Playing Dues 2026 Season GGAFL

We're calling on all friends, family, ex-players, pets, and supporters to help cheer on the GGAFL in 2026. Can't slap on the boots, but still want to get in on the action? Join us as an official GGAFL social member.

You 2026 membership pack includes: - A GGAFL t-shirt & digital membership card. Bring the card along as a token for an ice-cold Standard Deviant drink! GGAFL - the coolest fans in SF & the coldest tasting beers, what a collab!