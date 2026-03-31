Fellowship of Faith

Hosted by

Fellowship of Faith

About this event

Praise & Punchlines

1208 N Green St

McHenry, IL 60050, USA

Standard Admission
$40

All the essentials for a great night! Entry to the full show, open seating, and access to everything from the silent auction to pre-show magic. Come early and make a night of it!


Kids Ticket (10 & Under)
$25

Includes event entry for children ages 10 and under. From music to magic to plenty of laughs, it’s a night the whole family can enjoy together!


Community Table Sponsor
$550
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Join us in an evening of joy, generosity, and purpose. Your Community Table Sponsorship helps make Praise & Punchlines possible while supporting Mission 247’s work of serving others and building community.


Includes:

  • 2 event tickets
  • Early entry (15 minutes) with first access to silent auction items
  • Priority location reserved seating
  • Recognition in the digital event program
  • Business name included on sponsor wall
  • Post-event thank you recognition
Featured Table Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gather your team or guests and enjoy the evening together. As a Featured Table Sponsor, your support helps bring Praise & Punchlines to life while creating space to host, connect, and support Mission 247.


Includes:

  • 4 event tickets
  • 4 drink tickets
  • Early entry (15 minutes) with first access to silent auction items
  • Priority location reserved seating
  • Recognition in the digital event program
  • Business name/logo featured on sponsor wall
  • Post-event thank you recognition
Help Host Our Guest Artists – Mountains in the Sea
Pay what you can

Mountains in the Sea is generously partnering with us for this outreach event, and we would love to bless and support them as they travel to serve alongside us. Donations will help cover the hotel stay for Phil & Angela's three young children, and grandparents traveling with them during their two-night stay for our event.

Add a donation for Fellowship of Faith

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!