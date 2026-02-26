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A Fantis PTO

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A Fantis PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Prek3-G2 Greek Independence Day Best Seats Auction

Pick-up location

195 State St, Brooklyn, NY 11201, USA

Inner Aisle Seats (A)
$25

Starting bid

Two (2) reserved inner aisle seats at the Greek Independence Day Performance

Middle Seats (B)
$20

Starting bid

Two (2) reserved middle seats at the Greek Independence Day Performance

Middle Seats (C)
$20

Starting bid

Two (2) reserved middle seats at the Greek Independence Day Performance

Outer Aisle Seats (D)
$20

Starting bid

Two (2) reserved outer aisle seats (closest to the wall) at the Greek Independence Day Performance

Inner Aisle Seats (E)
$25

Starting bid

Two (2) reserved inner aisle seats at the Greek Independence Day Performance

Middle Seats (F)
$20

Starting bid

Two (2) reserved middle seats at the Greek Independence Day Performance

Middle Seats (G)
$20

Starting bid

Two (2) reserved middle seats at the Greek Independence Day Performance

Outer Aisle Seats (H)
$20

Starting bid

Two (2) reserved outer aisle seats (closest to the wall) at the Greek Independence Day Performance

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