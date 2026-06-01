MOCSC

Hosted by

MOCSC

About this event

Pride Fest

2002 Arena Pkwy

St Charles, MO 63303, USA

Volunteer from 9:30am (set up)-11:30am
Free

Help set up starting at 9:30. Event officially begins at 11am. If you would like to sign up for an addition shift, you will need to complete another ticket.

Volunteer from 11:30am-1:30pm
Free

If you would like to sign up for an addition shift, you will need to complete another ticket.

Volunteer from 1:30pm-3:30pm
Free

If you would like to sign up for an addition shift, you will need to complete another ticket.

Volunteer from 3:30pm-5:30pm (includes take down)
Free

If you would like to sign up for an addition shift, you will need to complete another ticket.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!