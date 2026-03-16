The Acorn - A School for Young Children
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The Acorn - A School for Young Children

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The Acorn - A School for Young Children

About this event

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Play is Powerful Silent Auction

Pick-up location

419 E Magnolia Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA

1. Luxury Weekend Lexus Experience item
1. Luxury Weekend Lexus Experience
$350

Starting bid

Enjoy the thrill of driving a luxury Lexus for an entire weekend—perfect for a getaway, date night, or simply treating yourself. This elevated experience is paired with a curated wine basket to complete your escape in style.

2. 2 Night Stay at Kalahari Resort with 6 Waterpark Passes item
2. 2 Night Stay at Kalahari Resort with 6 Waterpark Passes item
2. 2 Night Stay at Kalahari Resort with 6 Waterpark Passes
$500

Starting bid

2 Night Stay in a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Living Room Suite (includes 6 unlimited waterpark access passes for your entire stay) at Kalahari Waterpark Resort in Round Rock.

3. 2 Night Stay at Kalahari Resort with 4 Waterpark Passes item
3. 2 Night Stay at Kalahari Resort with 4 Waterpark Passes item
3. 2 Night Stay at Kalahari Resort with 4 Waterpark Passes
$400

Starting bid

2 Night Stay in a Double Queen and Sofa Room Suite (includes unlimited waterpark access for 4) at Kalahari Waterpark Resort in Round Rock.

4. Mahjong Night & Elevated Entertaining Package item
4. Mahjong Night & Elevated Entertaining Package
$275

Starting bid

Host the ultimate night in with a beautiful Mahjong set, paired with a bottle of curated wine and a wine guide from Copper Rose Wine to elevate your entertaining. Enjoy a $250 dining certificate to Spice of Life for a future culinary experience, plus a house cleaning certificate to make hosting effortless. The perfect blend of style, relaxation, and unforgettable gatherings.


5. The Ultimate Bourbon & Old Fashioned Experience item
5. The Ultimate Bourbon & Old Fashioned Experience
$300

Starting bid

A premium bourbon collection featuring Blanton’s, Eagle Rare, and Buffalo Trace, paired with everything needed to craft the perfect Old Fashioned—all presented in a custom wooden crate. A true collector’s set designed for both sipping and entertaining.

6. Golf Getaway at Palmilla Beach Resort item
6. Golf Getaway at Palmilla Beach Resort
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a day on the coast with 18 holes of golf for up to four players at Palmilla Beach. Includes cart fees, driving range access, and use of the scenic Par 3 course—perfect for both seasoned golfers and relaxed players.

7. Majestic Theatre VIP Night Out item
7. Majestic Theatre VIP Night Out
$225

Starting bid

Experience the magic of live theatre from premium box seats at the historic Majestic Theatre for The Cat in the Hat Live. Complete your evening with a $50 Paesanos gift card for a truly memorable night downtown.

8. Elevated Date Night Experience item
8. Elevated Date Night Experience item
8. Elevated Date Night Experience
$175

Starting bid

Start with a guided wine tasting for four at Total Wine, then enjoy an unforgettable evening at Eddie V’s Prime Seafood with a $200 dining credit. The perfect blend of fun and fine dining.

9. Texas Wine Experience Package item
9. Texas Wine Experience Package item
9. Texas Wine Experience Package item
9. Texas Wine Experience Package
$175

Starting bid

Indulge in the best of Texas wine culture with this exclusive dual-winery experience. This package includes a private tasting for six guests at the renowned Messina Hof Winery, paired with a select tasting for four guests at Lost Draw Winery.

At Messina Hof, enjoy a guided tasting of their award-winning wines in a welcoming, elevated setting—perfect for gathering with friends or celebrating a special occasion. Then, experience the distinctive character of Texas-grown wines at Lost Draw Winery with a curated tasting led by their expert team.

Whether enjoyed as two separate outings or shared among friends, this package offers a unique opportunity to explore and savor two standout Fredericksburg wineries.

