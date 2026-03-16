Play is Powerful Silent Auction

Indulge in the best of Texas wine culture with this exclusive dual-winery experience. This package includes a private tasting for six guests at the renowned Messina Hof Winery, paired with a select tasting for four guests at Lost Draw Winery.

At Messina Hof, enjoy a guided tasting of their award-winning wines in a welcoming, elevated setting—perfect for gathering with friends or celebrating a special occasion. Then, experience the distinctive character of Texas-grown wines at Lost Draw Winery with a curated tasting led by their expert team.

Whether enjoyed as two separate outings or shared among friends, this package offers a unique opportunity to explore and savor two standout Fredericksburg wineries.