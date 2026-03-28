The Acorn - A School for Young Children
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The Acorn - A School for Young Children

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The Acorn - A School for Young Children

Our mission

The Acorn-A School for Young Children offers developmentally appropriate educational opportunities for children ages 3 through 8. Learning through play in all the best ways possible, because Tall Oaks from Little Acorns Grow!
Past events
Past events
The Acorn's 46th Family Fundraiser; "Play is Powerful" and "Raise Your Glass"
Event
The Acorn's 46th Family Fundraiser; "Play is Powerful" and "Raise Your Glass"
Mar 21 - Mar 28 | 2 dates & times
419 E Magnolia Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
Play is Powerful Silent Auction
Auction
Play is Powerful Silent Auction
Mar 28, 7:00 PM CDT
419 E Magnolia Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212, USA
Class Projects & Teacher Experiences Auction
Auction
Class Projects & Teacher Experiences Auction
Mar 28, 7:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Thank you for your interest in Donating to The Acorn- A School for Young Children!
Donation
Thank you for your interest in Donating to The Acorn- A School for Young Children!
$4,350 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
The Acorn School Tall Oaks Donation
Donation
The Acorn School Tall Oaks Donation
$0 of $100,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.theacornschool.net/

Contact information

[email protected]
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