About this event
All the essentials for a great night! Entry to the full show, open seating, and access to everything from the silent auction to pre-show magic. Come early and make a night of it!
Includes event entry for children ages 10 and under. From music to magic to plenty of laughs, it’s a night the whole family can enjoy together!
Join us in an evening of joy, generosity, and purpose. Your Community Table Sponsorship helps make Praise & Punchlines possible while supporting Mission 247’s work of serving others and building community.
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Gather your team or guests and enjoy the evening together. As a Featured Table Sponsor, your support helps bring Praise & Punchlines to life while creating space to host, connect, and support Mission 247.
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Mountains in the Sea is generously partnering with us for this outreach event, and we would love to bless and support them as they travel to serve alongside us. Donations will help cover the hotel stay for Phil & Angela's three young children, and grandparents traveling with them during their two-night stay for our event.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!