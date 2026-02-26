Prek3-G2 Greek Independence Day Best Seats Auction

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Starting bid
Two (2) reserved inner aisle seats at the Greek Independence Day Performance
Starting bid
Two (2) reserved middle seats at the Greek Independence Day Performance
Starting bid
Two (2) reserved middle seats at the Greek Independence Day Performance
Starting bid
Two (2) reserved outer aisle seats (closest to the wall) at the Greek Independence Day Performance
Starting bid
Two (2) reserved inner aisle seats at the Greek Independence Day Performance
Starting bid
Two (2) reserved middle seats at the Greek Independence Day Performance
Starting bid
Two (2) reserved middle seats at the Greek Independence Day Performance
Starting bid
Two (2) reserved outer aisle seats (closest to the wall) at the Greek Independence Day Performance
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