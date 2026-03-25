Red Horse Center

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Red Horse Center

About this event

Porch Party Spring Fundraiser at Red Horse

6171 122nd Ave

Fennville, MI 49408, USA

FREE RSVP (ADULT): Register to win fun and valuable prizes!
Free

Admission is free, and donations are welcome. By RSVPing in advance, you're helping us plan, prepare, and communicate with attendees. All advance registrations before 8 pm on May 15th will be entered into a separate drawing to win cool $100 in Red Horse swag.

FREE RSVP (YOUTH): Register to win fun and valuable prizes!
Free

Admission is free, and donations are welcome. By RSVPing in advance, you're helping us plan, prepare, and communicate with attendees. All advance registrations before 8 pm on May 15th will be entered into a separate drawing to win cool $100 in Red Horse swag. Youth = 1 - 12 years old.

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