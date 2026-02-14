Playing Dues 2026 Season GGAFL

About the memberships
Valid until May 10, 2027
Male Athlete Metro Season Playing Fees
Valid until May 10, 2027
Female Athlete Metro Season Playing Fees
No expiration
1st Year & Student Male Player
No expiration
1st Year & Student Female Player
No expiration
Thank you for volunteering your free time to be a committee member of the 2026 GGAFL Board
Valid until May 10, 2027
We're calling on all friends, family, ex-players, pets, and supporters to help cheer on the GGAFL in 2026. Can't slap on the boots, but still want to get in on the action? Join us as an official GGAFL social member.
You 2026 membership pack includes: - A GGAFL t-shirt & digital membership card. Bring the card along as a token for an ice-cold Standard Deviant drink! GGAFL - the coolest fans in SF & the coldest tasting beers, what a collab!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!