10. San Antonio Sports Fan Package item
10. San Antonio Sports Fan Package item
10. San Antonio Sports Fan Package
$150

Starting bid

Cheer on your hometown teams with 4 Missions baseball tickets and 4 UTSA football tickets—fun for friends, family, or clients.

11. Family Fun Pass: Gardens & SeaWorld item
11. Family Fun Pass: Gardens & SeaWorld
$140

Starting bid

Create lasting memories with a Botanical Garden membership and 4 SeaWorld tickets—perfect for a full year of family fun and exploration.

12. Game Night Out Package item
12. Game Night Out Package
$115

Starting bid

Bring your crew for a fun-filled outing featuring an hour of pickleball at Chicken N Pickle, plus two shared appetizers to keep the energy going. Paired with Topgolf, this package delivers the perfect mix of competition, laughs, and great memories.

13. Climb & Dine Adventure item
13. Climb & Dine Adventure
$115

Starting bid

Get active with climbing passes for five at Armadillo Boulders, then refuel with a BBQ Station gift card. Adventure meets comfort food.

14. San Antonio Adventure Package item
14. San Antonio Adventure Package item
14. San Antonio Adventure Package
$115

Starting bid

Explore Natural Bridge Caverns, enjoy a sightseeing tour, and wrap up the day with a meal at Chester’s. A full day of local discovery.

15. Orchid Elegance + Custom Cake Package item
15. Orchid Elegance + Custom Cake Package item
15. Orchid Elegance + Custom Cake Package
$150

Starting bid

A stunning orchid arrangement in a blue and white vessel, paired with a $100 Invitations Inc. gift card and a $115 certificate toward a custom vintage cake from Mad Cake Co.—perfect for your next celebration or special event.

16. Consuela Style & Art Bundle item
16. Consuela Style & Art Bundle
$110

Starting bid

A vibrant Consuela purse paired with inspiring Women in Art books and a Monet puzzle—style meets creativity.

17. Ultimate Date Night Trio item
17. Ultimate Date Night Trio item
17. Ultimate Date Night Trio item
17. Ultimate Date Night Trio
$110

Starting bid

Enjoy three incredible nights out with gift cards to Paesanos, Postino, and Singh’s Vietnamese—something for every mood.

18. Curated Local Date Night item
18. Curated Local Date Night item
18. Curated Local Date Night item
18. Curated Local Date Night
$90

Starting bid

Experience two of San Antonio’s favorites—Bar Loretta and Singh’s—for a stylish and delicious evening out.

19. Brunch Lovers Bundle item
19. Brunch Lovers Bundle
$90

Starting bid

Indulge in the city’s most beloved brunch spots: Magnolia Pancake Haus, NOLA Brunch & Beignets, and Bird Bakery.

20. Creative & Sweet Experiences Package item
20. Creative & Sweet Experiences Package
$90

Starting bid

Create something beautiful at Clay Casa and celebrate all year long with Nothing Bundt Cakes certificates.

21. Mike’s Dog Store Basket with a Majestic Pet Dog Bed! item
21. Mike’s Dog Store Basket with a Majestic Pet Dog Bed! item
21. Mike’s Dog Store Basket with a Majestic Pet Dog Bed!
$65

Starting bid

Spoil your pup with a premium bundle including a Majestic Pet Dog Bed, toys, treats, and a gift certificate for even more goodies.

22. Nowhere Bookshop Bundle item
22. Nowhere Bookshop Bundle
$65

Starting bid

A thoughtfully curated bundle of books, tote, and goodies from San Antonio’s favorite indie bookstore; which also includes $25 gift card to the store.

23. Rico’s Nachos Gift Basket item
23. Rico’s Nachos Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Bring the stadium home with a Rico’s Nachos gift basket filled with all the essentials for the ultimate snack spread. Perfect for game day, parties, or cozy movie nights with family.

24(A) Cuisinart Bread Maker Experience item
24(A) Cuisinart Bread Maker Experience item
24(A) Cuisinart Bread Maker Experience
$75

Starting bid

Bake like a pro with a Cuisinart Bread Maker Machine plus gourmet mixes, jams, coffee, and a recipe book from San Antonio favorite Guenther House.

