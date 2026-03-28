The Acorn-A School for Young Children offers developmentally appropriate educational opportunities for children ages 3 through 8. Learning through play in all the best ways possible, because Tall Oaks from Little Acorns Grow!
Past events
Past events
Event
The Acorn's 46th Family Fundraiser; "Play is Powerful" and "Raise Your Glass"
Mar 21 - Mar 28 | 2 dates & times
419 E Magnolia Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
Auction
Play is Powerful Silent Auction
Mar 28, 7:00 PM CDT
419 E Magnolia Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
Auction
Class Projects & Teacher Experiences Auction
Mar 28, 7:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Donation
Thank you for your interest in Donating to The Acorn- A School for Young Children!