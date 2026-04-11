Pointeworks

Hosted by

Pointeworks

About this event

Pointeworks Company Rep Week at Ballet Arte

742 Genevieve St R

Solana Beach, CA 92075, USA

Option 1 — Pay in Full (Preferred Rate)
$560

10 left!

Option 1 — Pay in Full (Preferred Rate)

$560

Secure your placement with a one-time payment at a reduced rate.
No additional payments required.

Recommended for dancers who wish to confirm their spot and complete registration in full.

Option 2 — Deposit + Balance
$280

10 left!

Option 2 — Deposit + Balance

$262.50 Deposit (due upon enrollment)
$262.50 Remaining Balance (due prior to July 20, 2026)

Reserve your spot with a 50% deposit. The remaining balance will be invoiced and must be paid in full before the start of the program.

Please note: Deposit is non-refundable and required to hold your placement.

Add a donation for Pointeworks

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!