24b. Spa Refresh Package item
24b. Spa Refresh Package
$70

Starting bid

Relax and rejuvenate with two $50 SkinCeuticals gift cards towards any service and 2 sample products—perfect for a self-care reset.

25. Wellness Wellness & Play Experience Package item
25. Wellness Wellness & Play Experience Package item
25. Wellness Wellness & Play Experience Package
$75

Starting bid

Refresh and reconnect with a package designed for the whole family. Recharge your body with BioWorx and Sweat Equity services, plus a Wash Tub car wash to leave you feeling renewed inside and out. This package also includes multiple All Things Play coaching session certificates, created to support creativity, confidence, and connection through guided, development-focused play, along with a program flyer outlining services. A thoughtful package for families looking to invest in both personal wellness and their child’s growth.

26. Home Comfort Upgrade Package item
26. Home Comfort Upgrade Package
$65

Starting bid

 Upgrade your daily routine with a towel warmer, cleaning service, and a car wash gift certificate.

27. Joyeux Home Styling Package item
27. Joyeux Home Styling Package item
27. Joyeux Home Styling Package
$75

Starting bid

A pair of elegant candle décor pieces paired with a $100 gift card to Joyeux Home Décor, known for its curated selection of beautiful and timeless home goods—perfect for elevating any space.

28. Clean and Cozy Home Essentials item
28. Clean and Cozy Home Essentials item
28. Clean and Cozy Home Essentials
$55

Starting bid

A handmade crochet pillow paired with a House Cleaning Certificate from Catch A Break Services, LLC for $100 off when you book 4 cleaning services—comfort meets convenience.

29. Western Chic Accessories item
29. Western Chic Accessories
$60

Starting bid

A Wrangler purse paired with coordinating necklace and bracelet for a timeless western-inspired look.

30. Vintage Art Lover Collection item
30. Vintage Art Lover Collection item
30. Vintage Art Lover Collection
$100

Starting bid

 Features a vintage purse by Heinz Edelmann, the artist behind The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine, plus a puzzle, SAMA pass, and bluebonnets —perfect for art lovers.

31. Belles & Beaux Gift Set item
31. Belles & Beaux Gift Set item
31. Belles & Beaux Gift Set
$60

Starting bid

A stylish notebook and pen set paired with a $100 gift card to Belles & Beaux, a beloved children’s boutique—perfect for thoughtful gifting and shopping for little ones.

32. Lauren Nygard Photography Experience item
32. Lauren Nygard Photography Experience
$100

Starting bid

Capture meaningful moments with a professional family session, paired with a Charmelier bracelet.

33. Kaylee Bell Photography Package item
33. Kaylee Bell Photography Package
$100

Starting bid

A professional photography session plus a beautiful bracelet—memories you can keep forever.

34. $500 Kelly Wade Gift Certificate and $250 Graze and Wine item
34. $500 Kelly Wade Gift Certificate and $250 Graze and Wine item
34. $500 Kelly Wade Gift Certificate and $250 Graze and Wine
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxury jewelry experience with a $500 gift certificate to Kelly Wade Jewelers, a boutique San Antonio jeweler known for custom designs, fine jewelry, and expert craftsmanship. Perfect for a meaningful gift, special occasion, or creating a one-of-a-kind piece. Also spend some time enjoying wine with a $250 Graze and Wine gift certificate.


35. Kids Fun Adventure Pack item
35. Kids Fun Adventure Pack
$100

Starting bid

Includes DoSeum passes, Magik Theatre tickets, and a playful toy bundle—an entire day of imagination and fun.

36. Yoto Mini Starter Bundle item
36. Yoto Mini Starter Bundle
$70

Starting bid

A screen-free audio player with accessories and story cards—perfect for independent play and learning.

37. Yoto Mindfulness Bundle item
37. Yoto Mindfulness Bundle
$90

Starting bid

Includes Yoto Mini player, cards, and mindfulness books to support calm, creativity, and focus.

