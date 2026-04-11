Pointeworks Company Rep Week at Ballet Arte

About this event
10 left!
$560
Secure your placement with a one-time payment at a reduced rate.
No additional payments required.
Recommended for dancers who wish to confirm their spot and complete registration in full.
10 left!
$262.50 Deposit (due upon enrollment)
$262.50 Remaining Balance (due prior to July 20, 2026)
Reserve your spot with a 50% deposit. The remaining balance will be invoiced and must be paid in full before the start of the program.
Please note: Deposit is non-refundable and required to hold your placement.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!