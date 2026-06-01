Pride Fest

About this event
Help set up starting at 9:30. Event officially begins at 11am. If you would like to sign up for an addition shift, you will need to complete another ticket.
If you would like to sign up for an addition shift, you will need to complete another ticket.
If you would like to sign up for an addition shift, you will need to complete another ticket.
If you would like to sign up for an addition shift, you will need to complete another ticket.
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