38. Preteen Comfort Bundle item
38. Preteen Comfort Bundle
$50

Starting bid

A cozy set with books, a puzzle, and a body pillow—perfect for relaxing downtime.

39. Music Masters Lessons & STEM Adventure & Play Package item
39. Music Masters Lessons & STEM Adventure & Play Package item
39. Music Masters Lessons & STEM Adventure & Play Package
$95

Starting bid

One month of Music Masters Lessons with Anita Goldberg, STEM experiments, and Trampoline Park fun!


Hands-on learning meets active fun with a STEM activity bundle featuring a volcano kit, yo-yos, and interactive experiments, plus a gift card to Altitude Trampoline Park for high-energy play and a 1 month certificate for music lessons from Music Masters with Anita Goldberg!

40. Future Doctor Play Kit item
40. Future Doctor Play Kit
$40

Starting bid

Encourage curiosity with a squishy human body model and educational books.

41. Whimsical Art & Storytime Collection item
41. Whimsical Art & Storytime Collection item
41. Whimsical Art & Storytime Collection item
41. Whimsical Art & Storytime Collection
$40

Starting bid

Spark imagination with this charming collection featuring The Invisible Parade by bestselling author Leigh Bardugo illustrated by award-winning illustrator John Picacio, an Acorn alumni parent, paired with a framed art print inspired by the beloved children’s book A Snow Day for Amos McGee, along with a playful “Teamwork” signed art print. A sweet and meaningful set perfect for a child’s room, playroom, or a thoughtful gift.

42. Vintage Mallard Ducks + Landscape Art item
42. Vintage Mallard Ducks + Landscape Art
$140

Starting bid

 A rare set of carved vintage mallard ducks paired with a classic landscape painting.

44. Holiday Entertaining & Décor Set item
44. Holiday Entertaining & Décor Set
$30

Starting bid

Celebrate the season with a collectible VIETRI Old St. Nick trivet from the iconic holiday collection, paired with a festive puzzle for cozy winter nights. A charming addition to your holiday entertaining and décor.

45. Thirsty Pups Brewery Package item
45. Thirsty Pups Brewery Package
$30

Starting bid

 Enjoy two complimentary beers and a branded swag bag from this local brewery.

46. Glow Up: Skincare, Nails & Coffee Package item
46. Glow Up: Skincare, Nails & Coffee Package item
46. Glow Up: Skincare, Nails & Coffee Package
$150

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the ultimate self-care experience. This package includes a SkinPen microneedling treatment from Dr. Garza Plastic Surgery, along with premium ZO Skin Health products to elevate your skincare routine.

Complete your refresh with a $40 Vinpearl Nails & Lashes gift card, plus a cozy coffee treat set featuring a Starbucks cup, coffee, and snacks—perfect for a little post-appointment indulgence.

A perfect package for anyone ready to relax, refresh, and glow.

47. Pampered Chef & Fiesta Spices Essentials item
47. Pampered Chef & Fiesta Spices Essentials item
47. Pampered Chef & Fiesta Spices Essentials
$60

Starting bid

Upgrade your cooking game with high-quality kitchen tools, paired with a Fiesta Spices gift basket to bring bold flavor to every meal. Perfect for anyone who loves to cook, entertain, or elevate everyday dining at home

49.Trans-Siberian Orchestra Experience item
49.Trans-Siberian Orchestra Experience
$125

Starting bid

Two tickets to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra this December, plus themed accessories for the full concert experience.

50. Bluebonnet Garden Gift Set item
50. Bluebonnet Garden Gift Set
$30

Starting bid

Celebrate Texas with bluebonnet seeds and a decorative vase for display.

51. Custom Watercolor Painting by Julia Hoffman item
51. Custom Watercolor Painting by Julia Hoffman item
51. Custom Watercolor Painting by Julia Hoffman item
51. Custom Watercolor Painting by Julia Hoffman
$60

Starting bid

Custom 9x7 Watercolor Painting of (your choice) a seascape or flower. This will be hand painted by Carrie's mom, Julia Hoffman, framed and delivered to you over the summer.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!