring your crew for a fun-filled outing featuring an hour of pickleball at Chicken N Pickle, plus two shared appetizers to keep the energy going. Paired with Topgolf, this package delivers the perfect mix of competition, laughs, and great memories.
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Get active with climbing passes for five at Armadillo Boulders, then refuel with a BBQ Station gift card. Adventure meets comfort food.
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Explore Natural Bridge Caverns, enjoy a sightseeing tour, and wrap up the day with a meal at Chester’s. A full day of local discovery.
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A stunning orchid arrangement in a blue and white vessel, paired with a $100 Invitations Inc. gift card and a $115 certificate toward a custom vintage cake from Mad Cake Co.—perfect for your next celebration or special event.
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A vibrant Consuela purse paired with inspiring Women in Art books and a Monet puzzle—style meets creativity.
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Enjoy three incredible nights out with gift cards to Paesanos, Postino, and Singh’s Vietnamese—something for every mood.
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Experience two of San Antonio’s favorites—Bar Loretta and Singh’s—for a stylish and delicious evening out.
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Indulge in the city’s most beloved brunch spots: Magnolia Pancake Haus, NOLA Brunch & Beignets, and Bird Bakery.
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Create something beautiful at Clay Casa and celebrate all year long with Nothing Bundt Cakes certificates.
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Spoil your pup with a premium bundle including a Majestic Pet Dog Bed, toys, treats, and a gift certificate for even more goodies.
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A thoughtfully curated bundle of books, tote, and goodies from San Antonio’s favorite indie bookstore; which also includes $25 gift card to the store.
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Bring the stadium home with a Rico’s Nachos gift basket filled with all the essentials for the ultimate snack spread. Perfect for game day, parties, or cozy movie nights with family.
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Bake like a pro with a Cuisinart Bread Maker Machine plus gourmet mixes, jams, coffee, and a recipe book from San Antonio favorite Guenther House.
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Relax and rejuvenate with two $50 SkinCeuticals gift cards towards any service and 2 sample products—perfect for a self-care reset.
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Refresh and reconnect with a package designed for the whole family. Recharge your body with BioWorx and Sweat Equity services, plus a Wash Tub car wash to leave you feeling renewed inside and out. This package also includes multiple All Things Play coaching session certificates, created to support creativity, confidence, and connection through guided, development-focused play, along with a program flyer outlining services. A thoughtful package for families looking to invest in both personal wellness and their child’s growth.
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Upgrade your daily routine with a towel warmer, cleaning service, and a car wash gift certificate.
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A pair of elegant candle décor pieces paired with a $100 gift card to Joyeux Home Décor, known for its curated selection of beautiful and timeless home goods—perfect for elevating any space.
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A handmade crochet pillow paired with a House Cleaning Certificate from Catch A Break Services, LLC for $100 off when you book 4 cleaning services—comfort meets convenience.
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A Wrangler purse paired with coordinating necklace and bracelet for a timeless western-inspired look.
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Features a vintage purse by Heinz Edelmann, the artist behind The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine, plus a puzzle, SAMA pass, and bluebonnets —perfect for art lovers.
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A stylish notebook and pen set paired with a $100 gift card to Belles & Beaux, a beloved children’s boutique—perfect for thoughtful gifting and shopping for little ones.
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Capture meaningful moments with a professional family session, paired with a Charmelier bracelet.
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A professional photography session plus a beautiful bracelet—memories you can keep forever.
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Enjoy a luxury jewelry experience with a $500 gift certificate to Kelly Wade Jewelers, a boutique San Antonio jeweler known for custom designs, fine jewelry, and expert craftsmanship. Perfect for a meaningful gift, special occasion, or creating a one-of-a-kind piece. Also spend some time enjoying wine with a $250 Graze and Wine gift certificate.
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Includes DoSeum passes, Magik Theatre tickets, and a playful toy bundle—an entire day of imagination and fun.
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A screen-free audio player with accessories and story cards—perfect for independent play and learning.
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Includes Yoto Mini player, cards, and mindfulness books to support calm, creativity, and focus.
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A cozy set with books, a puzzle, and a body pillow—perfect for relaxing downtime.
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One month of Music Masters Lessons with Anita Goldberg, STEM experiments, and Trampoline Park fun!
Hands-on learning meets active fun with a STEM activity bundle featuring a volcano kit, yo-yos, and interactive experiments, plus a gift card to Altitude Trampoline Park for high-energy play and a 1 month certificate for music lessons from Music Masters with Anita Goldberg!
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Encourage curiosity with a squishy human body model and educational books.
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Spark imagination with this charming collection featuring The Invisible Parade by bestselling author Leigh Bardugo illustrated by award-winning illustrator John Picacio, an Acorn alumni parent, paired with a framed art print inspired by the beloved children’s book A Snow Day for Amos McGee, along with a playful “Teamwork” signed art print. A sweet and meaningful set perfect for a child’s room, playroom, or a thoughtful gift.
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A rare set of carved vintage mallard ducks paired with a classic landscape painting.
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Celebrate the season with a collectible VIETRI Old St. Nick trivet from the iconic holiday collection, paired with a festive puzzle for cozy winter nights. A charming addition to your holiday entertaining and décor.
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Enjoy two complimentary beers and a branded swag bag from this local brewery.
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Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience. This package includes a SkinPen microneedling treatment from Dr. Garza Plastic Surgery, along with premium ZO Skin Health products to elevate your skincare routine.
Complete your refresh with a $40 Vinpearl Nails & Lashes gift card, plus a cozy coffee treat set featuring a Starbucks cup, coffee, and snacks—perfect for a little post-appointment indulgence.
A perfect package for anyone ready to relax, refresh, and glow.
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Upgrade your cooking game with high-quality kitchen tools, paired with a Fiesta Spices gift basket to bring bold flavor to every meal. Perfect for anyone who loves to cook, entertain, or elevate everyday dining at home
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Two tickets to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra this December, plus themed accessories for the full concert experience.
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Celebrate Texas with bluebonnet seeds and a decorative vase for display.
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Custom 9x7 Watercolor Painting of (your choice) a seascape or flower. This will be hand painted by Carrie's mom, Julia Hoffman, framed and delivered to you over the summer.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!