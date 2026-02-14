Golden Gate Australian Football League

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Golden Gate Australian Football League

About the memberships

Playing Dues 2026 Season GGAFL

Roos Dues
$180

Valid until May 10, 2027

Male Athlete Metro Season Playing Fees

Maiden's Playing Fees
$150

Valid until May 10, 2027

Female Athlete Metro Season Playing Fees

1st Year & Student Male Player
$100

No expiration

1st Year & Student Male Player

1st Year & Student Female Player
$80

No expiration

1st Year & Student Female Player

Board Members
$80

No expiration

Thank you for volunteering your free time to be a committee member of the 2026 GGAFL Board

Social Member
Pay what you can

Valid until May 10, 2027

We're calling on all friends, family, ex-players, pets, and supporters to help cheer on the GGAFL in 2026. Can't slap on the boots, but still want to get in on the action? Join us as an official GGAFL social member.
You 2026 membership pack includes: - A GGAFL t-shirt & digital membership card. Bring the card along as a token for an ice-cold Standard Deviant drink! GGAFL - the coolest fans in SF & the coldest tasting beers, what a collab!

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